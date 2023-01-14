ECHO — Ten players scored, and Echo ran its Old Oregon League record to 3-0 with a 53-23 win over Griswold on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Cougars, who sit atop the league standings with Imbler, led 17-2 after the first quarter and 37-67 at the half.
The teams played an even game in the second half, with Echo going to its bench.
Ally Brown led the Cougars with eight points, while Cidney Estes added seven.
The Grizzlies, who had just five players available, were led by Vicky Morris with 11 points, and Ellery Flerchinger with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Echo will play a key league matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at Union (2-1).
IONE/ARLINGTON 58, KLICKWOOD 35 — Najiah Knight scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half to help the Cardinals to a Big Sky League road win over the Vandals.
The Cardinals (4-1 BSL) jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter, and led 38-13 at the half. The Vandals went on a 16-8 run in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Delaney Stefani added 15 points for I/A, while Victoria De La Torre chipped in seven.
Emma Patterson led the Vandals (3-2 BSL) with 19 points — 15 of which came in the second half.
NIXYAAWII 47, UNION 13 — The Golden Eagles held the Bobcats to just six points over the final three quarters in cruising to an Old Oregon League home win.
Nixyaawii led 10-7 after the first quarter, then used a 24-2 run in the second quarter to pull away for good.
Sistine Moses scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter to lead the Golden Eagles (12-3 overall, 201 OOL). Mersayus Hart and Kyella Picard each added 10 points.
Kailyn Shoemaker had six points for the Bobcats (10-7, 2-1), who lost their first league game.
STANFIELD 59, HEPPNER 20 — The Tigers improved to 3-0 in the Blue Mountain Conference standings with a road win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, but the Tiger stormed back with a 10-2 run in the second for an 18-12 lead at the half. Stanfield held Heppner to eight points in the second half to run away with the win.
“Heppner fought hard in the first half and gave a great effort,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 13 points, while Maggie Sharp added 11.
Hallee Hisler led the Mustangs (1-2 BMC) with eight points, while Katie Spivey chipped in five.
ENTERPRISE 49, WESTON-MCEWEN 34 — The Outlaws used a 20-3 run in the second quarter to cruise to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the TigerScots.
W-M came out in the third quarter with a 16-8 run, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots (1-2 BMC) with nine points and eight rebounds, while Taylor Quaempts added eight points and six steals, and Genna Robinson had six points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Nevaeh James and Alex Rowley each had 12 points for the Outlaws (3-0 BMC).
Boys basketball
STANFIELD 63, HEPPNER 61 — Gator Goodrich scored 18 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Mustangs.
“It was a fist fight all night long,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “They (Heppner) were making their shots. They were firing on all cylinders offensively."
Heppner scored with 20 seconds left to take a 61-60 lead, only to see Goodrich go down the floor and hit a 3-pointer with 10 remaining.
“Gator put the team on his back in the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “We weren’t hitting any shots the whole game, and Heppner’s length was on us all night.”
Heppner (1-2 BMC) led 15-9 to open the game, and led 42-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers went on a 27-19 run in the fourth quarter to eke out the win.
Stanfield, which improved to 3-1 in conference play, also got 13 points from Michael Odell and eight from Pablo Arellano.
“I’m pretty happy with how we are starting out,” Smith said. “We still have some things to work on before the end of the season.”
Heppner, which hit nine 3-pointers on the night, was led by Tucker Ashbeck with 16 points and five rebounds. Landon Mitchell added 15 points, five assists and six rebounds, while Caden George had 12 points, all off 3-pointers.
IONE/ARLINGTON 81, KLICKWOOD 22 — The Cardinals used their size inside to pick up a Big Sky League road win over the Vandals.
Bryce Rollins, a 6-foot-9 senior, scored 20 points, hauled down 12 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Cardinals improved to 3-1 in league play.
“I thought we played pretty well,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We played with a lot more energy and our defense was good. I like the direction we are going. We are not taking any steps back, which is good. I’m seeing growth.”
The Cardinals, who played everyone and saw all but two players score, led 26-3 after the first quarter and 42-11 at the half.
Carson Eynetich added 19 points and six assists, while freshman Ryder Steward had 11 points and five steals, and 6-7 senior Marcus Radcliffe added eight points and 10 rebounds in limited action.
The Cardinals will host Condon on Tuesday in Ione in a key BSL matchup.
NIXYAAWII 77, UNION 50 — The Golden Eagles handed the Bobcats their first Old Oregon League loss, and moved to the top of the league standings with a 3-0 record.
Nixyaawii led 38-31 at the half, then turned up the pressure in the second half with a 39-19 run that the Bobcats had no answer for.
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Aaron Barkley added 17 points and three steals, and Symon Picard 12 points. John John Withers hauled down eight rebounds.
Tee Ledbetter led Union with 15 points, while Chase Koshinsky added 14.
WESTON-MCEWEN 77, ENTERPRISE 34 — Bryson Choin and Cameron Reich combined for 43 points to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
W-M (1-2 BMC) jumped out to a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in winning its first conference game.
“Caleb Sprenger had a dunk in the first quarter to ignite the crowd,” W-M coach Brian Pickard said.
Choin had a team-high 22 points, while Reich had 21. Sprenger added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Easton Berry had 12 steals.
Tyler Knapp and Kason Mitchell had nine points each for the Outlaws (1-2 BMC).
ECHO 67, GRISWOLD 31 — Dax Davis poured in 18 points to lead the Cougars to an Old Oregon League home win over the Grizzlies.
Echo took a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, then used a 24-4 spurt in the second to pull away for good.
Mason Murdock added 14 points for the Cougars (2-1 OOL), who emptied their bench in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Reeder and Dean Boland each had six points for the Grizzlies (0-3 OOL).
Girls swimming
Josie Nelson won the 100 breaststroke, and the Pendleton girls won the team title at the La Grande High School January Invite at Veterans Memorial Pool.
The Bucks piled up 513 points, followed by La Grande (388), Cove (188), Baker (160) and The Dalles (64).
Nelson turned in a time of 1:23.48, beating La Grande’s Ella Setser by 2 seconds. Salon also was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:32.88).
Nelson also swam a leg on the 200 medley relay team, which finished third (2:13.39). Also on the team were Maryn Broker, Saralen Campbell and Grace Pitner.
Pitner was also second in the 100 freestyle (1:04.41), and fourth in the 50 freestyle (28.68).
Pitner, Broker, Campbell and Sara Airoldi teamed to finish second in the 400 free relay in a time of 4:22.79, while Tegan Lentz, Kylee Nelson, Sophie Nelson and Josie Nelson combined to finish second in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:02.46.
Airoldi finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:49.96.
Cove freshman Becca Koza set two meet records, winning the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:26.10, and the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.55.
Boys swimming
Pendleton’s Jack Bonzani finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:11.47), third in the 50 freestyle (25.87), and swam the anchor leg on the second-place 200 free relay (1:51.72), and the 400 free relay (4:17.75) at the La Grande High School January Invite at Veterans Memorial Pool.
The Bucks finished second in the team standings with 211 points. La Grande won the team title with 329.5 points.
Nathan Burcham won the 500 free for the Bucks with a time of 7:09.56, while teammate Connor Oliver was second (7:21.22).
Burcham joined Bonzani, Peyton Michael and Owen Burt on the 200 free and 400 free relay teams.
Girls wrestling
Lindsey Perkins won the 235-pound title, and the Hermiston girls finished third in the team standing at the Davis Invite in Yakima.
Davis won the team title with 170 points, followed by Moses Lake (127), Hermiston (126) and Chiawana (117).
Perkins opened the tournament with a 4-3 decision over Katy Petersen of Tahoma, then pinned Richand’s Emma Kirschenmann in 47 seconds to reach the finals.
In the championship match, Perkins faced teammate Tuta Sepeni, who pinned her first two opponents to advance. Perkins pinned Sepeni in 24 seconds for the title.
Elan Flores placed second for the Bulldogs at 135, getting pinned by Cassidy Jones-Mowen of Liberty Bell in the finals.
At 190 pounds, Jorgia McKin finished second, getting pinned by Grandview’s Ihanna Perez in the first round.
Hadley White finished third at 190, winning her final match by pinning Gianna Sowers of Davis in 2:50.
Also for Hermiston, Kaiomi Morris was sixth at 170, and Ayden Foreman was sixth at 100.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston crowned four champions, and the Bulldogs won the 24th annual Ray Westberg Invitational in Ellensburg, Washington.
Aiden Favorite (120), Jaysen Rodriguez (132), Ben Larson (160) and Jaxson Gribskov (182) all won titles for the Bulldogs, and Favorite was named the outstanding lightweight wrestler of the tournament.
The Bulldogs compiled 253 points, with Sunnyside (227.5) second and Othello (206) third.
Favorite pinned his first two opponents in the first rounds, then earned a 6-2 decision over Connell’s Jordan Mendez to reach the championship match. Favorite pinned Wapato’s Noeh Martinez in 1:59 for the title.
Rodriguez won his first match by technical fall, pinned his quarterfinal opponent in 27 seconds, then pinned Sunnyside’s Rykker Schilperoot in the second round to reach the finals. In the title match, Rodriguez pinned Adriel Flores of Othello in 1:36.
Larson recorded two pins and a technical fall to reach the championship match at 160. In the finals, he beat Blaise Cross of Rogers 1-0, maneuvering an escape in the third round.
Gribskov pinned his first two opponents, then earned a 3-0 decision over Othello’s Brandon Garza in the semifinals. In the finals, Gribskov pinned Sean Davis of Ellensburg in 1:38.
Also for Hermisiton, Carlos Cervantes finished second at 113, losing a 12-3 major decision to Southridge’s Jacob Chapa in the finals.
Isaac Ramirez was second at 126, losing a 10-4 decision to Jack Eyler of Ellensburg in the championship match.
At 138, Daniel Garza was second, dropping an 8-5 match to Sunnyside’s Alejandro Fernandez in the finals.
SOUTHRIDGE INVITATIONAL — Dawson Tremper and Jack Lieuallen won titles, and Pendleton finished second in the team standings at Southridge High School in Beaverton.
Hillsboro won the team title with 246 points, followed by the Bucks (227) and West Salem (182). Irrigon was 10th (89.5), while McLoughlin was 15th (38.5), Umatilla 16th (19) and Echo 17th (10).
Tremper won the 106-pound title, making quick work of all four of his opponents. He opened with a 6-second pin of Cesar Ramon, then needed 18 seconds to pin Jackson Coffman of Irrigon. In the semifinals, he pinned Isaiah Snyder of McDaniel in 59 seconds.
In the championship match, he pinned Eli Scott of Southridge in 1:31.
Lieuallen (152) also dominated his opponents, getting pins of 28 and 42 seconds before earning a 9-0 major decision in the semifinals. In the title bout, he pinned Rhett Lawson of West Salem in 50 seconds.
Also for the Bucks, Cole Roy was second at 126, getting pinned by Nicolas Garza of Southridge in the championship match.
In the 132-pound championship match, McLoughlin’s Cooper Yensen earned a 4-3 decision over Pendleton’s Owen Golter. Golter led 3-2 heading into the third round, where Yensen maneuvered a reversal mid-way through the round, and controlled Golter the rest of the way for the win.
At 160 pounds, Pendleton’s Aidan Perkins pinned his first three opponents to reach the title match. Ethan Dunigan of Central pinned Perkins in 1:37 to walk away with the title.
OREGON CLASSIC DUALS — After dropping two of three matches Friday, Riverside rebounded with wins over Dayton and Coquille on Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
The Pirates beat Dayton 63-12, taking advantage of six forfeits.
Riverside then beat Coquille 45-36, getting eight forfeits from the Red Devils.
On Friday, Riverside lost to North Valley 47-34 to open the tournament. The Pirates then dropped a 46-36 match to Rainier, and closed out the day with a 24-0 win over La Pine, which won 10 of the 14 matches, but was disqualified.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 74, WENATCHEE VALLEY 70 — Kash Lang poured in 25 points, and Chad Napoleon added 19 as the Timberwolves picked up an NWAC East road win over the Knights.
BMCC led 32-30 at the half, and held the lead throughout the second half — at times by 10 points.
Tyler Newsom added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves (2-1 East), who scored 15 points off 21 Wenatchee Valley turnovers.
Ayoni Benevidez led the Knights (0-3 East) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
College women’s basketball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 66, BLUE MOUNTAIN 60 — Ellie Acord had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but it wouldn't be enough as the Timberwolves dropped an NWAC East road game to the Knights.
WV held a small lead throughout the game, and withstood a 20-16 run by BMCC in the fourth quarter for the win.
Nadine French added 13 points and nine rebounds for BMCC (0-3 East).
Ciahna Oatman led the Knights (2-1 East) with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Monica Miller chipped in 10 points and 14 rebounds.
