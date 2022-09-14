HELIX — Nevaeh Thew had 10 kills and was 100% from the service line to help Echo to a 25-4, 25-15, 25-16 Old Oregon League win Tuesday, Sept. 13 over Griswold.
The Cougars improved to 3-0 in league play and 4-2 overall with the win. The Grizzlies are 0-2 in OOL play and 3-6 overall.
Jaki Bartoschek had eight kills, while Lily Wallis had seven kills, 18 assists and four aces. Morgan Hendrix added three aces, while Haley Holman had nine digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, SHERMAN 0 — Madison Orem was 17 of 17 from the service line with five aces and 24 assists as the Cardinals beat the Huskies 27-25, 25-22, 25-22 on the road in their Big Sky League opener.
“We played a good game,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We have to work on our consistency and keeping the momentum, but I’m very pleased with our first league win.”
Calli Troutman added 14 kills and six blocks, while Najiah Knight and Sunned Cavillo each had five kills.
HEPPNER 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Ava Gerry pounded down 13 kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 nonleague home win over the Pioneers.
“The girls played well as a team,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They are working hard to figure out things they are struggling with. We have been struggling with our serve receive, but tonight they only made one passing error. They gained confidence and trust in their teammates.”
Dara Teeman added 21 assists, 11 digs and three aces, while Hallee Hisler had eight kills and one block, and Morgan Cutsforth seven digs, four kills and eight aces.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE — The Tigers opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 road victory over the Outlaws.
“The ladies did a nice job of putting together a solid night,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We still have work to do, but I saw a lot of positive things individually and as a team.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with six kills, 10 digs, 12 assists, four aces and two blocks, while Mykael Graham handed out 13 assists, Mazie Reeser had 11 kids and nine digs, Kylee Jackson recorded eight kills and 15 digs, and Destiny O’Neill had 13 digs.
KENNEWICK 3, HERMISTON 0 — The host Lions swept the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Girls soccer
BEND 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Lava Bears put an end to the Bucks’ two-game win streak with a nonleague win in The Dalles.
“We didn’t connect properly on the passes and gave them more advantage on top of an already strong and fast team,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “They scored three goals in the first half assisted by strong winds. We had the wind in our favor during the second half, but we were a bit too anxious and wasted many opportunities with too long of passes.”
The Bucks will open Greater Oregon League play Sept. 20 in Ontario.
