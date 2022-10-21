HERMISTON — Isaac Corey ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Hermiston beat Pasco 44-20 in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Friday, Oct. 21, at Kennison Field.
“We played well in spots,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Give it to Pasco, they are much improved from where they started. We were able to get on the winning side, which was good for the boys. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, then get after Kennewick’s film tomorrow and keep building.”
After a 7-7 first quarter, Hermiston went on a 28-3 scoring spree in the second quarter to take a 35-10 lead.
Corey ran for touchdowns of 3, 2 and 1 yards, and connected with Dale Krebs on a 5-yard pass play.
“Isaac is one of our best runners, and he had a running back to block,” Faaeteete said. “It works. That was the play that got us in the end zone.”
In the third quarter, Hermiston’s Tanner McCoy blocked a punt in the end zone for a safety, and Krebs caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Corey in the fourth quarter.
Abel Alatorre was good on all six PATs for Hermiston.
Corey ran for 37 yards, while Ben Larson had 51 yards on 12 carries. Corey also threw for 196 yards, with Krebs on the receiving end of three passes for 59 yards. Landon Shilhanek had two catches for 58 yards, and Justus Counsell had four catches for 43 yards.
The Bulldogs will finish the regular season on Oct. 28 at Kennewick.
HEPPNER 14, GRANT UNION 0 — The Mustang rolled up the yards, but had a hard time getting into the end zone on a rainy night at Les Payne Field.
Heppner had 242 yards rushing on the night and scored twice to beat the Prospectors in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“We did not play our best,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We managed to misfire on offense enough to stop our drives. We are resilient and the kids got it done. I thought we allowed Grant Union to execute early and we played defense on our heels. We let them control an entire quarter of the clock.”
Caden George ran for 156 yards and a touchdown of 69 yards in the third quarter.
Ty Boor ran for 46 yards and a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
“I thought the kids ran hard, we blocked hard, we just didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” Grant said.
The Prospectors were limited to 110 yards of offense, with 73 coming on the ground.
Defensively, David Cribbs had two interceptions, Jaime Craven had eight tackles, and Boor, Cade Cunningham and Tucker Ashbeck each had seven tackles.
Heppner will host Umatilla on Oct. 28, with the winner walking away with the BMC title.
“It will be an exciting environment,” Grant said. “I’m looking forward to it with our kids.”
WHEELER COUNTY 58, ECHO 19 — Dom Curiel threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, but the Cougars came up short against the Rattlers at Spray High School.
Sam Keegin and Mason Murdock were on the receiving end of Curiel’s touchdown passes.
Echo (4-3) will finish the regular season Oct. 28 at Prairie City.
Prep boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 10, IRRIGON 0 — Angel Castillo and Gio Sandoval each scored three goals to lead the Pioneers to a home win over the Knights in Eastern Oregon League play.
Castillo, a junior, now has 30 goals on the season.
“I believe the game was not too hard,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “They have a young team and they do work hard, but with our passing and possession it’s hard to defend, especially when the grass is wet.”
With 20 minutes left in the first half, the Pioneers had an 8-0 lead, but they had to finish the first half.
“Wet and cold is not fun, but we did what we had to do,” Garcia said. “The boys want to finish first. That was our goal. We have one more game to meet our goal, then wait for the first playoff game. This is where the fun begins, and our goal is to make it far, play smart and make good decisions. We are ready for this journey. This is what we work for and dream of.”
Diego Corona, Tomas Garcia, Romario Garcia and Almikar Garcia all scored one goal for the Pioneers (8-1 EOL).
Prep girls soccer
KAMIAKIN 8, HERMISTON 0 — The Braves improved to 12-2 in the Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a convincing won over the visiting Bulldogs (2-12).
“It was a really tough game since we went into it without a couple of key players,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “The girls fought hard and there were some positives to take away from the game. Now, we look toward our playoff game on Tuesday.”
Hermiston will play Tuesday at Ridgeline in a 3A District 5/8 loser-out game.
Margot Massey opened the scoring for Kamiakin two minutes into the game, and the goals just kept coming. Mya Lee scored in the 10th and 44th minutes, while Kate Christian and Brook Christian each scored in the first half.
Massey scored early in the second half to give the Braves a 6-0 lead.
ECHO/STANFIELD 4, NYSSA 1 — The Cougars improved to 5-5-1 in the Special District 5 standings with a home win over the Bulldogs.
Kiki Nasario scored two goals, while Emily Hancock and Ally Brown each had one for the Cougars. All goals were scored in the first half.
Cross-country
Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre won the Gold Rush Run on Thursday in John Day in a time of 15:24.50, just a couple steps ahead of Heppner’s Trevor Nichols (15:28.20).
Heppner’s Grady Greenwood was right behind Nichols in third with a time of 15:29.20, helping the Mustangs to third place in the team standings with 73 points.
Baker won the team title with 46 points, while Crook County was second (57).
Also scoring for Heppner were Jacob Finch (14th, 17:23.10), Carson Greenwood (27th, 18:12.50) and Kristian Takagi (34th, 18:49.70).
Umatilla’s Tanner Prindle ran a personal best of 18:02.60 — 27 seconds better than his previous best time — to finish 23rd. Cooper Funderburk was the second Viking to cross the line (PR 47th, 21:45.50).
Weston-McEwen’s Tristan Weseman finished 33rd with a PR of 18:47.20, while Michael Harris led Riverside with a PR of 20:26.20 in finishing 43rd.
In the girls race, Heppner freshman Lily Nichols ran the race of her life, finishing second with a personal best time of 19:09.80. It was the first time she had run under 20 minutes this season. Her time was a PR of 48 seconds.
Sydney White of Burns won the race with a time of 19:06, helping the Hilanders to the team title with 36 points. Heppner was second with 51, and Baker third with 58.
Also scoring for Heppner were freshman Riley Archer, who was seventh with a PR of 20:15.90, Arianna Worden (10th, 21:24.50), Saige Jensen (15th, 22:16.90), and Irelynn Kollman (18th, 22:56.50). All five of the Mustangs ran personal best times.
Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen finished 16th with a PR of 22:19.30, while teammate Samantha Weiss was 19th with a PR of 23:13.20.
Brynn Brownie led Weston-McEwen, placing 22nd in a time of 23:36.60, with teammate Rose White 27th (24:32.80).
Dacceli Gonzalez was the first Umatilla runner across the line, coming in 23rd (23:39.20), with teammate Andrea Enciso 28th (24:52.50).
