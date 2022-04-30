UNION — Griswold freshman Ellery Flerchinger won the discus with a personal best throw of 82-6 1/2, and placed second in the shot put (25-0 1/2) on Saturday, April 30 at the Union Relays.
Flerchinger also placed fifth in the long jump (11-9 1/2), and ran a leg on the winning throwers relay (1:02.49), along with Sydney Moore and Elliana Boatright. It was a combined boys and girls relay, with Caiden Boatright leading off the race for the Grizzlies.
Moore finished fourth in the long jump (12-2) and fifth in the javelin (68-2).
The Griswold girls finished fourth in the team standings (41 points) with just three girls. Union won the team title with 132 points.
Caiden Boatright had a PR in the shot put at 32-8, good enough for sixth place. He also finished sixth in the discus (86-3), while Cody Kinnaman finished sixth in the javelin (102-6).
The Grizzlies’ 4x100 relay team of Robby Garrett, Kinnaman, Sam Kubishta and Wyatt Van Wetchel finished fourth (52.72). Garrett also was fifth in the long jump (17-2).
Union won the boys title with 136 points, with Joseph a close second (132.5). Griswold was sixth (18).
ARLINGTON BIG SKY MEET — Ione’s Cedrick Dayandante won the 400 (58.23), placed second in the long jump (17-10 1/2), ands sixth in the 200 (28.68) to lead the Cardinals to third place in the team standings with 75 points.
Condon won the boys team title with 101 points, followed by Arlington (83).
Thomas Rudolf (13.08) and Gary Walls (13.31) placed third and fourth in the 100 for the Cardinals, while Rudolf was fifth in the 200.
Bryce Rollins placed second in the javelin with a PR of 120-5. He also was fourth in the discus (93-1) and fifth in the shot put (33-6).
Lewkus Burright also picked up points in the throws, placing second in the discus (106-7), third in the javelin (109-11) and sixth in the shot put (33-4).
Softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 10, HERMISTON JV 4 — The Cougars rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Bulldogs in nonleague play.
Zuri Reeser pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and issuing zero walks.
Hermiston scored four runs, with the help of two Echo/Stanfield errors, to take a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
The Cougars quickly got the runs back, plus more, with six runs in the second inning — three coming off a triple by Megan Gaines.
Echo/Stanfield added two more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Taylor Longhorn went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Cougars, while Reeser was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Faith McCarty, Kylee Jackson and Kate Griffin all drove in runs.
Payton Howard went 2-for-3 for Hermiston, while Falynn Jones was 1-for-2.
