PENDLETON — Riverside outshot Pendleton and clamped down on defense the first 20 minutes of the game, but a goal by Maggie Pechanec Canale gave the Bucks the lead and much needed confidence in a 3-1 victory Tuesday, Sept. 5, over the Pirates.
“At first, we started a bit slow,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “I believe the players were intimidated by how the Riverside team played so strong and physically.”
The Bucks (2-2) led 1-0 at the half, but the Pirates came back to tie the score on a corner kick 20 minutes into the second half.
Kelsey Graham, assisted by Ashtyn Larsen, scored twice in the second half to help the Bucks secure the win.
Pendleton will host Bend on Sept. 12.
HERMISTON 2, PASCO 1 — Jackie Garcia scored two second-half goals, off assists by Andrea Sanchez, as Hermiston rallied to beat Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Edgar Brown Stadium.
“It was a hard-fought win, for sure,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “We just came back out and had a whole different fire inside the girls. They came out and played lights out in the second half. We made a technical switch and they responded the way I hoped they would.”
Pasco led 1-0 at the half, but could not get anything past Hermiston’s freshman keeper Kianna Gutierrez in the second half, including a one-on-one that would have tied the score. Gutierrez finished with six saves.
MCLOUGHLIN 9, NYSSA 5 — The Pioneers opened Special District 5 action with a dominating road win over the Bulldogs.
Rylee Herndon scored five goals for Mac-Hi, while Madi Perkins had two, and Caity Barnhart and Sinai Martinez each had one.
“This was a good win for us,”Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “Overall, we did a good job. Defensively, we had some down moments.”
Keeper Aisling Giguiere finished with eight saves for the Pioneers.
Prep boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, NYSSA 0 — Angel Castillo scored three goals as the Pioneers opened Special District 6 play with a road win over the Bulldogs.
“Nyssa gave us a challenge in the first half, but after a few goals, there was a change in our favor,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “All of the players worked hard and it paid off.”
Almikar Garcia added two goals for Mac-Hi, while Adrian Camarena, Giovanni Sandoval and Edgar Diaz all had one goal. Romario Garcia had two assists.
PENDLETON 4, RIVERSIDE 0 — Rene Ortega scored twice, and Manny Lopez had the shutout in goal, as the Bucks picked up a road win over the Pirates.
“We knew Riverside would be tough,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We had a game plan and we stuck to it. We limited their chances. Manny had three saves.”
Also scoring for the Bucks were Anson Dressler and Angel Alba.
“We are feeling really confident,” Johnson said. “I think these young men have an us vs. them mentality. They have good team chemistry and they are a good group of kids. I’m excited about what we are doing.”
UMATILLA 2, PRESCOTT (WA) 1 — Israel Leonor and Larry Manenche each scored a goal to lead the Vikings to a road win over the Tigers.
Luis Leon finished with one save in the first half of the game, while Pedro Morfin had one save and gave up one goal in the second half.
Prep volleyball
KAMIAKIN 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs opened the Mid-Columbia Conference season with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 home loss to the Braves.
“They are so good top to bottom, even the kids who come off the bench,” Hermiston coach Dan Headley said of Kamiakin. “It’s a great, great program. I had confidence I could strategize my team to beat them. We just didn’t make them work.”
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with five kids and three digs, while Piper Roberts had two kills and two digs.
“I don’t know if it was nerves,” Headley said. “It didn’t look like it did last weekend at the jamboree. Our ball control was pretty bad. We didn’t follow the game plan and just trusting what I was coaching during the week. We just never got momentum. If we did, we would have an unforced error. We had no flow.”
IRRIGON 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — Kaydence Emery had eight kills and five aces to help the Knights to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 victory over the visiting Pirates.
“Overall, it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for,” Irrigon coach Bailey Weinke said. “Irrigon was the better team tonight, but we got better as a team and I am proud of all the effort they gave.”
Irrigon, which improved to 4-1 overall, also got eight kills and four aces from Claire Mueller, and 15 assists, seven aces and six kills from Leah Mueller.
Riverside had 11 aces and nine kills as a team. Alexis Clements led the Pirates with 12 digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — Calli Troutman and Grace Claughton each had 10 kills and combined for five blocks as the Cardinals beat the Rockets 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 15-19 at Arlington High School.
“We played well today,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We have some transition and coverage things to work on, but what hurt us the most was serves. That’s what we will be spending a lot of time on for the next few practices.”
Victoria De La Torre and Jolene Serrano each added five kills for the Cardinals.
“We struggled with our serve receive and defense,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Porter said. “Their middle, Calli Troutman, had a great match, and unfortunately we were unable to shut her down.
Paedyn Bennett led the Rockets with seven kills and one block, while Coley Gibbs had 25 digs. Ali Smith added 10 digs and five kills, while Lynn Williams had five kills, Kessa Litfin seven assists and four aces, and Aubrey Corwin seven assists.
“Our offense and serving was good, but you have to play with more consistency when you are up against a solid team,” Porter said. “We know what we need to focus on in practice and we are looking forward to starting league play Friday.”
GRISWOLD 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — Lirian Holden and Elliana Boatright each had six kills as the Grizzlies opened Old Oregon League play with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 road win over the Golden Eagles.
HEPPNER SPLITS MATCHES — The Mustangs had mixed results with their matches with South Wasco County and Echo.
The Redsides beat the Mustangs 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 to open play.
“Today, we had to battle every set,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “South Wasco was tough and a great matchup. Each set was a battle and you had to capitalize on every ball, or they would. We worked hard and never gave up. We fought all the way to the end.”
Ava Gerry led the Mustangs (4-2) with seven kills, eight assists, four aces and four digs, while Hallee Hisler had seven kills, four blocks and two aces, and Maya Payne five kills, nine assists and five aces.
The Mustangs rebounded with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Echo, getting five kills and 13 digs from Morgan Cutsforth.
“Echo made us dig and get into position for every ball,” Wilson said. “We got a little tired in the end, but pushed through and got the win.”
Gerry added seven kills, nine digs, six assists and four aces for the Mustangs, while Payne had nine assists, Hisler seven kills, and Katie Spivey 12 digs.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, ECHO 0 — The Cougars dropped a pair of matches in Heppner, falling to the Redsides 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, and the host Mustangs 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
On the day, Nevaeh Thew had 16 kills, 17 assists, 24 digs and three aces for the Cougars, while Jaki Bartoschek had 16 kills, 21 digs and three aces, Kenzie Hendrix 14 assists, and Athina Siedman 24 digs.
