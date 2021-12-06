IONE — Carson Eynetich scored 13 of his 26 points in the third quarter as Ione/Arlington bet the Pendleton JV 52-35 on Monday, Dec. 6.
“It was a one-point game at the half,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said of his team’s 23-22 lead. “In third, we outscored them 20-1. We were getting turnovers, and Carson leaked out and was able to get quite a few fast breaks.”
Eynetich also had nine rebounds, while Taylor Rollins added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Bryce Rollins 13 rebounds.
Carter Cary led the Bucks with seven points.
The Cardinals (3-0) will play Klickitat/Glenwood on Friday at the Arlington Snowball Tournament.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON JV 43, IONE/ARLINGTON 28 — The Bucks used a 26-15 run in the second half to break open a close game and pick up the win.
Bella Masteriona led the Cardinals with nine points, while Nessa Neveau had 10 points for Pendleton.
The Cardinals (1-2) will play Klickitat/Glenwood on Friday at the Arlington Snowball Tournament.
CENTRAL LINN 53, WESTON-MCEWEN 6 — Maya Rowland had a game-high 19 points as the Cobras cruised to a win over the visiting TigerScots on Friday, Dec. 3.
Jayden Sparks and Alexis Maddern led W-M with two points each.
On Saturday, the TigerScots (1-2) beat Gaston 33-14 behind nine points from Charli King and eight from Genna Robinson.
“Dominated by a really good, experienced team and coach in Central Linn,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “Will look to change things up moving forward. Great response with Gaston game, who has a similar experience level all around as our team. We came out executing an adapted game plan and maintained it and our intensity throughout the lineup and game.”
