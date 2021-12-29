Irrigon v Heppner
Heppner's Joe Sherman (24) drives toward the basket during the Mustangs' 55-28 win over the Irrigon Knights Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Irrigon.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian

IRRIGON — Tucker Ashbeck scored 19 points, and Heppner improved to 8-2 on the season with a 55-28 victory over Irrigon on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

After leading 10-9 after the first quarter, the Mustangs broke open a close game with a 20-2 scoring spree in the second quarter.

Ashbeck had seven of his points in the second quarter to lead the charge.

Kason Cimmiyotti added 14 points for the Mustangs (8-2), while Joe Sherman chipped in eight.

John Cardenas led the Knights (1-9) with seven points.

SUMMIT 71, PENDLETON 45 — The Storm rolled to a 42-18 lead at the half en route to handing the Bucks a loss at the Summit Holiday Classic.

Andy Oja had a game-high 24 points for the Bucks (1-9).

Summit, which improved to 7-0 on the season, got 20 points from Sam Renner and 13 from Caden Harris.

Girls basketball

HEPPNER 40, IRRIGON 21 — Hannah Finch had 11 points, and Hailey Wenberg added 10, and the Mustangs used a big second half to beat the Knights.

Heppner (5-4) led 14-8 at the half, then outscored Irrigon 26-13 in the second half to pull away. The Mustangs have won three in a row.

Jolyne Harrison led the Knights (3-8) with eight points.

