HERMISTON — Isaac Corey ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Hermiston beat Pasco 44-20 in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Friday, Oct. 21, at Kennison Field.

“We played well in spots,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Give it to Pasco, they are much improved from where they started. We were able to get on the winning side, which was good for the boys. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, then get after Kennewick’s film tomorrow and keep building.”

