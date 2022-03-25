HERMISTON — Andrew Guerrero scored six goals, and Vinny Trevino added four, as Hermiston scored early and often in a 23-1 win over Hanford in lacrosse action on Friday, March 25 at Kennison Field.
“We started out a little bit sloppy, but we cleaned it up,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “Some of our JV kids got some playing time.”
Sophomore Frankie Trevino opened the scoring, and Nick Purswell added three goals for the Bulldogs (2-0), who led 17-0 at the half. Hermiston also got four saves from goalie Jasper Hardy.
“Our defense didn’t get a lot of work tonight,” Arnold said. “Hanford is building their program. This is their third or fourth year. They only had 13 kids make the trip today. They are working on getting things built up.”
Hermiston will play at Richland on Thursday, March 31 at Badger Mountain Park.
Prep baseball
CHIAWANA 10-14, HERMISTON 0-4 — Demius Palomino hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to help the Riverhawks sweep the host Bulldogs in their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Royce Vending added a two-run single in the fifth as Chiawana took a 13-4 lead.
Hermiston had men on first and third in the bottom of the sixth, but could not get a run across to extend the game.
Hunter Dyer hit a double and had three RBIs for Hermiston, while JR Starr added a double.
In the first game, Chiawana starter Connor Mendez went the distance, scattering three hits and striking out 12.
Jayden Ramirez, Dyer and Halen Kammerzell each hit a single for the Bulldogs.
Prep softball
HERMISTON 14-12, HANFORD 3-4 — Jocie Elwood hit a two-run home run, a triple and drove in six runs as the Bulldogs upended the host Falcons in the first game of a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Hermiston turned a 4-1 lead in the third inning to a 10-3 lead after four. The Bulldogs added four more runs over the next two innings to invoke the mercy rule in the sixth.
McKenna Christensen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Sydney Stocker went 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
In the second game, Hermiston jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning, and added six more in the fifth to cruise to victory.
Stocker, Hailey South, Macy Tovar and Eliza Rodriguez hit doubles for the Bulldogs, who also took advantage of four Hanford errors.
College baseball
SW OREGON 15-6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 8-0 — The Lakers used solid pitching and mighty bats to hand the Timberwolves a pair of losses in Pendleton.
In the opener, SW Oregon belted 17 hits — including four doubles.
Blue Mountain had a 4-1 lead going into the fourth inning, where the Lakers scored six runs, then added six more in the fifth for a 14-5 lead.
Ben Barbee led BMCC, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Matthew Carlson also hit a double and drove in two runs.
Taigo Sato had a double, five hits and three RBIs for the Lakers.
In the second game, Lakers starter Devin Beckstead pitched seven innings, striking out 10.
Payton Cooper had two hits for BMCC, which fell to 1-17 overall.
