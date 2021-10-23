ECHO — Echo won the Big Sky League volleyball title on Saturday, Oct. 23, without giving up a set.
The Cougars (21-4) defeated Ione/Arlington 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 in the semifinals, then topped South Wasco County 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 in the championship game to earn a first-round bye in the 1A state tournament.
“All of the teams came to play today,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “Everyone deserved recognition for what they did. Tensions are always high at this point in the season, but I’m proud of how poised our girls are. They let their play speak for itself.”
The Cougars also won the BSL title in 2019.
Just like their 11 BSL matches, the Cougars did not give up a set at district.
“It’s one thing to win, but to win without giving up a single set is an amazing accomplishment,” Thew said.
Against I/A, Faith McCarty had eight kills and 12 assists, while Nevaeh Thew had eight kills, 13 assists and three aces. Charlei Harwood chipped in four kills and four aces, while Morgan Hendrix had 14 digs and Lily Wallis 13.
For the Cardinals (11-9), Madison Orem had 15 assists and was 16 of 16 from the service line with three aces, while Grace Ogden had six kills.
“We played tough,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We just couldn’t capitalize and finish any of the games.”
Against the Redsides, McCarty had nine kills, 18 digs, five assists and three aces. Thew chipped in 11 assists, and Harwood had five kills, three aces and four blocks.
The Big Sky League awards were handed out at the tournament. McCarty was named the BSL Player of the Year, while Nevaeh Thew and Harwood were named to the first team, Wallis earned second-team honors, and Halee Homan was named to the honorable mention team.
Ione/Arlington had Orem named to the first team, while Isabella Mastriona to the second team, and Ogden was an honorable mention selection.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, GLENWOOD/KLICKITAT 1 — Calli Troutman had six kills to lead the Cardinals to a 25-21, 24-26, 25-18, 28-26 victory over the Eagles in the third-place game at the Big Sky League Tournament in Echo.
The Cardinals (11-9) will kick off the 1A state tournament Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Powder Valley, the No. 2 team from the Old Oregon League.
Ione/Arlington last went to state in 2017, losing in the first round to North Clackamas Christian.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, HEPPNER 1 — The TigerScots moved into the second round of the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament with a 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 win over visiting Heppner.
“We played a tough Heppner team that made us earn our points,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “ We did a great job of keeping our composure through some very long rallies and we played some of our best volleyball to date.”
W-M will play Union in the second round for a berth to the 2A state tournament. The date and time of the match will be announced Monday.
Delaynee Angell led the TigerScots with 17 digs, 10 kills, and was 18 of 20 from the service line with six aces.
Charli King added 18 assists, five digs and four kills, while Addie Perkins chipped in 18 assists and six digs, Genna Robinson 20 kills, three aces and two blocks, Lily Lindsey 25 digs and three kills.
For Heppner, Morgan Cutsforth led the way with nine kills and 17 digs, while Hailey Wenberg had 20 digs, Dara Teeman 12 digs, eight assists and three aces, Katie Wilson 12 digs, and Zabrena Masterson 11 digs, four books seven assists, three kills and three aces.
“They played hard, we just didn’t come out on the right side,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said of her team. “They made some great progress this season and will be stronger for it in the upcoming years.”
SWEET HOME 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers ran into the Huskies — the No. 7 team in the state — in a 4A state play-in game.
Sweet Home handed visiting Mac-Hi a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 loss to advance to the first round of state.
“Much respect for their team, they were very talented but we didn’t give them the game in our eyes,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “We are a young team and we fought hard, leaving everything on the court. Making it to this stage was something we never saw coming and I am so proud of the work all these girls did to make this a reality. Even after the game, some of the girls felt like playing in that game was a dream and they hadn’t woken up yet.”
Emma Leber led the Pioneers with four blocks, three kills and two digs, while Rylee Herndon had eight digs, Madi Perkins seven assists, Darby Rhoads four kills and three digs, and Kadey Brown and Lainie Ellis each had three digs.
Slowpitch softball
DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT — The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the 2A/3A state tournament after splitting their District 8 Tournament games in Spokane.
The 2A/3A state tournament will be played Oct. 29-30 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. The bracket has not yet been released.
After beating University 11-8, the Bulldogs (13-8) ran into Mt. Spokane, which handed them a 13-3 loss in the championship game.
In the title game, Jessica Waters hit a home run and had four RBIs for the Wildcats (19-2).
Macey Tovar had two hits, while Allison Serna and Kendyl Inners each had one hit for Hermiston.
Against University, Hermiston handed the Titans just their second loss of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.