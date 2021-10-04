STANFIELD — Heppner rallied back to force a fifth set, but Enterprise was able to hold on for a 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25, 15-9 Blue Mountain Conference win over the Mustangs on Monday, Oct. 4.
“Just fundamental errors,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We are just struggling with that. We were improving and now we are in a lull. We have to work a few things out. We are starting the second half of league and we are looking to get back on track and start challenging teams.”
The Outlaws won the first two sets, but the Mustangs charged back to win sets three and four to extend the match.
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs with seven kills, seven digs and five aces, while Zandra Masterson had nine digs, five kills, nine assists and three aces.
Hailey Wenberg added 22 digs and four aces, while Katie Wilson chipped in eight digs and four kills, Dara Teeman 14 digs and nine assists, and Morgan Cutsforth 10 digs and two aces.
“There is room for improvement,” Wilson said. “We have to want to make that change.”
Heppner (5-9 overall, 2-4 in BMC) will play at Grant Union on Thursday.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 1 — The Tigers improved to 6-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 25-17 home win over the Outlaws.
“They are always competitive,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said of Enterprise. “We just got a bit complacent in the third set and it came back to bite us.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (14-2 overall) with 18 kills, 12 assists, nine digs and six aces. Alexis Shelby added eight kills, five block kills, 11 digs and two aces, Lauren Putnam had eight blocks, Jennifer Flores had 18 digs, Katelyn Griffin had 15 digs and 20 assists, and Mazie Reeser chipped in seven kills and seven digs.
“We are enjoying the ride we are on for sure,” Ganvoa said. “Today ended the first half of the season, and we start the second half in full force this week. We have to be ready to play in the second half.”
Stanfield will play at Union on Thursday.
