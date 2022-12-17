HELIX — Sophomore Ellery Flerchinger had 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Griswold to a 42-22 win over the Umatilla JV on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Helix Christmas Classic.
The Grizzlies finished third at the tournament and ran their record to 4-3.
Flerchinger had 10 of her points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies got out to a 16-2 lead. Griswold led 24-6 at the half and cruised from there.
Elliana Boatright added nine points for the Grizzlies, while Vickey Morris had six.
Dulce Serrano led the Vikings with eight points — all in the second half, while Jaily Rodriguez added seven points.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 48, HEPPNER 33 — The Redsides used a 30-12 run in the second half to rally for a road win over the Mustangs.
Heppner (2-7) led 21-18 at the half behind 11 points from Hallee Hisler, but SWC came out in the third quarter and used a 17-7 run to take the lead for good.
Hisler led the Mustangs (2-7) with 13 points, while Hadlee Nation added eight points.
Julie Hull led SWC (6-1) with 25 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 32, SHERMAN 30 — Najiah Knight hit the winning shot, and the Cardinals improved to 2-0 in Big Sky League play with a home win over the Huskies.
Tied at 24-24 after three quarters, Knight hit the game-winner and finished seven points.
Victoria De La Torre was a big factor for the Cardinals (4-2) with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Calli Troutman added seven points.
Natalie Martin led the Huskies (3-2, 1-1 BSL) with a game-high 11 points.
CENTRAL LINN 39, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — The Cobras held the TigerScots scoreless in the first quarter en route to a nonleague win at Heppner High School.
“Had a slow start to say the least,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We were unable to get our offensive going in the first with an aggressive Central Linn team that wasn’t giving us anything. We were unable to overcome that slow start in the end, but that being said, throughout we battled as a team by picking up our defense and being more aggressive on offense led by Kelsey Graham.”
Graham led the TigerScots (2-4) with seven points, while Jayden Sparks added six.
Maya Rowland and Gemma Rowland each had 11 points for Central Linn (5-0).
RICHLAND 64, HERMISTON 23 — Kylee Fox scored 17 points, and Macie Milum added 16 as the Bombers recorded a home win over the Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Richland held a 18-13 lead after the first quarter, and 26-16 at the half. The Bombers erupted for 31 points in the third quarter, behind seven points each from Fox and Milum, to pull away for good.
Camryn Hagel led the Bulldogs with nine points, while Ellie Heideman had six.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 62, SHERMAN 53 — Carson Eynetich had 22 points, and the Cardinals opened Big Sky League play with a home win over the Huskies.
“We led the whole way,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We would take big leads, then let them back in. The kids, when needed, played good defense. We just need to figure out how to do it for a whole game.”
Marcus Radcliffe scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half as the Cardinals held a 30-18 lead. Radcliffe also had 12 rebounds.
Eynetich scored 13 of his points in the second half, and added seven steals and six assists. Samuel Radcliffe added 10 points, and Bryce Rollins 10 rebounds.
The Cardinals’ defense forced 25 turnovers.
NIXYAAWII 81, STANFIELD 56 — Dylan Abrahamson scored all 17 of his points in the first half as the Golden Eagles cruised to a nonleague home win over the short-handed Tigers.
Nixyaawii (4-1) led 24-17 after the first quarter, then went on a 26-11 run in the second for a 50-28 lead at the half. The Golden Eagles outscored the Tigers 25-16 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
“We are going to get everyone’s best game the rest of the season because of the hot start we had,” Stanfield cash Rylie Smith said. “It isn’t easy to play with a bullseye on your back. Takes some serious grit and tenacity to enjoy that kind of spotlight.”
Abrahamson had five 3-points among his points, and also had four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Aaron Barkley led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, with half coming in the third quarter. He also had four steals and four assists.
Baron Moses chipped in 15 points, and Simon Picard had 13 points and six rebounds.
Stanfield (7-2), which played without Gator Goodrich and Hobs Hurty, who are out with injuries, was led by Pablo Arellano’s 12 points. Connor Logan added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Landon Bailey had nine points.
“We were unable to keep our composure early on, and they just could not turn it around,” Smith said. “Hard game to watch from the sideline. Gator was not available today. Hoping to have him back for Union (Tuesday), but if not, we need to find out who is going to lead this team when he isn’t around.”
PLEASANT HILL 66, UMATILLA 33 — The No. 5 Billies doubled up the Vikings for a win at the Court of Dreams at Moda Center in Portland.
The Billies (8-1) jumped out to a 33-16 lead at the half and never looked back.
Sophomore Gavin Inglish had a game-high 29 points for Pleasant Hill — 12 in the third quarter — while Matt Nguyen added 12 points.
Kaden Salamanca led the Vikings (3-4) with 14 points, while Micheal Montez added seven points, four rebounds and four steals.
RICHLAND 92, HERMISTON 60 — Grant Olsen poured in 23 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bulldogs dropped a Mid-Columbia Conference game on the road to the Bombers.
Isaac Corey added 13 points for Hermiston (1-3), which trailed just 17-15 after the first quarter.
Jack Forbes and Josh Woodard each had eight points in the second quarter for Richland, which went on a 31-12 run for a 48-27 lead at the half.
Woodard led the Bombers with 24 points, while Forbes had 14, and Jordan Valencia-Alvarado 13.
CENTRAL LINN 72, WESTON-MCEWEN 58 — The Cobras used a 40-point second half to pull away for a nonleague win over the TigerScots at Heppner High School.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots (4-2) with 16 points, while Kyren Miller added nine.
Bren Schneiter led the Cobras (4-1) with 35 points.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 59, HEPPNER 40 — Ian Ongers poured in a game-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Redsides to a road win over the Mustangs.
SWC (7-1) got out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter, and went on a 12-3 run in the fourth to secure the win.
The Mustangs (7-2) got 13 points and five assists from Trevor Nichols, while Landon Mitchell added 12 points, and Tucker Ashbeck chipped in five points and nine rebounds.
GRISWOLD 43, LONG CREEK 4 — Dean Boland had 10 points to lead the Grizzlies past the Mountaineers in the third-place game of the Helix Christmas Classic.
It was the first win of the season for Griswold (1-6).
Caiden Boatright scored all eight of his points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies raced out to a 15-2 lead.
The Mountaineers would be held scoreless over the second and third quarters as Griswold enjoyed a 40-2 lead.
Wrestling
Hermiston had five wrestlers reach the podium at Tri-State at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The Bulldogs finished 13th in the team scoring with 94.5 points. Flathead, Montana, won the team title with 248.5 points.
Ben Larson led Hermiston with a fourth-place finish at 170 pounds. Larson lost the third-place match to Gunnar Thompson of Flathead 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Jaxson Gribskov was fifth for the Bulldogs at 195. He won the fifth-place match with a 3-1 overtime decision over Terrill Freeman of Othello.
Siu Sepeni finished sixth at 285, while Carlos Cervantes was sixth at 113, and Daniel Garza was seventh at 138.
LIBERTY INVITATIONAL — Dawson Tremper (106) and Owen Golter (132) each placed third to lead the Bucks in the 23-team event in Hillsboro. No other Pendleton wrestler finished in the top eight.
Pendleton finished 17th in the team standings with 96 points. Dallas won the team title with 245.5 points.
Tremper won his final match with a 13-3 major decision over Sederick Soloman of Centennial.
Golter earned a 2-0 decision over Nicholas Yarnell of Sandy in the third-place match.
SISTERS TOURNAMENT — McLoughlin’s Cooper Yensen finished third at 138 pounds, and Angel Rubio was fourth at 195 for the Pioneers.
Mac-Hi finished 10th in the team scoring with 18 points. Burns won the team title with 161 points, edging second-place La Pine by one point.
Yensen pinned Ishon Ruiz of Ridgeview in the third-place match, while Rubio was pinned in the fourth-place match by Logan Horns of Ridgeview in 17 seconds.
ELGIN MEMORIAL CLASSIC — Cade Cunningham won the 220-pound title, beating Weiser’s Trenton Hawker 7-5 in overtime, to lead Heppner.
Weiser, Idaho, ran away with the team title, scoring 375.5 points. Baker (206) was a distant second, while Irrigon (128) was sixth, Heppner (112) seventh and Umatilla (57) ninth.
Cunningham won his first two matches by fall before meeting Hawker, who advanced to the Idaho 3A state tournament last year at 182.
Zach Brown of Heppner finished third at 145, earning a 13-3 major decision over Riley Krantz of La Grande in his final match.
Saul Lopez finished fourth for the Mustangs, getting pinned by Kayden Trick of Imbler in the third-place match.
Jackson Coffman (106) and Bennie Ayala (195) each placed second to lead Irrigon.
Ayala was pinned by Kaleb Grove of Weiser in 1:06 of the championship match, while Coffman injury defaulted in the first round to Phoenix Taylor of Elgin.
Preston Slawson of Irrigon was third at 113, losing his final match to Charlie Nevarez of Weiser 7-6. Zach Parton finished fourth at 170 for the Knights, losing the third-place match 3-1 in overtime to Graison Stone of Baker.
Jose Medina finished third at 285 for Umatilla, pinning Andrew Sandberg of Baker in 1:57 in the third-place match.
Swimming
Saralen Campbell finished third in the 200 IM (2:36.29) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:14.82), while Grace Pitner added a third-place finish in the 100 free (1:05.11) to lead the Bucks to a second-pace finish in the team standings with 349 points at the Swim for Giving meet in Bend.
The Bend Lava Bears won the team title with 485 points.
Summit won the boys team title with 41 points, while Pendleton was fifth with 197 points.
Campbell and Pitner were also part of the Bucks’ third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (4:30.80) with Maryn Broker and Sophie Nelson, and swam on the fourth-place team in the 200 free relay (1:59.26), along with Josie Nelson and Broker.
Josie Nelson also was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.96).
Nathan Burcham led the Pendleton boys team with a third-place finish in the 500 free (7:18.58), while Jack Bonzani was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.91) and sixth in the 200 free (2:12.35).
Bonzani was also part of the 400 free relay team that placed third (4:33.58). Also on the team were Owen Burt, Peyton Michael and Rylan Mathison.
College men’s basketball
EVERETT 97, BLUE MOUNTAIN 91 — Jadin Penigar ahed 23 points and six rebounds as the Trojans eked out a win over the host Timberwolves.
BMCC had a 31-26 lead with 7:18 to play in the first half, but Everett came back with baskets by Penigar and Tucker Molina to pull within 31-30 with 6:30 to play.
A basket by Chad Napoleon pushed the BMCC lead to 35-31 with 5:04 on the clock, but the Trojans went out front 38-37 with 3:36 left, and would increase their lead to 47-42 at the half.
Everett had a 16-point lead in the second half, but BMCC chipped away at the lead and pulled within 78-75 with a basket by Tyler Newsom.
The Trojans were able to hold their lead to improve to 11-2 on the year.
Napoleon and Kash Lang each had 28 points for BMCC (6-4), while Newsom added 12 points and eight rebounds.
College women’s basketball
BELLEVUE 60, BLUE MOUNTAIN 55 — A 19-10 run by the Bulldogs in the first quarter proved pivotal in a road win over the Timberwolves.
Ellie Acord and Shyann Lamb led BMCC with 16 each, while Nane Lokotui added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Sav Huerta led the Bulldogs with 20 points and five assists.
