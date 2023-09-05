PENDLETON — Riverside outshot Pendleton and clamped down on defense the first 20 minutes of the game, but a goal by Maggie Pechanec Canale gave the Bucks the lead and much needed confidence in a 3-1 victory Tuesday, Sept. 5, over the Pirates.

“At first, we started a bit slow,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “I believe the players were intimidated by how the Riverside team played so strong and physically.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.