PENDLETON — Baron Moses and Aaron Barkley combined for 44 points as No. 2 Nixyaawii cruised to an 86-63 Old Oregon League victory over Echo on Friday, Jan. 13.
Moses and Barkley each had eight points in the second quarter as the Golden Eagles soared to a 42-28 lead at the half.
Nixyaawii (13-2 overall, 2-0 OOL) went on a 27-13 run in the third quarter to seal the win. The Golden Eagles have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Moses led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and five assists, while Barkley had 20 points and four rebounds, and Symon Picard 19 points, three assists and three steals. JohnJohn Withers hauled down eight rebounds, and Dylan Abrahamson had seven assists and four steals.
Dax Davis led the Cougars (5-7, 1-1) with 18 points — 12 coming in the second half. Mason Murdock added 17 points.
CHIAWANA 81, HERMISTON 69 — A slow start hurt the Bulldogs in a Mid-Columbia Conference loss to the Riverhawks in Pasco.
Chiawana had a 24-12 lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 27-20 run in the second quarter to pull within 44-39 at the half.
The Riverhawks were able to keep the Bulldogs at arm’s length in the second half.
“We had a bad start, but once we settled down we played good ball,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “We still have work to do, but I like the way this team is progressing.”
Grant Olsen had a game-high 31 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4 MCC), while Isaac Corey added 13 points, and Blake Peterson 12.
Donavin Young led the Riverhawks (5-3) with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Mason Castillo added 18 points, and Kade Smith 17 points.
STANFIELD 88, IRRIGON 28 — All but one player scored as the Tigers cruised to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Knights.
Michael Odell scored nine of his 21 points in the first quarter as Stanfield (11-3 overall) raced out to a 28-8 lead.
The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in league play, also got 12 points each from Hobs Hurty and Gator Goodrich, while Landon Bailey added 10.
Pedro Lopez led the Knights (2-11, 0-2) with 11 points.
HEPPNER 56, WESTON-MCEWEN 45 — Landon Mitchell had 12 points, and the Mustangs improved to 1-1 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a road win over the TigerScots.
Heppner led 27-22 at the half, and 42-32 after three quarters. The Mustangs held their lead throughout the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs could have padded their lead, but failed to take advantage of 32 free throws, making just 13.
Tucker Ashbeck and Trevor Nichols each added 10 points for Heppner.
Anthony Nix had a game-high 15 points for W-M (8-7, 0-2), while Cameron Reich had 12.
IONE/ARLINGTON 84, TROUT LAKE 40 — Marcus Radcliffe had 26 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League home win over the Mustangs.
“As a team, it was probably the best we have played all year,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Tonight, we got up on them real quick. It was 15-13 after the first, and in the second, we outscored them 30-7.
Everyone got in and everyone got to play.”
Carson Eynetich added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-6 overall, 2-1 BSL), while Bryce Rollins had 12 points and 12 rebounds. German exchange student Mika Limberg chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.
“He was having fun out there,” Stefani said of Limberg.
BURNS 51, UMATILLA 44 — The Hilanders got off to a 14-0 lead in the first 1:40 of the game, then held on for an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Vikings.
“We were within three in the last 3 minutes, then missed some layups to get us the lead,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said.
Umatilla trailed 28-20 at the half, then outscored Burns 24-23 in the second half, but came upshot in the end.
Kade Salamanca led the Vikings (6-9 overall, 0-1 EOL) with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Emilio Jaimez and Micheal Montez each had 11 points. Montez also had four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Zane Kozeni and Garrett Johnson each had 14 points to lead the Hilanders (12-3, 2-0).
MCLOUGHLIN 35, RIVERSIDE 31 — The Pioneers had a healthy 32-20 lead after three quarters, then had to hold off the Pirates down the down stretch for an Eastern Oregon League home win.
Raj Singh scored nine of his team-high 12 points in the first half for Mac-Hi (4-10 overall, 1-1 EOL), while Ismael Marquez added 10 points.
Luke Szasz and Jesus Pena led the Pirates (2-13, 0-2) with nine points each.
Girls basketball
CHIAWANA 77, HERMISTON 43 — After a close first half, the Riverhawks used a 45-17 run in the second half to hand the visiting Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
The teams were tied 12-12 after the first quarter, and the Riverhawks led 32-26 at the half. Chiawana (6-2 MCC) went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Chiawana shot 46% from the floor for the game, while Hermiston was 14 of 58 for 24.1%.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs (3-4 MCC) with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Ellie Heideman had 10 points, and Avi Edwards five rebounds.
Kaia Foster led the Riverhawks with 28 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, while Malia Ruud added 15 points and 18 rebounds.
ECHO 34, NIXYAAWII 29 — Nevaeh Thew and Lili Wallis each had 10 points as the Cougars knocked off the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles on the road in Old Oregon League play.
Echo (7-5 overall, 2-0 OOL) got off to an 8-4 lead in the first quarter, then went on a 12-5 run for a 20-9 lead at the half.
Nixyaawii (11-3, 1-1) regrouped in the second half and outscored the Cougars 20-14, but fell short in the end.
Sistine Moses led the Golden Eagles with nine points, while Mersayus Hart and Ella Stewart each had eight.
WALLA WALLA 43, PENDLETON 26 — The Blue Devils blew open a close game in the second half for a nonleague road win over the Bucks.
“Walla Walla plays really hard and aggressive,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We matched them for a good portion of the game, but there were a couple of stretches where they went a notch higher and we didn’t, and they created separation. Overall, I was pleased with our defense.”
The teams were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, and Wa-Hi led 21-18 at the half.
The Blue Devils went on a 22-8 run in the second half to pull away.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks (5-10) with seven points, while Melanie Boatman and Lea Wilson each had four.
Miriam Hutchens led Wa-Hi with 13 points, while Lauryn Bergevin added eight.
“Josie (Jenness) and Kendall (Murphy) gave us good, tough minutes tonight, and it was nice to get Lea Wilson back,” Foster said. “She’d been out with an injury since Dec. 9.”
STANFIELD 60, IRRIGON 23 — Zuri Reeser scored 18 points — on six 3-pointers — as the Tigers beat the visiting Knights in Blue Mountain Conference action.
Reeser scored six of her points in the first quarter as Stanfield raced out to a 22-9 lead.
Alexis Mallory added 12 points for the Tigers (13-1 overall, 2-0 BMC), while Maggie Sharp chipped in 10 points.
Melissa Leon and Jolyne Harrison each had six points for Irrigon (8-4, 0-2).
WESTON-MCEWEN 42, HEPPNER 41 — The TigerScots rallied from a third-quarter deficit to hand the visiting Mustangs a Blue Mountain Conference loss in front of a packed house.
“We got the lead mid-way through the fourth quarter,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. We got up by six, then they came back.”
With W-M holding a 42-41 lead with a half-second to play, Kelsey Graham was called for a foul, sending Heppner’s Hallee Hisler to the line.
Hisler missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity that would have tied the game.
Hisler led the Mustangs (6-8 overall, 1-1 BMC) with 12 points, while Ava Gerry added 10.
Jayden Sparks had a game-high 13 points for W-M (7-8, 1-1), while Graham added nine points and nine steals. Genna Robinson hauled down 10 rebounds.
RIVERSIDE 28, MCLOUGHLIN 21 — Aleydis Torres had seven points and five rebounds to help the Pirates to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Pioneers.
Riverside (6-10 overall, 1-1 EOL) took control from the start with an 11-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mac-Hi pulled within 16-13 at the half, but could not catch the Pirates in the second half.
Clarissa Sanchez added six points for Riverside.
Madi Perkins led the Pioneers (2-12, 0-2) with nine points, while Lainie Ellis added seven.
BURNS 52, UMATILLA 10 — Ashley Wright had a game-high 20 points to lead the host Hilanders to an Eastern Oregon League win over the Vikings.
It was the league opener for Umatilla (1-13 overall, 0-1 EOL), which got six points from Braelyn Cragun.
ELGIN 42, GRISWOLD 37 — The visiting Huskies used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to rally for an Old Oregon League win over the Grizzlies.
Griswold led 20-19 at the half, and 33-29 after three quarters. Tearin Long scored six points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Huskies (6-8, 2-1).
Elliana Boatright led the Grizzlies (4-7overall, 0-2 OOL) with 13 points, while Ellery Flerchinger had 12.
Lydia Hasbell led Elgin with 11 points, while Jodie Campbell added nine.
TROUT LAKE 42, IONE/ARLINGTON 29 — The Mustangs improved to 5-1 in Big Sky League play with a road win over the Cardinals at Arlington High School.
Trout Lake got off to a 15-1 lead in the first quarter and I/A could not catch up.
Delaney Stefani led the Cardinals (6-5 overall, 3-1 BSL) with seven points, while Victoria De La Torre and Analisa Valdez each had six.
Violette Anderson led the Mustangs (7-4) with 20 points, while Willa McLoughlin added 10.
UNION 37, PILOT ROCK 33 — The Rockets went on a 19-8 run in the fourth quarter, but came up short against the host Bobcats in Old Oregon League action.
Pilot Rock (5-9 overall, 0-3 OOL) led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Union went on a 12-0 run in the second to take a 21-10 lead at the half. The Bobcats extended their lead to 29-14 after three quarters.
Paige Moffit scored six of her team-high eight points in the Rockets’ fourth-quarter run. Aiva Ellis and Ali Smith each added six points.
Jesse Ledbetter led Union (10-6, 2-0) with 11 points, while Paisley Miller added 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.