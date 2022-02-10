Sorry, an error occurred.
HELIX — Senior Sydney Moore and freshman Ellery Flerchinger each had 18 points to lead Griswold to a 60-35 victory over the Stanfield JV on Thursday, Feb. 11.
“It was our senior night, and a passing of the torch to Ellery,” Grizzlies coach Rory Simpson said. “They did a good job of finding her in transition tonight.”
Senior Victoria Keene chipped in 12 points for Griswold, which led 19-13 after the first quarter and 34-18 at the half.
Saira Arellano led the Tigers with 17 points.
UMATILLA 80, IRRIGON 29 — Every Viking scored as Umatilla cruised to an Eastern Oregon League win over the visiting Knights.
The game was never in doubt for the Vikings (14-8, 6-3 EOL), who led 19-12 after the first quarter, then exploded for 27 points in the second quarter for a 46-14 lead at the half.
Oscar Campos led the Vikings with 13 points, while Emilio Jaimez and Kaden Jacobs each added 10.
Elias Rojas and Boyd Davis each had six points for the Knights (2-19,1-9)
NIXYAAWII 60, PENDLETON JV 40 — Baron Moses scored a game-high 22 points — 13 in the first quarter — to lead the Golden Eagles to a win over the Bucks.
Nixyaawii (18-6) led 22-7 after the first quarter, and 37-21 at the half.
Every player for the Golden Eagles scored, with Landen Picard adding eight points, and Dylan Abrahamson seven.
Easton Gomez led the Bucks with 10 points.
