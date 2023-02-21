ECHO — Echo took its first step toward a return trip to Baker City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a 61-30 victory over New Hope Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
“They did pretty well,” Echo coach Brandi Russell said of her team. “They are figuring some things out. It’s a good time to start peaking.”
The Cougars (18-8) will host Rogue Valley Adventist Academy (21-3), the top team from the Mountain Valley League, on Friday or Saturday in the second round. The Red Tail Hawks advanced with a 41-30 win over North Clackamas Christian.
The winner of the second-round game will earn a trip to the final eight in Baker City.
“They played tonight, so we had them up on the computer and I watched them,” Russell said of RVAA. “They look good and they move the ball well, but they play a slower game than we tend to. They look like they have some tall girls. At this point, we just have to show up and play.”
Nevaeh Thew scored all 15 of her points in the first half, as the Cougars led 30-19 at the half and 48-26 after three quarters.
“The first week of the season she hurt her arm (at Jordan Valley) and had a bone bruise, which affected what she could do,” Russell said. “She’s definitely a leader in assists, gets double digit rebounds and steals the ball from everyone.”
Mayela De La Fuente added 12 points for Echo, while Cid Estes chipped in 11.
Ava Barnett scored 17 of the Warriors’ 19 points in the first half. She scored a game-high 24 points for NHC (11-10), which lost three in a row to close out its season.
NIXYAAWII 66, MOHAWK 15 — Mersayus Hart had 20 points, and the Golden Eagles cruised into the second round of the 1A state playoffs with a home win over the Mustangs.
Nixyaawii (20-5) will host Bonanza on Friday in the second round. The winner will earn a trip to the final eight in Baker City.
Kyella Picard scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles opened the game with a 22-4 lead.
Hart scored 10 in the second quarter as Nixyaawii opened up a 39-5 lead at the half.
In the third, Sophie Bronson hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Golden Eagle put the game out of reach for good. Bronson finished the game with 13 points.
Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey sat his starters in the fourth.
Alex Robinson and Kallee Eck each had six points for the Mustangs (10-14), who had a season low for points scored.
JORDAN VALLEY 54, IONE/ARLINGTON 25 — The Cardinals’ season came to a close with a road loss to the Mustangs in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
Jordan Valley (18-6) advances to the second round, where it will host South Wasco County on Friday. The winner will earn a trip to the final eight in Baker City.
The Cardinals (14-11) fell behind 17-4 after the first quarter, and trailed 28-13 at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Jordan Valley’s Jill Gammett scored eight of her game-high 20 points as the Mustangs cruised the second round.
Calli Troutman led the Cardinals with 11 points, while Victoria De La Torre had nine.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11-3, TREASURE VALLEY 5-0 — The Timberwolves swept visiting Chukars on Monday — their opening day of baseball.
In the opener, Brody Rasmussen sent 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs, while Diego Robison drove in two runs, and three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, BMCC scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Tommy Whiles driving in two with a single, and Manny Frias-Moreno sending Whiles across the plate with a double.
Three Timberwolves combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts.
