UMATILLA — Echo/Stanfield improved to 3-0 on the season with a 19-0, 17-1 sweep of the Vikings on Friday, March 18.
In the opener, Zuri Reeser picked up the win, and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs.
Taylor Longhorn went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
In the nightcap, Zoe Ramos pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
“She had a lot of good defense behind her,” Cougars coach Saul Castro said.
Alexis Shelby went 3-for-3 with a grand slam in the first inning as the Cougars opened up an 8-0 lead. Katelyn Griffin went 3-for-3 with three runs scored
For the Vikings, Braelyn Cragun hit a triple and Libby Hartley had a double.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5-15, ENTERPRISE 16-5 — Luna Dennett and Madison Shell hit home runs, and Hailey Stallings pitched five complete innings to lead the TigerScots to a win over the Outlaws in the second game of their doubleheader in Athena.
Shell hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third, while Dennett hit a three-run shot in W-M’s eight-run third inning, and finished with four RBIs.
Lead-off hitter Bailey Moore hit a pair of doubles and scored three times for W-M, while Janie Helfretch drove in three runs.
In the first game, the tables were turned as the Outlaws pounded out 17 hits to salvage the split.
Stallings hit two doubles and had two RBIs, while Moore added a double.
The Enterprise pitching staff of Alex Rowley and Aimee Myers combined for 12 strikeouts and just two walks. Cooper Nave drove in five runs.
“This was a learning experience for us,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We let them get to us in Game 1 in the late innings. We bounced back in Game 2. Luna Dennett’s home run really got us going. She capped it off with a diving catch in center field, which stranded Enterprise runners at second and third in the fourth.”
Baseball
HANFORD 9, PENDLETON 4 — The Bucks led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Falcons rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good during their nonleague game in Richland.
“Bottom of the fourth, he (Andrew Demianew) walked a guy, there was a little single, then a pop-up we didn’t catch,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “It just snowballed even though he threw well. Andrew threw great, the stat line just doesn’t look like it.”
Hudson Shupe hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning for Hanford. He also pitched the first four innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five.
“The bigger schools in the Tri-Cities have good squads,” Haguewood said. “During our preseason, we are playing good teams. Shupe is going D1 to Seattle University. He was good. He was around the plate. We have to be more aggressive early in the game.”
Demianew and Payton Lambert each drove in two runs for the Bucks.
Pendleton will host the RL Tournament starting Monday, March 21.
The Bucks will play Roseburg on Monday, and McNary and Milwaukie on Tuesday.
PILOT ROCK 10, IRRIGON 0 — The Rockets would score all the runs they would need in the first two innings of a nonleague road win over the Knights.
Austin Ford had three hits and drove in four runs for the Rockets (2-0), while Cadney Bacon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ford also threw a no-hitter, pitching all five innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Irrigon’s Colton Thompson, who pitched the first inning, suffered the loss. Boyd Davis pitched four innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out four.
WESTON-MCEWEN 18, LA GRANDE FRESHMEN 2 — Ben Hubbard hit a home run and drove in three runs, and Blane Peal had a triple, four RBIs and four stolen bases to lead the TigerScots past the visiting Tigers.
Willie Cain pitched a no-hitter through two innings for W-M, striking out four.
Quinn Graham and Sean Roggerio each had two RBIs for the TigerScots (2-0), while Levie Phillips had four stolen bases and scored three times.
LAKEVIEW 23, UMATILLA 0 — Hunter Greer hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and finished with five RBIs to lead the Honkers past the Vikings in a non league game in John Day.
Lakeview jumped out to a 12-0 lead after three innings, then put the game away with 11 runs in the fourth.
Ramiro Alvarez and Joel Arellano each hit singles for the Vikings.
Boys soccer
KENNEWICK 4, HERMISTON 3 — Alfredo Jimenez headed the ball into the net late in the second half to rally the Lions past the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Lampson Stadium.
“The clock had already stopped and the official clock was on the field,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said of the final goal. “There were maybe 2 or 3 minutes left.”
Freshman Renee Medrano scored the first goal for Hermiston, while Max Hernandez scored the second, and Abel Alatorre finished the scoring for the Bulldogs.
“There’s positives to take away,” Harshberger said. “We came back from 1-0 down in the first five minutes. We were up 2-1 at the half. They didn’t stop working and they didn’t give up. It’s early in the season and we are young. We will take this as a learning experience.”
Johan Perez scored two goals for the Lions, while Jimenez also had a goal in the first half.
Track and field
Umatilla’s Issac Armenta (21.81) and Angel Quiroga-Vazquez (22.71) finished second and fourth in the 110 hurdles at the Mullen Leavitt Invite in The Dalles.
The Vikings’ 4x100 relay team finished second in a time of 48.78, while the 4x400 team was fourth (4:11.79).
College softball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 12-13, SPOKANE 6-24 — Kennedy Robertson hit a home run, and Alexis Beaumont hit two doubles as the host Timberwolves won their first game of the year with a victory over the Sasquatch in the opening game of their NWAC East doubleheader.
Spokane got out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, but BMCC came back to score five in the second and seven in the fourth to take a 12- 6 lead.
BMCC pounded out 16 hits and took advantage of five Spokane errors.
Spokane rallied back to win the second game, belting out four home runs and nine doubles.
McKenna Cottrell hit two doubles, a home run and drove in six runs, while Brooklynn Pieroni hit three doubles and drove in three runs.
MaKayla Reid, Lacy Buchholz and Maddie Durham also homered for the Sasquatch.
Robertson hit a three-run home run, a double and drove in five runs for BMCC, which also got a solo home run from Macy Cordon.
College baseball
CLACKAMAS 13-3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 8-1 — The Cougars overcame a 5-1 deficit early in the game to hand the host Timberwolves an NWAC loss.
Clackamas scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead.
Takatoshi Kasai and Koya Nishizawa each drove in three runs for the Cougars.
Spencer Shirtcliff and Tyler Bickford hit doubles for BMCC, which saw its bullpen struggle late in the game.
In the second game, Wyatt Borajas pitched six solid innings for Clackamas, allowing one run on two hits.
The teams were tied 1-1 going into the top of the ninth, where Clackamas put two runs on the board for the win.
BMCC’s Cooper Marshall had a strong outing, going 5 1/3 and allowing one run on three hits. Kaden Boyle drove in the Timberwolves’ lone run in the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.