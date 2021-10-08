ECHO — Junior Mason Murdock led a defensive effort that helped Echo secure a 32-29 win over South Wasco County in a Special District 4 game.
Murdock, a 6-foot-5, 140-pound defensive end, had three quarterback sacks for big losses, and also recovered two fumbles for the Cougars.
“He was a powerhouse tonight,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said. “Those two fumble recoveries were huge. Our defense played really well and saved us tonight.”
The Cougars trailed late in the game before sophomore Dom Curiel took off for a 52-yard touchdown run to secure the win with less than a minute left in the game.
Curiel had two rushing touchdowns and one passing, one the night, while Dax Davis added receiving and rushing touchdowns, and Sam Wyse ran for a touchdown.
“It was actually a pretty tight game the whole game,” VanNice said. “This win was huge for us right when we needed it. Especially after last week (56-25 loss to Mitchell/Spray). That one hurt. We have Prairie City next week, and this will be good for our kids, for sure.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 41, IRRIGON 8 — Blane Peal threw two touchdown passes, and the TigerScots recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to beat the Knights on the road in Blue Mountain Conference action.
“We, as a program, are happy to be 4-1,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We were excited to be back on the field and continuing to get better as a program. We did some new stuff tonight. A lot of credit to our fans, who traveled so well. That was really special.”
In the first quarter, Theo White blocked an Irrigon punt, and Levie Phillips recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
The TigerScots led 34-2 with 4:59 to play in the second quarter, and 41-2 at the half.
White was on the end of a 45-yard touchdown pass, while Cameron Reich hauled in a 32-yard scoring pass.
Phillips also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown, while Peal ran for 12 yards and a touchdown, and Gunner McBean ran for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Maddox King also ran for 34 yards, while Aiden ran for 28 and Bryson Choin for 20.
GRANT UNION 26, STANFIELD 21 — The Tigers got all the way down to the Prospectors 5-yard line with a few seconds left in the game, but Grant Union was able to hold back Stanfield for a Blue Mountain Conference win in John Day.
“Another heartbreaker in back-to-back weeks,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “We had three fumbles and gave up two big pass plays. We just made too many mistakes and couldn’t pull through in the end.”
The teams were tied at 14-14 before the Prospectors went up 20-14. The Tigers (1-4 overall, 0-3 BMC) then scored and converted the PAT for a 21-20 lead. Grant Union would score one last time for the final score.
Isaiah Lemmon ran for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, while Ryan Elizares caught two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 49 yards.
Kaden Combe threw for 65 yards and one touchdown, and ran for another.
Hobs Hurty ran for 32 yards on eight carries, while Gator Goodrich caught one pass for 10 yards, and ran for 16 on three carries.
IONE/ARLINGTON 30, SHERMAN 26 — Carson Eynetich ran for a touchdown and threw for two as the Cardinals beat the Huskies in a Big Sky League game at Arlington High School.
“It wasn’t easy,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We try to make it as difficult as possible. We talk to them about fighting through adversity.”
The Huskies led 18-0 in the first quarter, and 18-8 at the half. The Cardinals scored right before the half as freshman Martin Medina hauled in a touchdown pass from Eynetich.
“That was his moment in the sun,” Stefani said of Medina.
In the third, Ione scored to pull within 18-16. The lead changed a couple of times before the Cardinals scored with 6:10 to play for a 30-26 lead.
Sherman drove down to the I/A 22, and had fourth-and-5, but Bryce Rollins sacked Huskies quarterback Kole Martin and stripped the ball, which the Cardinals recovered.
“We had a hard time containing that kid,” Stefanie said of Martin. “He had 291 yards rushing and three touchdowns. he had 181 of those yards in the first half.”
Taylor Rollins ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for I/A, while Cedrick Dayandante ran for 109 yards and Azriel Borghese caught a touchdown pass.
“Defensively, Bryce and Taylor had good games,” Stefanie said. “Kellen Gronquist played a good game up front and disrupted a lot of stuff. They double team him a lot because he is so strong.”
Ione/Arlington (3-2 BSL) will host Dufur on Oct. 15.
Prep volleyball
ECHO 3, CONDON 0 — The Cougars are sitting atop the Big Sky League at 6-0 after a 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 road win over the Blue Devils.
“Lily Wallis had seven digs and played amazing all the way around,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “Halee Holman had some great digs and had a perfect serve receive game.”
Faith McCarty led the Cougars (16-4 overall) with 11 kills and five ace serves, while Charlei Harwood had nine kills and Nevaeh Thew four aces.
Echo will host Bickleton on Oct. 12.
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 2, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — Kelsey Graham and Reilly Lovercheck each scored goals as the Bucks improved to 5-0 in Intermountain Conference play with a road win over the Eagles.
“The girls battled and gave a great effort to finish the game,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “Our wings, Kelsey Graham and Ashtyn Larson, took care of the ball on the wings and created awesome opportunities for the team.”
Goalkeeper Miranda Medrano finished with four saves for the Bucks, who are undefeated at 8-0.
The Bucks will play Monday at La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.