KNAPPA — Caden George ran for 124 yards and four touchdowns Friday, Sept. 8, as Heppner trampled Knappa 30-8 on the road in a matchup of two top 10 teams.
“We have growing pains,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We are trying really hard, and we had a great effort. We are not understanding and communicating at the level we need to. It’s part of the growing process. We just need to work on it. The effort and everything else was really great.”
The No. 2-ranked Mustangs allowed the Loggers just one touchdown in the first quarter, then shut them down the rest of the game. Knappa finished the game with 138 yards of offense.
George scored his first touchdown on a 12-yard run in the first quarter, then bulled his way into the end zone from 3 yards out in the second quarter to give the Mustangs a 16-8 lead at the half.
George added touchdowns runs of 15 and 12 yards in the second half to finish the scoring.
“They were giving us the outside, so we took it,” Grant said.
Landon Mitchell threw for 156 yards, with Cameron Proudfoot picking up 70 yards on five catches.
Defensively, Jaime Cavan led the Mustangs with seven tackles, while George had six, Owen Guerra four, and Hayden McMahon three tackles and one interception.
The No. 9 Loggers scored on a 38-yard pass from Jacob Ogier to Kade Kinder with less than 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“I thought we did a good job of staying in our lanes,” Grant said. “Overall, I was pleased.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 7, OAKLAND 6 — In a battle of 2A heavyweights, the TigerScots got an outstanding performance by their defense to knock off the No. 1 Oakers on the road.
“We are extremely excited,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Oakland is a great football team. They are so well coached and disciplined in everything they do. Our kids competed the entire game. They loved to represent something bigger than themselves.”
Weston-McEwen (2-0), ranked No. 4 this week, scored its only touchdown on a 25-yard interception return by Easton Berry in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Oakers (1-1) came back to pull within 7-6, but with neither team scoring in the second half, the score stood.
An Anthony Nix interception sealed the win with 1:06 left in the game.
Berry led the TigerScots with 41 yards rushing on seven carries. He also completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards and two interceptions.
Maddox King added 30 yards rushing on 12 carries, with Sean Roggiero adding 24 yards on 12 carries.
Nix had 32 yards receiving on three catches, while Caleb Sprenger had 22 yards to two receptions.
“Offensively, we moved the ball, but we need to continue to get better,” Hansell said.
The TigerScots will have a bye next week. They return to the field Sept. 23, playing Lowell at Sherman County High School.
ECHO 51, PINE EAGLE 0 — Dom Curiel was a highlight reel for the Cougars, catching two touchdown passes, throwing for two touchdown passes, running for one, and scoring on a pick six to help his team to a home win over the Spartans.
Curiel threw two touchdown passes to Keegin Chitty, while freshman Tyler Campbell ran for a touchdown, and sophomore Marley Blanchet had a pick six in the second half.
The Cougars (1-1) led 39-0 at the half, then watched the second string hold the Spartans scoreless in the second half.
Freshman Owen Stafford had a productive second half for Echo, running for nearly 100 yards.
CULVER 46, IRRIGON 6 — The host Bulldogs shut down the Knights, who were missing quarterback Mason Harrison with an injury.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said. “We had a few other injuries and played a backup quarterback and got smoked. Not an excuse. We’re going to watch the film, correct our mistakes and move on.”
Antonio Lemus scored the Knights’ touchdown on a 67-yard kickoff return.
RIVERSIDE 46, VERNONIA 22 — The Pirates scored on the third play of their first drive and never let up in a home win over Loggers.
“From last week, not even scoring, to this week scoring six, it was amazing,” Riverside coach Tyler Volpi said.
Riverside’s first touchdown was a 62-yard pass from Riley Lantis to Cooper Cemore. The pair connected on five of the Pirates’ touchdowns, while Ruben Torres ran for a touchdown.
Defensively, Riverside had eight quarterback sacks.
“Our D line (Liam Heideman, Tucker Elliot, Jess Orcutt, Riley Pearcy) was relentless,” Volpi said.
TAFT 34, UMATILLA 0 — The Vikings fell to 0-2 on the season with a road loss to the Tigers.
Justus Zamudio led Umatilla with 96 yards rushing.
“The kids improved this week, but struggled with such a long trip,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said.
ONTARIO 75, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Tigers poured on the points in handing the visiting Pioneers (0-1) a nonleague loss.
Ontario (2-0) led 62-0 at the half.
Volleyball
ECHO SPLITS MATCHES — The Cougars opened Old Oregon League play with mixed results, beating Elgin before dropping a match to Union.
Echo (2-5 overall, 1-1 OOL), topped the Huskies 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, then gave the Bobcats a battle before falling 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.
On the day, Jaki Bartoschek had 25 kills, six blocks and four aces. Nevaeh Thew added 24 kills, 26 assists and seven aces, while Kenzie Hendrix had 28 assists and eight kills, and Zoe Harveyhad 38 digs and three aces.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 3, STANFIELD 0 — Mazie Reeser had 10 kills and 17 digs, but it wouldn’t be enough at the Tigers 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 on the road to the Eagles.
“Overall, we had plenty of opportunities to give ourselves chances to come out with a set win or two,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said. “In the end, we had too many mental and physical errors that proved challenging to overcome.”
Mykael Graham had 17 assists and seven digs for the Tigers, while Kylee Jackson had 12 digs, six kills and six blocks, Kayla Monks nine digs, four kills and three aces, and Hannah Weyand 11 digs.
Stanfield (2-3) will play at the St. Paul Invitational on Saturday.
“We scheduled tough competition to test ourselves early and often so we can continue to raise our level of play,” Ganvoa said. “The ladies are showing spurts of doing just that, but the key is doing it consistently.”
ELGIN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Rockets opened Old Oregon League play with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 road loss to the Huskies.
Paedyn Bennett led the Rockets with seven kills and two aces, while Coley Gibbs had 24 digs, and Kessa Litfin 11 assists.
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — In their second Old Oregon League match of the day, the Rockets dropped a 25-8, 25-18, 25-10 match to the host Bobcats.
“We came out slow in both matches and made too many unforced errors,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “We struggled on serve receive, which kept us from running our offense. We will get back in the gym and work on things and be ready to go for our next match.”
Coley Gibbs and Ali Smith each had 17 digs for Pilot Rock, while Lillie Holman had three kills, and Lynn Williams two blocks.
