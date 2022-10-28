PENDLETON — The Heppner boys placed two runners in the top five and qualified for state as a team at the 2A/1A Special District 3 Championships on Friday, Oct. 28, at Pendleton Community Park.
Grady Greenwood was the first Heppner runner across the line, finishing second with a personal best time of 16 minutes, 5.20 seconds. Trevor Nichols was fourth in 16:05.70, and Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre was fifth at 16:17.10.
Union’s Taylor Fox won the race in 16 minutes, and Union’s Eli Williams was third (16:05.2).
“It’s about what I thought with the top five boys,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said. “They were all really close.”
Union won the team title with 32 points, while Heppner was second with 57, and Stanfield/Echo third with 68.
Stanfield/Echo’s Hobs Hurty just missed out on state, placing eighth with a personal best time of 16:57.60 — less than 4 seconds behind the seventh-place runner.
The 2A/1A state championships will be held Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“State will be a repeat of our district meet,” coach Nichols said.
Also scoring for the Mustangs were Jacob Finch (12th, 17:58.50), Carson Greenwood (16th, 18:19.80) and Cooper Wight (28th, 19:17.50).
Jagjot Singh was the second man across the finish line for Stanfield/Echo, placing 11th with a time of 17:29.70. He was followed by Pablo Galindo (13th, 18:00.20), Jack Spear (19th, 18:26.60), and Landon Bailey (24th, 18:47.90).
Tristan Weseman was 27th overall for the TigerScots with a time of 19:16.80, while Sacas Wildbill was the top Nixyaawii runner, finishing 37th with a time of 19:56.30. Lewis Hansen led Pilot Rock, coming in 52nd (21:48).
In the girls 3A/2A/1A race, Heppner’s Lily Nichols finished third with a personal best and a school record of 19:28.6. The old record of 19:41 was set by her older sister Madelyn.
Sydney White of Burns won the race with a time of 19:16.60, while Ashley Jentzsch of La Pine was second in 19:26.30. White’s time is one of the fastest on the Pendleton course.
Enterprise won the team title with 54 points, while Union was second (77). Heppner was fifth (121), while Weston-McEwen was eighth (231).
The Mustangs are hoping for one of the at-large bids to state.
“We’ve had some sick runners,” Nichola said. “We need that to change.”
Also scoring for Heppner were Riley Archer (19th, 21:09.60), Arianna Worden (30th, 22:02.20), Saige Jensen (41st, 23:08.90), and Irelynn Kollman (45th, 23.43.50).
Sukhprit Kaur was the first Stanfield runner to finish, coming in 32nd with a time of 22:12.30. Umatilla was led by Dacceli Gonzalez, who was 42nd (23:10.40).
Brynn Brownie led Weston-McEwen, finishing 52nd (24:36.20), while Kyella Picard topped the Nixyaawii crew, finishing 54th (24:53.50). Pilot Rock’s top runner was McKenna Bray (60th, 25:39).
In the boys 3A race, La Pine’s Wyatt Montgomery won the individual title, clocking a 16:48.30. Sisters won the team title with 40 points, while Enterprise was second (30), McLoughlin seventh (164) and Umatilla eighth (205).
Tanner Prindle was the top Umatilla runner, finishing 20th with a time of 18:56.60. Also scoring for the Vikings were Cooper Funderburk (44th, 22:07.10), Angel Quiroga-Vazquez (45th, 23:04.50), Vicente Camps (47th, 23:41.90), and Alexis Armenta (49th, 24:28.80).
Raj Singh of Mac-Hi was 25th (19:31.90), followed by teammates Derek Antonson (27th, 19:35.8), Marcos Hernandez (34th, 20:34.60), Zak Lamb (35th, 20:42.30), and Keagan Warne (43rd, 22:02).
Greater Oregon District Meet
Pendleton had two runners qualify for the 4A state after they placed in the top seven at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
Freshman Jack Reynolds placed second in the boys race with a time of 17:45.50, while sophomore Melissa Tune grabbed a ticket to state by finishing sixth with a time of 21:12.98. Both times were personal bests.
“We knew they were both capable of qualifying,” Pendleton coach Maddy Naughton said. “Jack getting second was really fun to watch. He’s been just improving throughout the season. We knew what he was capable of doing. We are really happy with how he did, but we aren’t surprised. He ran really smart and stayed in the mix.”
The 4A state championships are Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Daniel Brown of Baker won the individual title with a time of 17:33.82, and helped the Bulldogs to the team title with 27 points. La Grande finished second in the team race with 43 points and will advance to state. Ontario was third (84), and Pendleton finished fourth with 88 points.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Desmond Minthorn (19th, 20:36.01), Khoda Brown (20th, 20:46.76), Eric Baisley (23rd, 21:19.77) and Atticus Tesch (24th, 21:40.56).
Tune ran with the main pack for the first mile and a half, and in the end posted a PR by more than a minute.
“There wasn’t a point in the race where she was in jeopardy of not making it (to state),” Naughton said. “Melissa’s face, when she knew she qualified, was one you don’t forget.”
La Grande placed four of its runners in the top five, led by Emily Tubbs, who won the individual title with a time of 19:08.74. The Tigers also won the team title with 21 points, while Baker was second (45) and Pendleton third (65).
Aubrey Harrison just missed out on a trip to state, placing ninth for the Bucks with a time of 22:23.23. Also figuring into the scoring for Pendleton were Madelyn Lieuallen (14th, 23:57.54), Genevieve Christiansen (19th, 25:36.19) and Isabella Estrada (21st, 25:37.68).
“We had an amazing day,” Naughton said. “We had kids take big chunks off their times.”
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, WENATCHEE VALLEY 1 — Alli Alger had 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks to lead the Timberwolves to a 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24 NWAC East win over the visiting Knights.
Emma Barclay added 13 kills, while Kenzie Williams had 38 assists and Hallie Bagley 15 digs.
Brooklyn Worsham and Addison Schulz each had eight kills for WV, while Giselle Cortes had 23 assists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.