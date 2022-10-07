HEPPNER — In the must-see game of the week, Heppner escaped with a 14-6 Blue Mountain Conference victory over Weston-McEwen on Friday, Oct. 7, before a packed house at Les Payne Field.
“It was a weird game,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Both teams were really trying hard to win the game. it wasn’t a thing of beauty. It was one of those game where I thought something weird was about to happen again.”
For the TigerScots, coach Kenzie Hansell said turnovers and penalties did not help their cause.
“Our defense played outstanding, and put our offense in position to score,” Hansell said. “We had too many mistakes and penalties. We will get those fixed and get ready for Irrigon. It was a tough loss.”
The Mustangs (4-2 overall, 3-0 BMC) held a 14-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter with the TigerScots knocking at the door.
Weston-McEwen quarterback Easton Berry threw an interception in the end zone with 7:54 left to play.
Heppner punted on it ensuing possession, and W-M moved the ball down inside the 10-yard line. The Mustangs’ defense held strong and forced the TigerScots to turn the ball over on downs.
Heppner was able to retain possession of the ball the final 4:54 of the game.
“In the fourth quarter, we had two defensive stands in the red zone,” Grant said. “I was pleased with the kids. At the end of the day, we will take the win. I think the kids showed up in a different state of mind. They wanted it and it paid off tonight.”
The Mustangs scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter as Cameron Proudfoot caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Landon Mitchell.
In the second quarter, Mitchell ran the ball in from 25 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Weston-McEwen (3-2, 1-2) got on the board in the second quarter when Finn Irvine took the ball in from the 4-yard line. The two-point conversion failed.
"When it’s 14-0, this team fights and continues to represent something bigger than themselves,” Hansell said. “I’m proud of their will to compete. We were one play from scoring and possibly tying the game.”
Caden George ran for 102 yards for the Mustangs, while Mitchell had 96.
Defensively, Ty Boor had 12 tackles, while George had nine, and Jaime Cavan and Jake Lentz eight each. Mitchell and George each had interceptions.
For W-M, Berry threw for 153 yards, while Sean Roggiero ran for 65 yards, and Dylan Youncs had three catches for 78 yards.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 41, ECHO 12 — The Redsides shut down the Cougars’ offense in a Special District 1 road win.
“They are the real deal, Echo coach Thomas VanNice said of SWC. “They honestly shut our offense down. We did not score any offensive points.”
Keegin Chitty returned a kickoff 60 yards for touchdown in the third quarter for the Cougars’ first touchdown.
In the fourth, Mason Murdock scooped up a fumble and returned it 40 yards for a score.
Defensively, Sam Wyse had 10.5 tackles for Echo (4-2),while Murdock had an interception.
DUFUR 60, PILOT ROCK 32 — Deacon Gourlie ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets fell short against the Rangers on the road in Special District 2-West action.
Also for Pilot Rock, Brave Pereira caught a touchdown pass from Brock Stelk.
The Rockets (0-6 overall, 0-3 SD2) will play at Lyle on Oct. 14.
GRANT UNION 68, RIVERSIDE 20 — The Prospectors picked up their first Blue Mountain Conference victory with a home win over the Pirates.
GU, which opened the season 0-4, has won its last two games to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in BMC play.
Riverside fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Boys prep soccer
RIVERSIDE 9, FOUR RIVERS 1 — Hugo Ceron and Darek Castaneda each had three goals as the Pirates plucked the visiting Falcons in Special District 6 play.
Alejandro Rosales, Jesu Pena and Wyatt Browne also had goals for Riverside (6-1 SD6), while Juan Medina and Will Killion shared time in goal.
NYSSA 9, IRRIGON 3 — The host Knights fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in Special District 6 play with a loss to the Bulldogs.
Girls prep soccer
FOUR RIVERS 2, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Pirates dropped to 5-2-1 in Eastern Oregon League play with a home loss to the Falcons (5-1-1).
Prep volleyball
NIXYAAWII 3, PILOT ROCK 2 — The Golden Eagles rallied from two sets down for a 17-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 15-4 Old Oregon League road win over the Rockets.
We played great in the first couple of sets, but lost momentum at the end,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “I am proud of their progress throughout the season. We just need to work on consistency for the entire match and minimizing unforced errors.”
Sistine Moses had five aces, four kills and four digs for the Golden Eagles, while Ella Stewart had eight kills and four blocks, Kyella Picked eight kills, Mersayus Hart four blocks, and Grace Moses-Watchman four kills, two aces and two blocks.
Jaxynn Thurmond led the Rockets with 24 digs and five kills, while Aiva Ellis had six kills, Ali Smith 20 digs, Kailee Clark four aces and Reagan Thornton 11 assists.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, BICKLETON 0 — The Cardinals improved to 8-2 in the Big Sky League standings after beating the host Pirates 25-14, 25-15, 25-10.
“Everyone got a lot of playing time this match and it was fun to watch,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We head into a busy week next week with three matches and homecoming for Ione.”
Najiah Knight had six kills, and Calli Troutman had five for I/A, which has won five matches in a row.
College volleyball
SPOKANE, BLUE MOUNTAIN — The Timberwolves fell to 2-6 in NWAC East play after dropping a 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 match on the road to the Sasquatch.
Kenzie Williams handed out 21 assists for BMCC, while Alli Alger had eight kills and six digs, and Hallie Bagley and Autumn Daggett had 10 digs each.
Maycee Ward led Spokane with nine kills, while Madeline Gebers had 18 assists and Reagan Young 16 digs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.