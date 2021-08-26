HELIX — Once Griswold was able to knock back the first-game jitters, the Grizzlies settled in for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 nonleague victory Thursday, Sept. 26, over Pilot Rock in the season opener for both teams.
“Getting the win was very nice,” Griswold coach Chelsa Pahl said. “We weren’t sure if we would have enough girls turn out, but we have nine.”
Of those nine, four are freshmen, but they pulled their weight.
“We had some nerves, but we have two freshmen starting,” Pahl said. “A lot of our missed serves and mishaps were in the first game. We worked that out.”
The Rockets came to play in the opening game, taking a 16-7 lead on six missed serves by the Grizzlies, and a handful of errors. Griswold tried to mount a comeback, but a missed serve gave the Rockets the win in the end.
The second game was a back-and-forth battle that featured seven ties.
Tied at 14-14, freshman Ellery Flerchinger served up four consecutive points for the Grizzlies for an 18-14 lead.
The Rockets rallied to tie the score at 18 with three ace serves by Madyson Moffit, only to have Griswold’s Ainsley Curtiss put up five points for a 24-19 lead.
Pilot Rock got two points back, but a net serve gave the Grizzlies the win.
Griswold led from start to finish in the third game. Flerchinger reeled off five points to give her team a 7-1 lead, Curtiss added three points, and Ellie Reeder dished up four aces for an 18-4 advantage.
A slew of mistakes by the Grizzlies allowed the Rockets to get back in the game, pulling within 22-16. Griswold was able to pick up the win and take a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth game, the teams traded leads early on before the Rockets jumped out to an 18-14 lead behind some solid serving by Moffit.
Curtiss put three points on the board to pull her team within 19-17.
Griswold led 21-20 when Reeder went to the service line. She served up two aces for a 23-20 lead, Flerchinger laid down a kill for match point, and Reeder put another ace on the board for the win.
“We have only had two practices with everyone,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We have been practicing in the junior high gym, and our main setter is in quarantine. We have low numbers and they all had to play all positions.”
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets with 21 assists, while Ali Smith had four kills and MacKenzie Bennett three kills.
Sydney Moore led the Grizzlies with nine kills, while Reeder had seven aces.
HEPPNER 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Mustangs made quick work of the host Pirates to open their season, posting a 25-19, 25-7, 25-11 victory.
“As you can see by the stats, we are utilizing everyone on the court,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “This was a great game to get out the first-game jitters and to show us what we need to focus more on. We are a young, inexperienced team (one returning starter), but we will come out and compete each game, learn and grow.”
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs with three kills, two blocks, three aces and three digs. Morgan Cutsforth added seven aces, Daralynn Teeman eight assists, Katie Spivey six digs, Hailey Wenberg seven digs, and Serena Humphreys three kills.
WESTON-MCEWEN WINS TWO — The TigerScots posted wins over visiting Dufur and Imbler to open their season.
W-M opened with a 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18 win over Dufur, then topped Imbler 27-25, 25-20, 25-14.
“We had a lot of new players on the floor working through the rotation and it was rough to start,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We played better as the evening went on. I particularly liked that we played well at the end of the sets. All 11 players contributed positive time on the floor.
Charli King led the way for the TigerScot, amassing 17 digs, 33 assists, 14 kills, and she went 36 of 37 from the service over the two matches.
Lily Lindsey added 13 kills and 15 digs, Jackie Albert had 39 digs, Genevieve Robinson chipped in 10 kills, three blocks and four aces, Dalaynee Angell had 10 digs and nine kills, and Kelsey Stewart had seven kills, four blocks and seven aces.
STANFIELD 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Tigers had 22 aces as a team en route to handing the host Knights a 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-8 nonleague loss to open the season.
“The girls performed pretty well,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “It took a little bit. I don’t think we really ever got into a rhythm. In the fourth set, we started to develop a rhythm and get in line. There were some first-game jitters by some younger gals.”
Junior Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 14 kills, 12 assists, nine aces and six digs, while Katelyn Griffin had eight kills, and 21 assists, and Alexis Shelby seven kills, four block kills and 8 digs. Jennifer Flores and Taylor Longhorn combined for 17 digs.
ECHO SPLITS MATCHES — The host Cougars split their season-opening matches against North Clackamas Christian and South Wasco County.
NCC handed Echo a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 loss, while the Cougars swept the Redsides 25-14, 25-8, 25-23.
No other information was available.
Prep girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 2, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 — The Pioneers outshot the visiting Cougars 20-4, but only had two goals to show for their efforts.
“The girls played well today,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “We had scoring opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. We are happy with the outcome, but need to step it up a little more.”
Mac-Hi scored both of its goals in the second half, with Giselle Ruiz getting the first on an own goal, and Katie Barnhart getting the second off an assist by Sinai Martinez.
Ruby Jaimes had the shutout in goal for the Pioneers.
College soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN WOMEN 1, SHORELINE 1 — Kylie Baker scored in the 89th minute, off an assist from Cinthya Diaz, as the Timberwolves rallied to even the score against the Dolphins.
Goalkeeper Aeryn Elder had 12 saves for the Timberwolves.
BMCC will return to the field Sept. 8 in an NWAC East game against visiting Yakima Valley.
