ECHO — Nevaeh Thew had 14 kills, and Echo continued to dominate in the Old Oregon League with a 25-5, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Pilot Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8.
“I am very proud of the girls,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “We have been working on playing to their potential, not their circumstances, and they did that today. I have a great group of seniors and they all played really well on an emotional night.”
Nevaeh Thew added 10 digs, eight assists as the Cougars improved to 8-0 in league play and 11-7 overall. Lily Wallis handed out 18 assists and had three aces, while Halee Holman had nine digs and two aces, Morgan Hendrix eight digs and two aces, JoLee Palmateer eight digs, and Riley Hampton four kills.
Pilot Rock fell to 4-6 in the OOL, and 6-12 overall.
“We were having an off day,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “We will get back to practice Monday and work on resetting for next week.”
Ali Smith and Teagan Thornton each had 10 digs for the Rockets, while Aiva Ellis had three kills and Kailee Clark three assists.
STANFIELD SPLITS MATCHES — The Tigers beat Union and lost to Powder Valley in a pair of nonleague matches on the road.
“The ladies came out ready to play today in Union with lots of energy and did a nice job of staying focused,” Stanfield cash Blaine Ganvoa said. “We dug ourselves into a few holes today at Powder Valley, but also had some bright sports too against a tough, highly competitive program.”
Stanfield (10-5) opened the day with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Union, led by Zurin Reeser with 11 kills, 11 digs, 14 assists and three aces.
Mykael Graham handed out 14 assists, while Mazie Reeser had 10 kills and 13 digs, Kylee Jackson 14 digs and three aces, and Destiny O’Neill 11 digs, five kills and four blocks.
The Badgers (19-6) handed the Tigers a 25-14, 25-22, 26-17 loss.
Jackson had 16 digs and three blocks for Stanfield, while Zuri Reeser had 11 kills, nine digs and eight assists, Graham 14 assists and seven digs, Mazie Reeser seven kills and eight digs, Lauren Putnam five blocks, and O’Neill seven digs and two blocks.
“Today was was a good test for us all the way around as we head into the second half of the season,” Ganvoa said.
WESTON-MCEWEN DROPS TWO — The TigerScots rallied from a set down to push the host Badgers to five sets before falling 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 24-26, 18-16 in a nonleague match.
“We played a tough Powder Valley team and played very well against them,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Unfortunately, we just came up a couple of points short in game five. Our send game the day, we played Union and we were not able to put out the same effort and execution against them.”
The TigerScots (10-9) fell to Union 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23.
On the day, Genna Robinson had 24 kills and 11 blocks, while Addie Perkins had 27 assists, 15 digs, 11 kills and four aces. Kylie Thornton handed out 30 assists, while Lily Lindsey had 36 digs, 15 kills and five aces, Jayden Sparks 22 digs and four aces, Luna Dennett 11 kills and eight blocks, Lirian Holden 37 digs and six aces, and Delaynee Angell seven aces.
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers handed the visiting Bulldogs a 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 25-11 Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Richland improved to 8-2 in the league standings, while Hermiston fell to 1-9.
COVE 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The host Leopards made quick work of the Grizzlies with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 nonleague win.
Griswold fell to 3-14 overall.
Football
POWDER VALLEY 44, IONE/ARLINGTON 20 — Carson Eynetich threw two touchdown passes to Bryce Rollins, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cardinals dropped a Special District 2-West game to the Badgers at Ione High School.
“The kids played hard against a great team in Powder Valley,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “They are a well-coached and disciplined team. I’m proud of the kids no matter what. They played hard and I couldn’t be happier with this group. Love this team.”
Mika Limberg also ran for a touchdown for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-2 in the league standings.
Powder Valley improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in league play with the win.
Cross-country
Hermiston sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez turned in a time of 16:25.80 to place 17th at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational at Lakewood High School in Marysville, Washington.
Rodriguez ran in the men’s varsity gold under 18-minute race, which was won by Eric Swedin of Selah in a time of 15:41.10. There were 301 runners in the race.
Hermiston’s Pedro Pacheco finished 41st in a time of 16:45.40, while teammate Zachary Turner was 125th in 17:34.90, Robert Bartman was 244th (18:32.30), and Dillon Herron was 268th (18:59).
The Bulldogs finished 15th in the team standings with 481 points. Bellingham won the team title with 137.
In the women’s varsity gold under 22-minute race, Hermiston’s Jackie Garcia ran a personal best 19:39.20 to place 18th in a field of 2454 runners.
Reese Morkert of Gig Harbor won the race with a time of 18:33.10, and helped the Tides to the team title with 79 points. Hermiston was 13th in the team standings with 405 points.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Lillian Fields (86th, 20:55.90), Madeline Franke (109th, 21:16.70), Ashley Treadwell (126th, 21:28.700) and Sophia Helfer (144th, 21:29.90).
53rd MAX JENSEN INVITATIONAL — Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre finished second at the annual meet in Richland with a time of 16:14.98 in the boys Div. I race.
Caden Casteel of West Valley (Yakima) won the race in a time of 16:13.28, and helped the Rams to the team title with 48 points.
In the boys Div. II race, Weston-McEwen’s Tristan Weseman finished 83rd in a time of 20:53.40.
In the girls Div. II race, Hermiston freshman Nova Hinojosa finished eighth in a time of 22:25.47, followed by teammates Makayla Thomas (18th, 23:48.31), Hailey Melville (20th, 24:02.72), Elizabeth Newman (22nd, 24:06.05) and Claire Anderson (27th, 24:12.61).
Alexa Laughlin of Ephrata won the race in a time of 20:25.08.
The Bulldogs finished third in the team standings with 80 points, while Lakeside won the team title with 31 points. Weston-McEwen was 10th with 229 points.
Leading the way for the TigerScots was EvaLena Lieuallen, who was 19th in a time of 23:49.33. Also scoring for W-M were Brynn Brownie (50th, 26:35.56), Mackenzie Aldrich (65th, 28:02.39), Helen Williams (68th, 28:39.47) and Natalie Davenport (70th, 28:48.40).
Prep girls soccer
ECHO/STANFIELD 1, UMATILLA 0 — The Cougars improved to 3-4-1 in the Special District 5 standings with a road win over the Vikings (1-7).
FOUR RIVERS 8, IRRIGON 0 — The Falcons shut out the host Knights in Special District 5 play.
The Knights (0-9 overall, 0-7 SD5) have not scored a goal this season.
Boys prep soccer
RIVERSIDE 2, NYSSA 2 — The Pirates remained atop the Special District 6 standings despite a draw with the visiting Bulldogs (4-2-1).
Darek Castaneda scored both goals for Riverside (6-1-1), while Juan Medina and Will Killion shared time in goal, which each giving up a goal.
College women’s soccer
YAKIMA 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2 — Elena Barkley scored two goals — both with assists from Rachel Farr — as the Yaks beat the Timberwolves in NWAC East action in Pendleton.
Jessica Macias scored both goals for BMCC (3-7-0 East), while goalkeeper Seanee Still had five saves.
Farr, Mackenzie Kitt, Taelyer Overby and Ella McKenna also scored for the Yaks (5-4-1).
