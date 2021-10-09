HERMISTON — Hermiston held Richland to just three goals, but the undefeated Bombers still walked away with a 3-0 Mid-Columbia Conference win on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“We played a lot better,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We held them to 1-0 in the first half and that came off a penalty kick. They weren’t really getting past us.”
The Bombers (12-0), who have outscored opponents 59-2, scored at the 27th minutes of the second half, and again with 9 minutes left in the game.
“In the second half, we came out really good, but we started getting tired and let them get the ball and attack us. It wasn’t like we didn’t play. We played a lot better, we attacked a lot better and moved the ball forward better than we did the last time.”
The score was the same when the teams met Sept. 25 in Richland.
Goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky had five saves in the first half and 12 in the second half for the Bulldogs.
Hermiston will host Kamiakin on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Prep volleyball
WESTON-MCEWEN KNOCKS OFF STANFIELD — After dropping a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 match to Grant Union in Blue Mountain Conference play, the TigerScots stormed back to beat conference-leading Stanfield 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12.
“We lost in three to Grant Union, but played hard and showed huge improvement in our game and the scores showed that,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Then we beat Stanfield, the No. 3-ranked team in the state, in five. I’m really proud of how we battled and won close sets against a really good team.”
It was the first conference loss for the Tigers (8-1 BMC).
“We came out really flat and just couldn’t find a rhythm to produce anything positive on offense or defense,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “Weston-McEwen did their part, and made us pay for it.”
On the day, Genna Robinson led the TigerScots (11-8, 5-4 BMC) with 28 kills, 14 blocks and four aces. Charli King added 38 assists, 21 digs and six kills, while Addie Perkins had 19 assists and 16 digs, Lily Lindsey 36 digs, 18 kills and three aces, Delaynee Angell 23 digs, five kills and six aces, and Lirian Holden 35 digs.
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 15 kills, 14 digs 19 assists and four aces. Alexis Shelby chipped in seven kills, four blocks and 22 digs, while Destiny O’Neil had six kills and six blocks, Jennifer Flores 23 digs, Mazie Reeser nine kills and seven digs, and Katelyn Griffin five kills, seven digs and 19 assists.
STANFIELD 3, GRANT UNION 0 — After suffering a loss to Weston-McEwen earlier in the day, the Tigers reversed their fortunes and beat the host Prospectors 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“I challenged the ladies after our loss about learning to turn the page and pushing the reset button,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “I guess it’s safe to say they did just that. That was a big win and it was all 11 of them that made it happen together.”
Zurie Reeser had 16 kills, 14 digs, eight assists and four aces for the Tigers, while Jennifer Flores had 17 digs, Alexis Shelby four kills and three blocks, Mazie Reeser six kills and three blocks, and Katelyn Griffin four kills, 15 assists, seven digs and three aces.
Stanfield (16-3 overall, 8-1 BMC) will play Pilot Rock on Oct. 12.
HEPPNER SPLITS MATCHES — The Mustangs dropped a 25-16, 25-15, 25-23 match to host Union to open the day, then finished with a 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 victory over Enterprise in Blue Mountain Conference play.
We had a hard time getting going with Union,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “But they came out strong and together as a team to take the win against Enterprise.”
Against the Bobcats, Zabrena Masterson had five kills and two aces, while Zandra Masterson added 18 digs and three kills, Morgan Cutsforth 22 digs and three kills, Katie Wilson had 21 digs, Hailey Wenberg had 14 digs, and Hallee Hisler chipped in three blocks and two kills.
Wenberg had 35 digs and five aces against the Outlaws, while Zabrena Masterson had 22 digs, six kills and three blocks, Cutsforth added 25 digs and seven kills, and Zandra Masterson had 25 digs and three kills.
Heppner (6-11 overall, 3-6 BMC) will play at Weston-McEwen on Oct. 12.
NIXYAAWII 3, PINE EAGLE 0 — The Golden Eagles improved to 4-4 in Old Oregon League play with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-19 road win over the Spartans.
“We started out slowly in the first set, but our second set was the best,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “Breanna Matamoros did a great job at the serving line, which gave us the huge lead. Ella Stewart was amazing in the back row, digging and passing a majority of Pine Eagle’s hits.”
Prep cross-country
MAX JENSEN RICHLAND INVITATIONAL — When you run against the best, it pushes you to do your best.
The Hermiston girls did just that. Running in Div. I against some of the top programs in Washington, the Bulldogs finished fifth in the team standings, just one point behind Wenatchee and West Valley, who tied for third with 120.
Mead won the team title with 35 points, followed by Kennewick (96), which saw Macy Marquardt win the 3-mile race in 16 minutes, 23.70 seconds, more than a minute ahead of the second-place runner.
Sophomore Megan Joyce was the first Hermiston runner across the finish line, coming in seventh overall with a personal best time of 18:30.18.
In fact, all five Hermiston runners who figured into the scoring, ran personal bests.
Freshman Elizabeth Newman (19th, 19:03.40) followed Joyce, with Alexia Serna (24th, 19:15.54), Ashley Treadwell (41st, 20:11.89) and Madeline Franke (48th, 20:29.09) rounding out the scoring.
In the boys Div. I race, Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre was the first local runner across the finish line, coming in 17th with a personal best time of 15:49.17.
The Hermiston boys finished 10th in the team standings with 251 points. Mead won the team title with 86 points, followed by Lewis and Clark (91) and Seattle Prep (93).
Jamar Distel of Riverside won the race in a blistering 14:12:54, 47 seconds in front of the second-place runner.
For the Bulldogs, freshman Jaysen Rodriguez ran a PR of 15:15.81 to finish 19th. Rodriguez was followed by Zachary Turner (60th, 16:33.75), John Mills (64th, 16:48.53), Pedro Pacheco (65th, 16:49,92) and Logan Springstead (69th, 16:59,94).
College volleyball
SPOKANE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Mia Halcomb handed out 24 assists and had nine digs, but the Timberwolves came up short against host Spokane 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19 in NWAC East play on Friday.
Emma Barclay added 10 kills and three blocks, while Savannah Koga had seven kills and Jaycee Weathermon 11 digs and five kills.
College women’s soccer
WALLA WALLA 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Emmy Williams scored two goals to lead the Warriors to an NWAC East win over the visiting Timberwolves.
Kennedy Robertson scored the lone goal for BMCC off an assist by Aubree Skone. Kylie Baker finished with three saves in goal.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, WALLA WALLA 2 — Oscar Arguello scored a goal and had two assists to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East road win over the Warriors.
Wyatt Erickson, Jesus Ruiz Alvarez and Steven Rubio also scored for BMCC, which also got four saves from Levi Pedaggi.
The Timberwolves, who have won two in a row, improved to 5-3-1 in the East.
