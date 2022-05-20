PENDLETON — Sam Wilks hit a double in the bottom of the 11th inning that scored Avery Krigbaum as Pendleton escaped with a 3-2 nonleague win over the Tigers.
Pendleton starter Sauren Garton bettered her own school record for strikeouts in a single game with 24. She threw a four-hitter and walked two batters.
Pendleton (24-2) took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning, only to see the Tigers even things out in the fourth with two runs of their own.
From there, it was a pitchers’ duel. While Garton threw a four-hitter over 11 innings, La Grande starter Grace Neer went three innings, while Carlee Strand finished things up. They combined to give up nine hits while striking out seven.
Tennis
5A state
Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett reached the state semifinals Friday with a pair of wins at the Portland Tennis Center.
In her first match, she rallied to beat Andrea Khieu of Silverton 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. She then defeated Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana of Corvallis 6-2, 6-4.
Corbett, who was ranked third entering the tournament, will play No. 2 Sophia Katz, a sophomore from Crescent Valley, in Saturday’s semifinals.
4A/3A/2A/1A state
Weston-McEwen junior Jaclyn Albert lost her first match Friday morning, falling to Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union 6-0, 6-0, but she rebounded with an 8-5 win over Mary Esplin of Nyssa to stay alive in the consolation bracket.
Albert will take on Laken Herrera of Ontario in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning.
In doubles action, Riverside’s Marta Barajas and Italia Rodriguez split their opening day matches.
They fell to Natalee Federico and Kenna Coleman of Cascade 6-1, 6-3, then rallied for an 8-0 victory over Malayna Lane and Nyla Reeslev of Junction City.
They will play Mia Rumsfeld and Elsa McDermott of Catlin Gabel in the consolation semifinals.
Umatilla’s boys doubles team of Ulises Armenta and Lynkin McLeod also split their match Friday.
They opened with a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Peyton Tyner and Jack Kiefer of Marist Catholic, then came back with an 8-3 victory over Koda Alvarez and Marcus Grimaldo of Four Rivers.
They will play Henry Gonyea and Alexander Charbonneau of Marist Catholic in Saturday’s consolation semifinals.
In boys singles, Riverside’s Trinidad Mendoza dropped his first match to Cameron Getz of Oregon Episcopal 6-3, 6-0, then bowed out of tournament play with an 8-3 loss to Wylly Fields of Catlin Gabel.
District 8
Hermiston’s Grace Lind and Addie Caplinger lost their opening match to a team from Mead 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Lind and Caplinger dropped into the consolation bracket, where they won the first set 6-1 against a team from Mt. Spokane. Lightning delayed the rest of the match until Saturday morning.
Prep baseball
LA GRANDE 4, PENDLETON 3 — The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single by Devin Bell to take the lead for good against the visiting Bucks.
Pendleton (15-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first as Collin Primus scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Lambert.
La Grande (24-1) got that run back in the second, and tied the game once more in the third.
Primus hit an RBI single for the Bucks in the top of the fourth to score Jace Otteson for a 3-2 lead.
Primus and Aiden Gunter each had two hits for the Bucks.
Bell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Tigers.
HENLEY 8, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The Hornets got out to an early lead and the Pioneers could not catch up in a 4A state play-in game in Klamath Falls.
Henley (19-8) scored four runs in the first and three in the second for a comfortable 7-0 lead. The Hornets added one more in the third to extend their lead.
Mac-Hi (9-12) put two runs on the board in the top of the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Pioneers’ first run came as Cooper Yensen scored on an error, then Ethan Jones scored when Henley pitcher Dylan Tobias hit Izake Sanchez with the bases loaded.
Yensen and Donny Birdwell had Mac-Hi’s two hits.
Track and field
District 8 Championships
Hermiston’s Caden Hottman punched his ticket to the 3A state meet with a victory in the discus.
Hottman won with a throw of 167-9, while his younger brother Bradley was sixth (137-4).
In the sprints, Ryker McDonald is in the finals of the 100 and 200.He also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished sixth in a time of 44.17. Also on the team were Gio Gonzague, Landon Shilhanek and Justus Counsell.
In the girls meet, Hermiston’s Bailey Young is headed to state after winning the shot put with a mark of 44-4. Teammate Eseta Sepeni was eighth with a toss of 31-6.
Young also will compete at state in the javelin, finishing third with a throw of 109-9.
Megan Joyce just missed out on a trip to state, finishing fourth in the 3,200 in a time of 11:39.34.
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Madeline Jared, Alondra Risueno, Estephany Diaz and Dalia Cervantez finished fourth in a time of 51.19.
