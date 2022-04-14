BOARDMAN — Umatilla senior Taylor Durfey won two events and placed second in another on Thursday, April 14, at the Columbia River Invitational at Riverside High School.
Durfey won the shot put with a personal best throw of 36-9 1/4, then followed with a win in the javelin (95-10) and a second-place finish in the discus (82-0).
Riverside sophomore Julie Magana won the 100 (13.70), 400 (1:07.28), 300 hurdles (51.41) and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay.
Riverside junior Tyrese Boyd unleashed a throw of 165-10 in the javelin for the win by more than 27 feet. The mark was a personal best, and ranks him 11th in Oregon, regardless of classification.
Boyd also ran the anchor leg on the winning throwers relay, along with Brayan Diaz, Juan Medina and Nate Graham.
Riverside freshman Pedro Chavez had a productive day, winning the 100 (11.93), high jump (5-4) and taking third in the long jump (17-2).
Ione’s Lewkus Burright won the discus (109-9), while Arlington’s Kellen Gronquist won the shot put (44-0 1/2).
Diego Magana of Riverside won the 400 in a time of 56.60, nearly 5 seconds ahead of the next man.
RIVER CITY RELAYS — While the top athletes from Mid-Columbia Conference schools took the day off in preparation for Saturday’s Pasco Invite, those waiting in the wings got to strut their stuff.
Hermiston’s Brenna Cearns won the discus and placed second in the shot put at Hanford High School.
Cearns had a winning mark of 95 feet, 8 inches in the discus, and had a throw of 29-8 1/2 in the shot put — one inch behind the winner.
Ashley Treadwell won the 1,600 in a time of 5:52.34, with teammate Alexia Serna on her heels with a time of 5:55.40 for second.
Freshman Madeline Jared placed second in the long jump (15-7 1/4) and triple jump (32-9 1/4) — posting personal bests in each event.
Freshman Abigayl Dainty took second in the 100 hurdles (17.67), and fifth in the 300s in a tie of 54.16. Both times were personal bests.
In the boys division, freshman Oscar Rodelo threw personal best 35-4 to place fifth in the shot put, while Kole Harris was fifth in the discus (115-6).
Jesse Vassey threw 124-11 to place sixth in the javelin, and Bradley Hottman had a toss of 114-6 to place sixth in the discus.
Prep soccer
CHIAWANA 6, HERMISTON 1 — Anatoliy Kravchuk had a hat trick as the Riverhawks beat the Bulldogs in a Mid-Columbia Conference home game.
The Riverhawks led 2-0 at the half on goals by Daniel Franco and Adrian Arangure. Axel Arellano scored to open the second half, followed by three goals by Kravchuk. Fernando Lopez-Vega had two assists.
The Bulldogs scored with 9 minutes left in the game on a goal by Anthony Villegas.
“It was tough,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “Sam (Cadenas) went down 25 minutes into the first half (took a ball off the face) and couldn’t make it back. My starting goalkeeper (Gabriel Lara) went down in the first half with a knee injury. It was rough.”
Prep baseball
PENDLETON JV 12, HEPPNER 5 — Toby Nation hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, but the Mustangs couldn’t overcome their eight errors in a nonleague road loss to the Bucks.
The game was supposed to be played in Heppner, but the 3-foot snow drifts on the Mustangs’ field forced the teams to play in Pendleton.
Heppner led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, where Pendleton took the lead for good with six runs — four of which were scored on errors, one on a passed ball, and another via a bases-loaded walk.
“We definitely looked rough in the field today,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said. “Hopefully it warms up over the weekend, we have three home games next week.”
Kason Cimmiyotti went 3-for-4 for Heppner, while Carson Eynetich hit a double, and Cameron Proudfoot went 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Cooper Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Pendleton.
Prep tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN GIRLS 2, IONE 1 — TigerScots Jacqlyn Albert and Lirian Holden won their singles matches against the Cardinals on Tuesday, but Ione picked up the lone doubles match.
Hailey Heideman and Kayla Rodriguez beat W-M’s Addison Carey and Halle Parker 6-0.
