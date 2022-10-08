ECHO — Nevaeh Thew had 14 kills, and Echo continued to dominate in the Old Oregon League with a 25-5, 25-11, 25-15 victory over Pilot Rock on Saturday, Oct. 8.

“I am very proud of the girls,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “We have been working on playing to their potential, not their circumstances, and they did that today. I have a great group of seniors and they all played really well on an emotional night.”

