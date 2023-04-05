HERMISTON — After trailing 2-0 after three innings, Grandview came to life with 13 runs over the next two innings en route to a 13-3 victory on Wednesday, April 5, over Hermiston in five innings at Weber Field.
Scoreless after two innings, Hermiston’s Tyler West hit a single to center field to put two runs across the plate in the third and give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
The Greyhounds put six runs on the board in the fourth, getting help from two-run doubles by Cole Judkins and Gelo Cardenas for a 6-2 advantage.
In the top of the fifth, Grandview scored on a hit batter, a bases-loaded walk, three runs came in off a double to right field by Carlos Guillen and the rout was on.
The Bulldogs (2-6) got one run back in the bottom of the fifth on a double by Halen Kammerzell, but that would be it.
Cardenas pitched a complete game, giving three runs on 10 hits while striking out four and walking one.
Cougar Philippi went 3-for-3 for the Bulldogs, while West was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Nate Picard and West combined on a five-hitter with four strikeouts.
Prep softball
COLUMBIA (WHITE SALMON) 16, RIVERSIDE 15 — The Pirates had a 10-7 lead through three innings, but the Bruins rallied to sneak past Riverside for a nonleague home win.
In a five-run fifth inning, Jenna Eccles hit a two-run double, and another runner scored on the throw in from center field as the Bruins pulled within 13-12. In the sixth, three of the Bruins’ runs scored off errors as Columbia took a 16-14 lead.
Riverside got one run back in the top of the seventh as Brianna Thomas scored on an error, but a ground out and a fly out ended the game.
Chloe Gomez and Halie Orcutt hit doubles for the Pirates, while Clarissa Sanchez went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, and Thomas was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Julia Mullinix went 2-for-5 with a double and six RBIs for the Bruins, while Lola Marti pitched a complete game, striking out eight.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2-6, YAKIMA VALLEY 5-4 — The Timberwolves scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to slip past the Yaks in the second game of their NWAC East doubleheader to earn the split in Yakima.
Tied at 4-4, BMCC’s Aengus Gilligan scored on an error to make it 5-4, then Brody Rasmussen scored on a single by Zachary Walsh for a 6-4 lead.
In the bottom of the 11th, the Yaks opened with a double by P Rickard, but he would be left stranded as Matthew Sauve struck out, Caleb Gray flew out to center field, and Brennan Carbonell grounded out to the shortstop.
Gilligan had a triple, and Chance Oldham drove in two runs for BMCC (3-2 East).
In the opener, Yakima scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning, with Tyson Rutherford pitching a complete game, striking out eight.
Walsh went 3-for-4 with a double for BMCC, which committed three errors.
