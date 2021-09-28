ECHO — Echo improved to 4-0 in the Big Sky League with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-13 victory over Sherman on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Nevaeh Thew had seven kills and seven assists for the Cougars, while Faith McCarty chipped in six kills, seven assists and three aces. Halee Holman added three aces, Morgan Hendrix nine digs and Lily Wallis one block.
“I’m hoping they can keep going at this rate,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team’s 11-3 overall record. “It’s homecoming week and other things are happening, but I have a great bunch of girls who show up and do what I ask them, and they work hard. I trust all of them with the ball in their hands, which is a great thing as a coach.”
The Cougars will host Mitchell/Spray on Friday.
PENDLETON 3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — Sauren Garton had eight kills and 11 digs to lead the Bucks to a 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 Intermountain Conference home win over the Eagles.
“It was a good match,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “The girls really stepped it up the last couple of sets. Muriel (Hoisington) is out for a bit with a hamstring issue, so we are trying to make another lineup.”
Faith Broadfoot added seven kills and five blocks, while Keirsen Spencer added seven kills and three blocks, Nora Yoshioka 25 digs and Josie Jenness handed out 31 assists.
Pendleton (4-6, 2-2 IMC) will play at Ridgeview on Thursday.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, PILOT ROCK 2 — The Pioneers held off the visiting Rockets 25-14, 15-25, 25-15, 28-30, 15-10 in a nonleague match.
“It was fun and competitive tonight,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “Our team struggled with our serving, which is not normal, but was still able to come out on top.”
Emma Leber led the Pioneers with 10 aces, nine kills, three blocks and five digs, while Darby Rhoads chipped in 17 kills and eight aces. Madi Perkins served up five aces, while Addy Brown had 26 assists and five digs, and Kadey Brown five kills.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, HEPPNER 2 — Genna Robinson pounded down 23 kills to lead the TigerScots to a 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12 road win over the Mustangs in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“They were good games,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “The girls really played hard, but sometimes finishing is hard. Genna was a big asset for them tonight. We don’t have anyone who can block her.”
Charli King added 27 assists and seven aces for W-M (8-7, 2-3), while Addie Perkins handed out 18 assists and dished up four aces, and Lirian Holden had 29 digs.
For Heppner (5-7, 2-2), Zabrena Masterson had six kills, five blocks and eight digs, while Morgan Cutsforth added 18 digs, five kills and three aces. Hailey Wenberg recorded 37 digs, while Dara Teeman had 14 digs and 10 assists, and Zandra Masterson had 17 digs, 10 assists, four kills and four aces.
ELGIN 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Huskies handed the visiting Grizzlies a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 Old Oregon League loss.
With the loss, Griswold fell to 4-6 overall and 1-4 in OOL play. No other details were available.
TRI-CITIES PREP 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Jaguars pounced on the host Knights for a 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 nonleague win.
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 4, THE DALLES 2 — Reilly Lovercheck posted her third hat trick of the season in the Bucks’ Intermountain Conference win over the visiting Riverhawks.
Hadley Brown added a goal and an assist, while Kelsey Lovercheck added an assist.
The Bucks are 6-0 on the season, and 2-0 in the IMC.
“It was a close game,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “Our keeper and defense played excellent. The whole team is contributing.”
LA GRANDE 4, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Tigers handed the visiting Pioneers a Greater Oregon League loss to improve to 2-0 in the league standings.
After winning four games in a row, Mac-Hi (6-3, 0-2) has now lost back-to-back games.
Prep boys soccer
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 1 — Rene Ortega scored in the 36th minute for the Bucks, but they fell short against the host Riverhawks (3-2-1 overall, 2-0 IMC) in Intermountain Conference play.
“We played really well,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “The Dalles is a tough team, they have good coaching and more experienced players. I’m happy with how we played.”
Goalkeeper Scott Train finished with six saves for the Bucks (1-5, 0-2).
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 34-18, PASCO 6-1 — Kaylee Billsborough hit two home runs in the opener, and Eliza Rodriguez added another as Hermiston swept Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Alli Serna added two triples in the first game for the Bulldogs (7-1 overall).
In the nightcap, Serna and Rodriguez hit two triples apiece in a game that went just three innings.
“They threw a different girl in the second game, and our girls started off a little slower than the first game,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said.
