HERMISTON — Hermiston kept pace with Kennewick the entire match, but fell the Bulldogs short to the Lions 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 in Mid-Columbia Conference play on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“The thing is, we get right in the game, we are tied up, take the lead, but our finish has not been so strong lately,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Brooke Turner played the game of her life tonight. Not so many balls were hit at her, but her defense and her serve receive was there when we need her.”
Camryn Hagel had 26 digs for the Bulldogs, while Ayden Hagel had 23 assists and 11 digs, Grace Vertrees eight kills and MycKayla Shaver seven kills. As a team, Hermiston had four blocks.
Hermiston will play at Chiawana on Thursday.
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 2 — The Riverhawks rallied from two sets down to beat the Bucks 26-28, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-10 in Intermountain Conference play.
“The girls came out ready to play in the beginning of each set,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “With a strong offense and defense, we had trouble executing when we needed it most tonight.”
Keirsen Spencer led the bucks with 13 kills and six blocks, while Sauren Garton had nine kills,10 digs and two blocks, Nora Yoshioka had 23 digs, Ashtyn Brown added six kills and six blocks, and Josie Jenness handed out 26 assists.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, HEPPNER 1 — The TigerScots improved to 6-4 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 home win over the Mustangs.
“We played well in spurts and Heppner always does a great job of playing defense and forcing you to play well,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was a good win for us tonight.”
Genna Robinson led the TigerScots with 14 kills and two aces, while Charli King had 21 assists, six kills and six aces. Lirian Holden added 30 digs, Addie Perkins had 11 assists, nine digs and three aces, Kelsey Stewart had five kills, two blocks and three aces, and Lily Lindsey chipped in 17 digs and two aces.
For Heppner, Zabrena Masterson had 16 digs, six kills and two aces, while Dara Teeman had 11 assists and six digs, Morgan Cutsforth nine digs and three kills, Hailey Wenberg 15 digs and three aces, Katie Wilson 10 digs, and Zandra Masterson 15 digs.
“We had a tough start, but battled until the end,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “I’m proud of how they never gave up.”
STANFIELD 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Tigers kept a lock on the top spot in the Blue Mountain Conference with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-13 home win over the Rockets.
We still have some work to do on staying focused in Set 2 after taking Set 1,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said. “But overall, it’s good to see the ladies get a win in three again.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (16-3 overall, 8-1 BMC) with 15 kills, eight digs, nine assists and four aces, while Jennifer Flores added 15 digs and two aces, Alexis Shelby five kills, four blocks, 14 digs and two aces, Mazie Reeser seven kills and five blocks, and Katelyn Griffin four kills, 15 assists and six digs.
ECHO 3, BICKLETON 0 — The Cougars made quick of the visiting Pirates, 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 in Big Sky League play.
Echo sits atop the league standings at 8-0, and are 17-4 overall.
Faith McCarty had 10 kills, six assists and nine digs for the Cougars, while Charlei Harwood had five kills, nine digs and eight aces. Maddie Owen chipped in three kills and eight digs, while Nevaeh Thew had 10 assists, Lily Wallis five aces and Alexa Rose two kills.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY 1 — The Cardinals evened their Big Sky League record at 5-5 with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 road win.
No other details were available.
IMBLER 3, NIXYAAWII 1 — The Panthers rallied from a loss in the first set to beat the host Golden Eagles 19-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 in Old Oregon League action.
“We started out strong in the first set,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “We were in a good rhythm. Mersayus Hart had a great time at the service line with five aces. Imbler couldn’t pass her serve well. The next set was tough as we just couldn’t get our serves in, and it continued the rest of the game. We had some great kills from Mersayus, Ella Stewart and a few from Eva Oatman and Breanna Matamoros.”
Prep girls soccer
KAMIAKIN 4, HERMISTON 0 — The visiting Braves led 2-0 at the half and 3-0 with 8 minutes left in the game en route to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs.
LA GRANDE 2, PENDLETON 0 — The host Tigers (8-2-1) handed the Bucks their first loss of the season Monday in nonleague play.
Pendleton (8-1 overall, 5-0 IMC) will play at Redmond on Thursday in Intermountain Conference play.
Prep slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 16-24, GRANDVIEW 1-2 — The Bulldogs put an end to a six-game losing streak with a sweep of the visiting Greyhounds.
Kendyl Inners hit three home runs on the day, with multiple players hitting doubles and triples.
“Everyone hit the ball,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “We definitely came together tonight, had fun and played our game. It was senior night, so it was fun to watch them play together and have the time of their lives.”
