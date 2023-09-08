KNAPPA — Caden George ran for 124 yards and four touchdowns Friday, Sept. 8, as Heppner trampled Knappa 30-8 on the road in a matchup of two top 10 teams.

“We have growing pains,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We are trying really hard, and we had a great effort. We are not understanding and communicating at the level we need to. It’s part of the growing process. We just need to work on it. The effort and everything else was really great.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.