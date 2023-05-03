PENDLETON — Columbia Basin College took an early lead, then had to fend off Blue Mountain for a 6-4 victory in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader Wednesday, May 3.
The Hawks completed the sweep with a 10-0 victory in the second game.
In the first game, BMCC got on the board first with a run in the first inning as Davis Mauzy scored on a wild pitch. The Timberwolves scored again in the third as Mauzy scored on a single by Tommy Whiles.
CBC rallied back to take the lead in the fourth, scoring five runs. The Hawks would add one more in the fifth for a 6-2 lead. In the fourth, Will Baker hit a two-run single to lead the charge.
The Timberwolves would score two runs in the bottom of the ninth as Mauzy drove in two runs with a single, but they would fall short.
In the second game, the Hawks got off to a 6-0 lead after the third inning and were never challenged.
Steven Meier went 4-for-6 with a double and a triple for the Hawks, while Baker, Brooks Rasmussen and Gaven Mattson drove in two runs each. Cameron Soliz pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 10.
Ben Barbee hit a double for BMCC (8-14 East), while Dawson McGraw hit a single.
Girls golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot an 80 to finish fourth overall at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Southridge’s Jillian Hui, who shot a 33 on the front nine, earned medalist honors with a 68. Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove was second with a 75, and Riley Brandt of Southridge was third with a 77.
Southridge won the team title with a 318, with Kamiakin a distant second with a 345. Hermiston was seventh with a 428.
Grace Gintner of Kamiakin hit a hole-in-one on hole #13. She finished the round with an 82.
Also figuring into the scoring for the Bulldogs were Mariela Eliason (102), Kyra Tolan (113) and Taylor Hancock (133).
Boys golf
Hermiston’s Cody Adams tied for 10th with a 79 to lead the Bulldogs at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Adams shot a 38 on the front nine, and finished with a 41 on the back side. Colby Lerten finished with an 83 for the Bulldogs, while Brycen Jones shot a 97, and Ryan Rettkowski finished the scoring with a 103.
“Cody played well and was really consistent today,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “Ryan played really well and has been improving his game lately.”
Richland’s Davis Sheets won medalist honors with a 72, while Pasco’s Jackson Cazier was second (73), and Richland’s Hunter Graney was third (75).
The Bombers won the team title with a 304, with Pasco (314) and Kamiakin (318) right behind. Hermiston was eighth with a 362.
Track and field
Alondra Risueno won the 100 and 200 and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams as the Hermiston girls came away with a pair of wins at a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Southridge High School in Kennewick.
The Bulldogs beat Pasco 121-13, and topped the host Suns 85-56.
Risueno won the 100 in a time of 12.86 seconds, then ran a 26.84 to win the 200 by more than one second.
Risueno ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team with Madeline Jared, Karina Ortiz and Dalia Cervantes that turned in a time of 50.63, just edging Southridge (50.78). The 4x400 team of Ortiz, Cervantes, Risueno and Jackie Garcia won with a time of 4:24.30.
Ortiz won the 400 in 1:02.70, while Garcia won the 800 (2:24.58), and Megan Joyce the 3,200 (12:02.09). Abigayl Dainty finished second in both hurdle races, running a PR of 16:43 in the 100s.
Avonlea Edwards was a double winner for the Bulldogs, taking the shot put title with a heave of 34-1, and the discus with a toss of 105-11. Hermiston had the top four placers in the discus.
Freshman Lucy Teegarden had the final win for Hermiston, leaping 15-10 1/2 for the long jump title. Madeline Jared finished third in the long jump (15-4 1/4) and fourth in the triple jump (32-6 3/4).
The Hermiston boys had mixed results, beating Pasco 101-35, and losing to the Suns 98-47.
Landon Shilhanek won the 400 in a time of 51.19, while Miguel Duron won the 800 (2:10.11), and Jaysen Rodriguez clocked a 10:14.10 to win the 3,200 by 35 seconds. Duron also was second in the 1,600 with a PR of 4:38.27.
Bradley Hottman won the javelin with a toss of 149-7, and placed second in the discus (146-3) and shot put (45-9).
Gio Gonzague added a third-place finish in the 200 with a PR of 22.94, and was fourth in the 100 (11.23).
The Bulldogs also placed second in the 4x100 relay (43.44) and the 4x400 relay (3:39.15).
