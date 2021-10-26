STANFIELD — Stanfield had beaten Grant Union twice during Blue Mountain Conference play, but on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Prospectors were able to dig up a 25-19, 26-24, 26-24 win over the Tigers for the district title.
“We came out flat and our nerves got to us a bit,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “Once we started getting rhythm, we had untimely mental and service errors. Grant Union came out and took advantage and deserved to get the win tonight. I’m sure there is a better than good chance we’ll meet again down the road.”
In the first round of the 2A state tournament, Stanfield is scheduled to host Portland Christian (14-6) on Oct. 30.
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (19-4) with 11 kills 21 digs, 12 assists and two blocks, while Alexis Shelby had nine blocks, three kills and 15 digs.
Mazie Reeser added 14 kills and two blocks, while Katelyn Griffin had 11 assists and seven digs, Rheanna Rivera 16 digs, Taylor Longhorn 11 digs, and Jennifer Flores 10 digs.
“I reminded the ladies that we are not defined by one match, and they are still the Blue Mountain Conference champions,” Ganvoa said.
UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Bobcats escaped with a 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-21 home victory over the TigerScots in a Blue Mountain Conference playoff game.
With the loss, W-M (14-11) missed out on a state berth by two points out of 1,000.
“I thought we played our best match to date,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We battled hard and just came up a little short at the end of each set. I am extremely proud of the effort and improvement that each of the girls made.”
Genna Robinson made her presence known with 17 kills, nine blocks and six service aces. Delaynee Angell added 10 kills, 12 digs, four ace serves and was 19 of 20 from the service line.
Charli King handed out 19 assists, and had nine kills and three kills, while Addie Perkins had 18 assists, Lily Lindsey 19 digs, six kills and three aces, and Lirian Holden 12 digs.
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 0 — Reilly Lovercheck, Ashtyn Larsen and Kelsey Graham scored goals as the Bucks shut out the visiting Eagles in Intermountain Conference play.
Kelsey Lovercheck added an assist for the Bucks (10-2-1 overall, 7-1-1 IMC), while Miranda Medrano had the shutout in goal with four saves.
“We broke the school record for the most wins in a season with 10,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “The record was nine (2013). It’s such a different league than it was back then. We were in the CRC (Columbia River Conference) with Hermiston, who was so strong back then.”
It was also Senior Night for the Bucks, who honored the Lovercheck sisters, Jaden Samp, Brielle Youncs and Finley Kennedy.
Pendleton will finish the regular season Thursday at Ridgeview, with the conference title on the line.
MEAD 1, HERMISTON 0 — Teryn Gardner scored the game’s lone goal in the 64th minute as the Panthers (10-5) beat the Bulldogs (3-13) in the first round of the District 8 playoffs in Spokane.
Hermiston goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky finished with 10 saves.
Hermiston will play at Southridge at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Prep boys soccer
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 8, PENDLETON 0 — The conference-leading Eagles handed the visiting Bucks an Intermountain Conference loss.
Goalkeeper Manuel Lopez finished with five saves for the Bucks.
Pendleton will finish the regular season Thursday hosting Ridgeview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.