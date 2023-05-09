PILOT ROCK — Aiva Ellis threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Paige Moffit hit a home run, as Pilot Rock made quick work of Irrigon 15-0 on Tuesday, May 9, in a Special District 6 game.
Moffit hit a solo inside-the-park home run down the right-field line in the third inning, helping to invoke the mercy rule.
Shortstop Kyella Picard went 2-for-2 with a three-run triple in the Rockets’ eight-run second inning. Ali Smith added to the run production in the second with a three-run double to the left-field fence.
“Kyella flew out in the first inning, but once they got the timing down, they hit the ball,” Pilot Rock coach Bill Zyph said.
Hailey Thieme went 3-for-3 with a double for the Rockets.
The Rockets (19-5 overall, 13-3 SD6), scored two runs in the first, eight in the second and five in the third.
Pilot Rock will host Echo/Stanfield at 11 a.m. Saturday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 15, HEPPNER/IONE 1 — Bailey Moore went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead the TigerScots to a road win over the Mustangs in Special District 6 play.
“We were able to establish run support early in a well-contested game,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Heppner pushed a run in midway through the game and that seemed to spark our offense in the top of the next inning. The final score was not indicative of a majority of the game. I’m really proud of our team and the way they pulled together today.”
W-M (16-5 overall, 13-3 SD6) led 3-1 through four innings, but hung seven runs on the board in the fifth inning, and another five in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Ava Sams went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the TigerScots, while Luna Dennett hit a triple and had two RBIs.
Hailey Stallings and Brielle Ward combined for the win, striking out four and walking three.
Hadlee Nation pitched a complete game for the Mustangs (9-12, 6-10), while Morgan Cutsforth drove in a run.
ECHO/STANFIELD 15-20, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 0-5 — Zoe Ramos threw a two-hitter with no walks, and the Cougars played error-free defense, as they shut out visiting L/W/K in the first game of their Special District 6 doubleheader.
Kenya Dovalina highlighted the first game, going 2-for-3, with three runs scored and a two-run home run in the third inning.
Giselle Ramos added a double, and Mykael Graham drove in a run.
In the second game, the Cougars took advantage of 11 walks and six hit batters to complete the sweep.
Graham went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Hannah Weyand had two RBIs and two runs scored, and Mazie Reeser drove in a run.
Graham and Kylee Jackson combined on a no-hitter, but L/W/K scored four runs on passed balls and one on a bases-loaded walk.
BAKER 10-11, UMATILLA 7-5 — The Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to hand the visiting Vikings a loss in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Tied 6-6 after seven innings, Baker got RBI singles from Kellee Dixon, Lilly Wilson and Ashlyn Dalton, and scored another run off an error for a 10-6 lead.
Umatilla got one run back in the bottom of the inning off an RBI double by Maddisyn Rico, but would fall short in the end.
Rico went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, while Meeka Holmes drove in two runs.
Raegan Gulick pitched a complete game for Baker, striking out 13 and walking three.
In the second game, the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the fourth inning to pull away for good.
Umatilla scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 11-5, but would get no closer.
Teygan Coley pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts for Baker, while Gulick went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Evelyne Avitia had the lone hit for the Vikings, while Holmes pitched 3 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Prep baseball
GRANT UNION 4, IRRIGON 2 — The Prospectors scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie, then held on down the stretch to beat the visiting Knights in a Special District 7 playoff game.
Irrigon, which went into the game on an eight-game win streak, finished the season with a 14-9 record. Grant Union (17-4) will play Friday at Heppner in the district semifinals.
Irrigon got off to a 2-1 after the first inning, as Brayden Locey drove in two runs with a single.
GU’s run in the first came on a passed ball, with Ryland Biel hustling across the plate.
The Prospectors tied the score in the fourth as Sheldon Lenz scored on a fly out to left field by Weston Suchorski.
In the fifth, GU scored two runs on a double by Talon Van Cleave to take the lead for good.
Boyd Davis pitched a complete game for Irrigon, striking out nine. Braden Atkins had two of the Knights’ five hits.
Van Cleave threw a complete game for GU, striking out 13 and walking one.
Boys soccer
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 0 — Daniel Esquivel scored two goals to lead the Blue Devils to a home win over the Bulldogs in a 3A District 8 loser-out game.
Wa-Hi advances to play Mead on Saturday for the No. 2 seed to the 3A state tournament.
Esquivel scored the first goal for the Blue Devils off an assist by Lenni Kreft. The 1-0 score held at the half.
In the second half, Alejandro Castellon scored to give Wa-Hi a 2-0 lead, and Esquivel added another goal for a 3-0 lead.
Hermiston finished the season with a 6-11 record.
Boys golf
Pendleton edged La Grande by two strokes to finish second and earn a trip to state at the 4A District 4 Tournament at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
“The course conditions were really tough for all the kids with a very heavy rough and then the excess rain we’ve received in the last couple of days,” Pendleton coach Marc Sokoloski said. “We battled the La Grande boys and were able to come out two strokes ahead to advance to the state tournament.”
The top two teams and top five individuals advance to the 4A boys state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Baker won the team title with a 662, with Pendleton second at 784, La Grande third with a 786, and Ontario fourth at 817.
“The last time the Pendleton boys qualified for the state event as a team was eight-plus years ago when Nels Nelson was their coach,” Sokoloski said.
Ontario’s Tyce Helmick won medalist honors with a two-day 154, with Baker’s Elias Long second with a 155. Pendleton’s Zach McLeod was fifth overall with a 178.
McLeod shot an 86 on Day 1, then had a 92 on the second day, which included a birdie on hole No. 6.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Mason Morioka (196), Carson Oyama (204) and Casey VanDorn (206).
“I was super happy for Carson as the No. 4 player,” Sokoloski said. “He was able to make a par on the final hole to give us the two-stroke victory.”
3A/2A/1A DISTRICT 4 — Echo/Stanfield punched its ticket to state with a third-place finish at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The top three teams and top five individuals advance to the 3A/2A/1A state tournament May 15-16 at Tokatee Golf Club in McKenzie.
Burns won the team title with an 832, with Vale second at 831, and the Cougars third at 910.
Prairie City’s Sawyer Quinton won medalist honors with a 151, followed by Wyatt Browne of Riverside (185) and Eli Spitler of Trinity Lutheran (195). All three earned individual berths to state.
Dax Davis led the Cougars with a 202, shooting a 100 during the first round, and 102 for the second round. Also scoring for Echo/Stanfield were Casey Carver (223), Kayden Smith (228) and Creed Russell (257).
Broc Erickson led Nixyaawii with a 205, while Miles Franks led Umatilla with a 214, and Nathan Estrada had a 229 to lead McLoughlin.
Girls golf
Pendleton’s Anika Urbina shot a two-day 209 to lead the Bucks to a third-place finish at the 4A/3A/2A/1A District 4 Tournament at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The top two teams and top five individuals advance to the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Sophie Nelson (224), Abby Thorne (237) and Kori Sirovatka (243).
Tygh Timinisky won medalist honors and led Dufur to the team title.
Timinisky shot a 160 over two rounds, including a 77 on the first day that included two birdies. She shot an 83 during the second round.
Tora Timinisky finished second with a 165, while Marissa Lane of La Grande was third with a 191.
The Rangers won the team title with a 792, with La Grande a stroke behind at 793. The Bucks were third with a 913.
Addie Banks led McLoughlin with a 207, while McKenzie Rose had a 233 for Echo/Stanfield, Emma Williams a 243 for Nixyaawii, and Alyssa Bow a 276 for Umatilla.
