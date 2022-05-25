PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Aiden Gunter pitched a gem, and Collin Primus had a career day at the plate, as the Bucks steamrolled Corvallis 9-0 on Wednesday, May 25 in the first round of the 5A state baseball playoffs at Bob White Field.
“Aiden pitched amazing,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. He dominated. He and Jace (Otteson) had a really good interaction. Jace called a good game and Aiden trusted him. He let his defense work too, but they didn’t have to work too much.”
The Bucks (16-10) will play Friday at No. 1 Lebanon (21-4) in the quarterfinals.
Gunter threw a one-hitter, struck out 14 and walked one in picking up his fifth win of the season.
Gunter moved into a tie for second for strikeouts in a single game with Rick Schimmel (1987) and Isaac Henslee (2010). Ryan Heinrich holds the record with 16, set in 1992.
Primus went 3-for-4, with a double, triple and his first career home run — a two-run shot in the sixth inning. He also had three RBIs and scored three runs.
The Bucks opened the scoring in the third inning with three runs — two of which came on errors.
In the fifth, the Bucks scored twice, with Primus driving in one with a triple, and he scored on an error on the same play.
Primus’ homer put two runs on the board in the sixth, another scored on an error, and Gunter stole home.
Andrew Demianew went 2-for-4 with a double for the Bucks, while Keefer Breshears was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
KNAPPA 13, HEPPNER 1 (5) — The Loggers scored eight runs in the first inning and the Mustang could never recover as they fell to Knappa in the second round of the 2A state playoffs at Tapiola Park in Astoria.
Mark Miller hit a three-run triple in the first inning for the Loggers, who also got two hits, including a double, from Jude Miller.
Caden George, Carson Eynetich and Ryan Lindsey all had hits for the Mustangs (16-9), who scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning as Eynetich stole home.
NEAH-KAH-NIE 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 3 — Deryk Rachiele hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as the Pirates escaped with a 2A state playoff road win over the TigerScots.
“It sucks,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “We were ready, but nerves got to us a little bit. We had some errors (2), but the bottom line is we didn’t hit the ball.”
Neah-Kah-Nie (18-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the TigerScots (19-4) came back with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, W-M sent its 2-3-4 hitters to the plate, but could not get anything going.
Blane Peal hit a solo home run for W-M in the fifth inning, while Ben Hubbard had an RBI single in the fourth, and Peyton Sinclair hit an RBI double in the sixth.
Neah-Kah-Nie will play at Dufur on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Softball
PENDLETON 3, LA SALLE PREP 1 — Sauren Garton struck out 17 to lead the Bucks to a home win over the Falcons in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
“Sometime that first game is the toughest one,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “I think everyone is most nervous for that first playoff game. I think we will loosen up and hit better in round two.”
Top-ranked Pendleton (25-2) will host Intermountain Conference foe The Dalles (17-10) on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Bucks swept the Riverhawks in their three-games series this season.
“It’s always tough to keep beating a team,” Cary said. “Sometimes the odds catch up with you.”
The Bucks scored all of their runs in the third inning, starting with Jaden Samp, who doubled and later scored on a groundout by Melanie Boatman.
Sam Wilks then drove in Brie Youncs and Daisy Jenness with a double to center field.
“We had some opportunities from the fourth inning on to scores some runs, but we couldn’t get that key hit,” Cary said. “We only had five hits. We need to do better as we progress through the playoffs.”
The Falcons (12-16) scored their lone run in the top of the seventh as Layne Potash hit an RBI single.
“Sauren was two outs from a perfect game,” Cary said. “She had a walk and a hit, but she threw phenomenal. It’s so nice to have her in the circle. She is tough to hit.”
KENNEDY 1, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 (8) — Jenna Hopkins threw a one-hitter and struck out 17 for the Trojans as they eked out a home win over the TigerScots in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
“It was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Hailey (Stallings) had a really good outing, and the team played great defense behind her. Plenty of times they had runners on and we shut the door.”
Stallings scattered seven hits, struck out seven and walked two, but the only hits that hurt the TigerScots came in the bottom of the eight innings.
Isabel Berning singled to reach first, then went to third on a double by Hopkins with one out. A fielder’s choice by Morgan Kyle put Berning across the plate for the game’s only run.
In the bottom of the eighth, they were back to their 1-2-3 hitters,” Griggs said.” They had runners on second and third, and they hit to the shortstop and the throw home wasn’t there in time. Game over.”
The TigerScots looked to score a run of their own in the top of the eighth as Keely Pettijohn got hit by a pitch, then stole second and third. Rhianne Carr struck out and Kylie Thornton was thrown out at first. Leadoff hitter Bailey Moore popped up to Hopkins to end the threat.
Moore had the TigerScot’s lone hit — a single in the first inning.
Kennedy will play at Union on Friday in the quarterfinals.
NORTH DOUGLAS 16, PILOT ROCK 6 (6) — The Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the first en route to a second-round win over the Rockets in the 2A state playoffs in Drain.
“We made a lot of errors and we got ourselves in a bit of a home to start the game,” PR coach Bill Zyph said. “In the bottom of the first, we had four errors and they scored five runs. Had we scored in the first, mentally we would have been in the game.”
Kyella Picard and Madison Lunzmann each drove in two runs, and Natalie Lankford had two hits for the Rockets (13-11), who had 10 hits on the day.
“Even on some of the outs, we hit the ball hard,” Zyph said. “We hit the ball really well. I’m excited for next year to roll around. We are young and have some good girls coming back.”
North Douglas will host Lakeview on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Golf
Hermiston freshman Nadalie Cannell shot a two-round 159 to finish tied for 25th at the 3A State Championships at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Washington.
Cannell shot a 79 on the first day of the competition to make the cut, then shot an 80 on the second day.
Bernice Stolte of Bellevue earned medalist honors with a two-day 138. She shot a tournament low 65 on the second day. Jillian Hui of Southridge was second (139).
Interlake won the team title with a 599, while Bellevue was second (610) and Southridge third (615).
Hermiston senior Jocilyn Morrison shot a 100 on the first day and did not make the cut (92) for the second round.
Prep lacrosse
MERCER ISLAND 12, HERMISTON 2 — The Islanders jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the half and cruised to a home win over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the 3A state playoffs.
“Mercer Island was pretty aggressive,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “They were very good. The best team we have seen this year. They have won two of the last three state championships. Our boys left everything out there and they played their hearts out. They just didn’t come out on top this time.”
The Bulldogs scored both of their goals — by Frankie Trevino and Carson Bradshaw — in the fourth quarter.
“To finish the year 15-2 is pretty darn good,” Arnold said. “It’s a huge stepping stone for Hermiston lacrosse. This is the best we have ever done.”
Bradshaw, Vinny Trevino, Marcus Winebarger and Isaiah Sandoval were selected to play in the Region 6 All-Star Game on Saturday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila.
