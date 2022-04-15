PENDLETON — Sauren Garton struck out 37 batters on the day as Pendleton opened Intermountain Conference play on Friday, April 15, with a sweep of The Dalles.
“They were good victories,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “They are a solid team all the way around. They were ranked third coming in.”
After striking out 17 in the first game, Garton struck out a school record 20 in the second game.
Garton has struck out 126 batters in 54 innings this season.
“Sauren is absolutely amazing,” Cary said. “I don’t even know what to say about her. Thank goodness we have fantastic pitching, we couldn’t score a run today. Thankful to her for keeping them off the board. Sauren has thrown well every single time out this year. She throws hard and she throws a variety of pitches. We are lucky to have her.”
In the second game, the second-ranked Bucks scored one run in the second inning off a solo home run by Daisy Jenness, and the two runs scored in the third were off Riverhawk errors.
Melanie Boatman went 3-for-3 for the Bucks (10-1 overall), while Brie Youncs was 2-for-3.
In the opener, Garton hit an RBI-triple in the fourth inning, while Sam Wilks hit a two-run double in the first inning as the Bucks jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
“It has been a good start for us so far,” Cary said. “We just have to keep it going.”
UMATILLA 14-14, NYSSA 13-12 — The Vikings have lost their past eight games to the Bulldogs dating to the 2014 season.
Friday, Umatilla swept Nyssa to improve to 4-0 in Eastern Oregon League play.
“I have no idea when the last time we swept Nyssa was,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We beat Riverside and Irrigon for the first time since I started coaching. This sweep is huge for our confidence.”
In the opener, the Vikings had a 14-7 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, then had to hold off the Bulldogs, who scored six runs in the final two innings.
Umatilla got the last out while Nyssa had runners on first and second.
Thalia Trujillo went 4-for-4 for the Vikings with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Jara Montez, Lizette Sanchez, Piper Dilley and Madison Rico all hit doubles for Umatilla, while Meeka Holmes hit three singles and scored three times.
In the second game, Umatilla jumped out to a 9-5 lead after the first inning, but had to rally with four runs in the top of the sixth to pull off the sweep.
In the sixth, with two outs, Trujillo stole home to pull her team within 12-11, and Montez noted things up at 12-12 as she pushed Sanchez across the plate with a single.
Montez later stole home, and Kyleigh Wheeler scored on a ground ball by Nancy Jaimes to put Umatilla up 14-12.
Nyssa tried to rally in the seventh but left runners on second and third as Jenny Trujillo grounded out.
Trujillo hit a double and a triple for the Vikings, while Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double.
Lauren Sapp hit a triple, a home run and had three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
“The senior class has a couple of kids who have been around awhile,” Olson said. “We are finding ways to win.”
HERMISTON 10-11, PASCO 0-2 — Ainsley Philippi threw a one-hitter and struck out four as Hermiston shut out visiting Pasco in five innings in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Sydney Stocker hit a triple and scored three runs for Hermiston, while Jocie Elwood went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
In the second game, Karsyn Botefur hit a solo home run, and Elwood and Allison Serna each drove in two runs for Hermiston. Elwood, Eliza Rodriguez and McKenna Christensen all hit doubles.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 9-6, THE DALLES 7-2 — Easton Corey hit a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning to rally the Bucks to a road win in the first game of their Intermountain Conference doubleheader with the Riverhawks.
In the nightcap, Lucas Bensching pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts as the Bucks completed the sweep.
Pendleton trailed 7-5 in the opener heading into the sixth inning. Payton Lambert hit an RBI-single to make it 7-6, and Corey’s double gave the Bucks an 8-7 lead.
Pendleton (6-5 overall, 2-0 IMC) would add one more run in the seventh as Jack Davis scored on an error.
Andrew Demianew, Aiden Gunter and Karson Lani combined for a five-hitter with six strikeouts.
In the second game, Pendleton broke a 2-2 tie with runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Lambert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Pendleton, which also capitalized on three The Dalles errors. The Bucks scored their run in the seventh on a balk by Will Booth.
LA GRANDE 12-17, MCLOUGHLIN 0-0 — The Tigers outscored the host Pioneers 29-0 in sweeping the Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
In the opener, Sam Tsiatsos threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 as the Tigers won in five innings.
Javi Esparza had the lone hit for the Pioneers in the bottom of the first inning.
Tsiatsos and Noah McIlmoil each drove in three runs for the Tigers.
In the nightcap, Logan Williams threw a complete game shutout, scattering two hits and striking out 13.
Ethan Jones and Francisco De La Rosa each had hits for Mac-Hi (2-6 overall, 0-4 GOL).
Nick Bornstedt drove in five runs for La Grande.
NYSSA 15-18, UMATILLA 5-8 — The Vikings went hit for hit with the host Bulldogs in their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader, with each team recording 14, but Nyssa got the timely hits to sweep Umatilla.
In the opener, the Bulldogs had a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, where they scored nine runs — including two on passed balls and one off a balk — to break the game open.
Kaden Salamanca drove in two runs with a double in the first inning for the Vikings, while Kaden Jacobs added an RBI-double in the fifth inning. Jacobs had three doubles for the game.
In the second game, Umatilla trailed 7-6 midway through the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the fifth and sixth to seal the win.
Salamanca drove in two runs for Umatilla.
Brandon Vela hit a solo home run for Nyssa in the first inning, and finished with three RBIs.
KENNEWICK 10-7, HERMISTON 0-0 — Leyton Lind threw a complete game and struck out four as the host Lions opened their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with a win over the Bulldogs.
Daniel Dickinson hit a two-run home run for Kennewick and finished with three RBIs.
Hunter Dyer hit a single in the fourth inning for the Bulldogs.
In the second game, Dyer had three of Hermiston’s four hits, but the Bulldogs failed to manufacture runs.
Kennewick’s Ambrose Driver and Alex Mendoza combined for the shutout, striking out 10.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 13, SELAH 1 — Vinny Trevino scored six goals as the Bulldogs steamrolled the visiting Vikings at Kennison Field.
“Our defense was lights out, and Jasper (Hardy) had 19 saves,” said Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold, whose team is ranked sixth in the state at the 3A level.
Arnold singled out the defensive play of Marcus Linebarger, Isaiah Sandoval, Roarke Smith, Jackson Bradshaw and Kahn Schlegel.
Senior Carson Bradshaw added three goals for the Bulldogs (5-1), and won all 18 of his face-offs. Blake Palzinski, Andrew Guerrero, Frankie Trevino, and Nick Purswell all scored one goal.
