ATHENA — Freshman Weston Suchorski scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter as Grant Union escaped with a 53-52 Blue Mountain Conference win over Weston-McEwen on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The TigerScots led 27-25 at the half, and 43-33 after three quarters.
Grant Union then went on a 20-9 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
The Prospectors hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to quickly take the lead.
The TigerScots hurt themselves throughout the game, hitting just 12 of 21 free throws. They missed three key shots from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Choin led Weston-McEwen (10-8 overall, 2-3 BMC) with 20 points, while Cameron Reich added 10, and Kyren Miller and Caleb Sprenger eight points each.
Lukas Blood led Grant Union (8-10, 4-1) with 14 points, while Sheldon Lenz added 10.
HEPPNER 60, IRRIGON 31 — David Cribbs had a season-high 23 points and four steals to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Knights.
Heppner (13-4 overall, 3-2 BMC) led 30-14 at the half, then went on a 20-3 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Tucker Ashbeck and Trevor Nichols each added 10 points for the Mustangs, while Ashbeck also had 13 rebounds and two steals. Landon Mitchell chipped in eight points, six assists and four steals.
Kaidan Hussey and Boyd Davis each had six points to lead the Knights (3-14, 0-5).
STANFIELD 66, ENTERPRISE 46 — Gator Goodrich scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield, which leads the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 24-11 after the first quarter, and 33-18 at the half.
Connor Logan added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (14-3), while Landon Bailey chipped in 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. James Patterson hauled down eight rebounds.
Kason Mitchell led Enterprise (3-15, 1-4) with 18 points.
KENNEWICK 71, HERMISTON 60 — Dane Chavez scored nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions secure a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Kennewick led 23-15after the first quarter, and was able to keep a small lead throughout the game. Hermiston pulled within 52-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Grant Olsen scored a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs (4-6), including 12 of 15 from the free-throw line. Isaac Corey added 12 points.
Jonah Gebers led Kennewick (6-4) with 22 points.
VALE 47, UMATILLA 71 — Diesel Johnson scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally Vale to an Eastern Oregon League road win over Umatilla.
Umatilla led 36-32 going into the fourth quarter, but Vale rallied with a 16-5 scoring spree to take the lead and hold on for the win.
Davis Raymond led Umatilla (6-12 overall, 0-3 EOL) with 12 points, while Kaden Salamanca added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Emilio Jaimez eight points.
Colten Stapleton added 12 points for Vale (9-9, 4-1).
IONE/ARLINGTON 60, LYLE/WISHRAM 28 — Marcus Radcliffe had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League road win over the Cougars at Lyle High School.
I/A led 22-8 after the first quarter and 46-8 at the half.
Kellen Gronquist added 11 points for the Cardinals (7-7 overall, 5-2 BSL), while Azriel Borghese added 10 points, Carson Eynetich seven assists, and Bryce Rollins four blocks. The starters watched the second half from the bench.
ECHO 71, ELGIN 39 — Dom Curiel and Mason Murdock combine for 39 points to lead the Cougars to an Old Oregon League win over the Huskies.
Murdock scored nine of his 19 points in the first quarter as Echo jumped out to a 29-9 lead.
Curiel scored 10 of his 20 points in the first half as the Cougars (7-8 overall, 3-2 OOL) had a comfortable 48-21 lead at the half.
Delynn Miller led the Huskies (1-15, 1-4) with 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half.
Girls basketball
WESTON-MCEWEN 41, GRANT UNION 26 — The TigerScots held the Prospectors to just one point in the first quarter, and three in the third, en route to a Blue Mountain Conference home win.
Kelsey Graham led W-M (9-9 overall, 3-2 BMC) with nine points, while Dalana Pickard and Lily Langford each had seven, and Genna Robinson six.
Grant Union (1-16, 0-5), led by Raney Anderson’s 14 points, hurt itself by going 8 of 28 from the free-throw line.
STANFIELD 54, ENTERPRISE 24 — The Tigers ran their win streak to 12 games with a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Stanfield (16-1), which sits atop the BMC with a 5-0 record, led 21-14 at the half, then went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Maggie Sharp led the Tigers with 13 points, while Alexis Mallory added 11 and Zuri Reeser nine.
Enterprise, which lost its first conference game, got eight points from Alex Rowley.
IRRIGON 35, HEPPNER 29 — The Knights used a 12-8 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Mustangs for a Blue Mountain Conference road win.
The game was close throughout, with Irrigon leading 16-12 at the half, and 23-21 after three quarters.
Melissa Leon led the Knights (10-6 overall, 2-3 BMC) with 16 points, with Nia Seastone adding eight.
Hallee Hisler led Heppner (6-11, 1-4) with 12 points, while Hadlee Nation added five.
KENNEWICK 74, HERMISTON 69 — The Lions outscored the Bulldogs 22-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Mid-Columbia Conference win at the Dawg House.
Dylyn Dress scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge.
Hermiston (4-6 MCC) led 45-34 at the half, and 61-52 after three quarters before the Lions got hot in the fourth.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with 25 points, while Ellie Heideman added 18, including four 3-pointers.
Haylee Johnson led Kennewick (7-3) with 19 points.
BURNS 57, RIVERSIDE 32 — The Hilanders used a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter to close out an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Pirates.
“We played a lot better, but lost due to foul trouble,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We were right in the game until late in the third quarter. We lost three starters and the game got away.”
Aleydis Torres scored 10 points for Riverside (6-12 overall, 1-3 EOL) before going out with an ankle injury. Crystal Sanchez and Leslie Lopez each added five points.
Caitlyn Horrell led the Hilanders (12-5, 3-1) with 21 points, while Akylah Kaino added 13.
VALE 44, UMATILLA 5 — Halle Peterson scored a game-high 17 points to lead Vale to an Eastern Oregon League road win over Umatilla.
Vale led 10-1 after the first quarter, and firmly had the game in hand with a 26-1 lead at the half.
Evelyne Avita led Umatilla (1-16 overall, 0-3 EOL), scoring all five of her team’s points.
ECHO 59, ELGIN 25 — Nevaeh Thew scored 16 of her 22 points in the second quarter to lead the Cougars to an Old Oregon League home win over the Huskies.
Echo, which improved to 5-0 in league play, held a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, then went on a 26-6 scoring spree in the second to put the game out of reach.
JoLee Palmateer, Ally Brown and McKenzie Hendrix each added six points for Echo (10-5).
Madelyn Adams led the Huskies (6-10, 2-3) with eight points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 63, LYLE/WISHRAM 30 — Najiah Knight poured in 23 points, and Delaney Stefani added 18, as the Cardinals cruised to a Big Sky League road win over the winless Cougars.
I/A (9-6 overall, 6-2 BSL) took control of the game from the start, leading 18-8 after the first quarter, 31-16 at the half, and 53-24 after three quarters.
Jozlynn Pyle and Adelynn Smith each had 10 points for the Cougars (0-13, 0-9).
UNION 51, GRISWOLD 19 — The Grizzlies fell to 0-5 in Old Oregon League play with a home loss to the Bobcats.
MayaBella Texidor led Griswold with six points, with Ellery Flerchinger and Gabby Simpson each adding five.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston finished fourth in the team standings at the 61-team Lady Huskie Invite in Othello, rolling up 126 points behind third-place finishes by Elena Flores at 135 pounds, and Tutaitaga Sepeni at 235.
Toppenish won the team title with 292 points, followed by Othello (152.5) and Orting (152.5).
Flores lost her first match, then won seven consecutive matches to finish third. She posted a 6-4 decision over Kennewick’s Nevaeh Vogtman in her final match.
Sepeni lost her second match, then won three matches to reach the third-place match, where she pinned Kiona Michel of Oak in the second round.
Hadley White picked up a fourth-place medal at 190, and Lindsey Perkins finished sixth at 235.
College men’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 94, BLUE MOUNTAIN 79 — Josh Gillespie and Kyson Rose each scored 28 points to lead the Warriors to an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC (2-4) took a 53-49 lead early in the second half off a 3-pointer from Kyan Thompson.
The Warriors (4-2) regained the lead at 55-53 with 13:51 to play, and held the lead until the end.
Tyler Newsom led BMCC with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Chad Napoleon added 19 points, and Jaquone Gatling 17 points and six rebounds.
College women’s basketball
WALLA WALLA 58, BLUE MOUNTAIN 40 — The Warriors improved to 6-0 in the NWAC East standings with a home victory over the Timberwolves.
BMCC (2-4) led 17-14 at the half, but WWCC went on a 24-10 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Jaelyn Brainard led BMCC with 17 points, while Nadine French had 10 rebounds.
McKenzie Long led the Warriors with 14 pints and five rebounds, while Dylan Lovett had 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
