ECHO — Joseph scored all of its points in the first half, then had to hold off the hard-charging Echo Cougars in the second half for a 24-21 Special District 1 victory Friday, Sept. 2.
“It was close,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said. “We held them scoreless in the second half. Our defense played lights out tonight, that’s what kept us in the game.”
The Cougars had an opportunity to pull off the upset late in the fourth quarter.
“We were on the 10 with about 3 minutes to go and got 9 yards,” VanNice said. “We turned the ball over, then got a safety and were down by three. We got the ball back with 2 1/2 minutes left but couldn’t get our offense going.”
Mason Murdock, who led Echo with 10.5 tackles, led the charge on the safety. He also had a couple of key sacks and caused a fumble.
Keegin Chitty had two tackles for loss and finished with 4.5 tackles.
The Eagles led 24-6 at the half, taking advantage of five Echo turnovers.
“We had a tough time on offense in the first half,” VanNice said. “Definitely first-game jitters for our offense.”
Dom Curiel scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards for the Cougars, and finished with 107 yards rushing. Sam Wyse ran for a 2-yard score.
The Cougars will play at Pine Eagle on Sept. 9.
HEPPNER 46, TOLEDO 6 — Landon Mitchell ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Mustangs handed the visiting Boomers a nonleague loss.
Mitchell opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run, then connected with David Cribbs for an 11-yard score.
Hayden McMahon finished the first-quarter scoring with a 43-yard run.
Heppner led 32-0 at the half, and 40-0 after three quarters.
“They presented some challenges with their size,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We had some advantages in certain areas and we took advantage of that.”
Mitchell also ran for a 1-yard touchdown, Caden George added a 4-yard touchdown run-in the third quarter, and Zach Brown added a 7-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Toledo’s lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 55-yard run by Rayden Taylor. Taylor finished the game with 156 yards on 12 carries. The Boomers had 196 yards of offense for the game.
Mitchell threw for 37 yards and ran for 68. McMahon led the Mustangs with 82 yards rushing on five carries, while Saul Lopez had 41 yards on two carries. Heppner amassed 338 yards of offense.
Defensively, Jaime Caven led Heppner with 10 tackles, Cade Cunningham had nine and Caden George six. Mitchell had an interception.
It was the first 9-man game for the Mustangs.
“It’s a more wide-open game defensively,” Grant said. “A lot more open field. They were strong up the middle, but we were able to get outside and do some things. I thought we executed pretty well. It showed what we need to work on, and the kids are excited to go to practice on Monday. That’s a good deal.”
TRI-CITIES PREP 20, UMATILLA 7 — The Vikings opened their season with a nonleague loss to the Jaguars in Pasco.
Alex Escamilla scored Umatilla’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run.
Aiden Bounysada led the Vikings with 84 yards rushing.
Prep volleyball
PILOT ROCK SPLITS MATCHES — Aiva Ellis had seven kills, and Kailee Clark had nine assists and three aces to lead the Rockets to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 nonleague win over Lyle/Wishram at Dufur High School.
Paedyn Bennett added four kills, while Jaxynn Thurmond had 11 digs, Ali Smith nine digs and Teagen Thornton nine assists.
In their first match of the day, Pilot Rock lost a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 match to Enterprise.
“We started a little slow and were a little inconsistent,” PR coach Jen Porter said of the Enterprise match. “Our match against Lyle, we were taking care of the ball better and making smart plays. It was a great team effort for the win.”
Against the Outlaws, Ellis and Lynn Williams combined for seven aces, while Ali Smith had 10 digs and Thornton eight.
MCLOUGHLIN AT BAKER TOURNAMENT — The young Pioneers took a few lumps at the Baker tournament, but first-year coach Kassidy Ruiz said her team continues to improve.
“Overall, I feel the girls did good,” Ruiz said. “We have some areas we need to work on, but that is expected from such a young team. We are ready to get back in the gym and practice on what needs work, strategize and get ready for our next tournament next weekend.”
Mac-Hi beat Umatilla in pool play, but lost matches to Echo, Powder Valley, Union, Nyssa and Ontario.
In bracket play, the Pioneer lost a 25-15, 25-19 match to Elgin.
Cross-country
HANFORD JAMBOREE — Led by Jackie Garcia, the Hermiston girls won the team title at the Hanford Jamboree at Leslie Grove Park in Richland.
Garcia won the race with a time of 13 minutes, 23.22 seconds, just a few steps ahead of Hanford’s Mia Beightol (13:26.64).
“That was super exciting for her,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “She had a great track season and just kept on going. Nice to see her move up and win it.”
The Bulldogs won the team title with 36 points, with Moses Lake second at 54.
Ashley Treadwell (6th, 14:07.25) was the next Bulldog across the finish line, followed by freshmen Sophia Helfer (8th, 14:17.22) and Nova Hinojosa (10th, 14:19.39).
“They were right behind Ashley,” Blackburn said. “For their first race, that was pretty exciting. It’s nice to see the hard work pay off.”
Lillian Fields rounded out the top five for Hermiston, finishing 16th in a time of 14:33.83.
Madelyn Lieuallen was the first Pendleton runner across the finish line, coming in 32nd with a time of 15:29.88. She was followed by Aubrey Harrison (37th), Melissa Tune (50th), Isabella Estrada (59th) and Brielle Bonzani (78th).
Hermiston sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez won the boys race, and the Bulldogs captured the team title for a Hermiston sweep.
Rodriguez finished the race in 10:26.17, with Tri-Cities Prep’s Ciaran St. Hilaire second (10:28.80), and Kamiakin’s Ezra Teeples third (10:39.69).
The Bulldogs won the team title with 41 points, with Kamiakin second (61) and Hanford third (68). It is the first time Hermiston has beaten Kamiakin since it joined the Mid-Columbia Conference in 2018.
“We look like we will be able to compete with Kamiakin,” Blackburn said. “We are really strong. We are just as good as those teams.”
Pedro Pacheco finished sixth (11:01.69) for the Bulldogs, followed by Miguel Duron (8th, 11:08.75), John Mills (11th, 11:30.25) and Zach Turner (15th, 11:37.84).
“They ran two different races,” Blackburn said of his teams. “The girls started from the back and moved up, while the boys all started in the front and held on and did really well.”
Freshman Jack Reynolds led Pendleton with a 35th-place showing (12:13.71), followed by Maliki Adams (93rd), Khoda Brown (106th), Owen Burt (145th) and Eric Baisley (148th).
