PENDLETON — Heppner outscored Kappa 12-4 in the second overtime as the Mustangs held on to beat Knappa 58-50 on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“They wanted to give the fans something interesting to watch, that’s for sure,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was a back-and-forth game. Nobody really got more than a seven or eight-point lead. In the fourth, they hit some shots and we struggled at the free-throw line. Luckily we were still able to pull it out.”
Tied at 44-44 at the end of regulation, each team scored just two points in the first overtime, extending the game to a second.
The Mustangs could have ended things in regulation, but were just 17 of 35 from the free-throw line on the night.
“In the fourth quarter and the first overtime, if we could have knocked down a couple of free throws it would have been different,” Rosenbalm said. “Knappa is always good, and they have great tradition. It was nice to get one from them. We knew it was going to be a dog fight going in, and it was.”
Tucker Ashbeck led the Mustangs (9-2) with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while David Cribbs added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Landon Mitchell 11 points and two steals.
“Tucker was big inside,” Rosenbalm said. “He’s kind of our enforcer down low. He does a heck of a job battling inside. Other players were able to find him, and he got some putbacks.”
Treven Moreland led the Loggers (2-5) with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Raymond Ramirez added 13 points.
STANFIELD 60, TOLEDO 19 — The Tigers took control of the game early, and coach Rylie Smith sat his starters in the fourth quarter, as Stanfield cruised to a win over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Stanfield (10-2) led 20-1 after the first quarter and 36-7 at the half as Toledo had a hard time keeping pace with the Tigers.
Gator Goodrich led Stanfield with 16 points, while Landon Bailey added 12 and Misael Sanchez eight.
Garrett Hinds led the Boomers (1-7) with 10 points.
VERNONIA 46, WESTON-MCEWEN 33 — David McCallum scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help the Loggers to a win over the TigerScots at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Vernonia (5-3) got out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter, and never let up.
Anthony Nix led the TigerScots with six points, with Bryson Choin, Easton Berry, Sean Roggiero and Ben Hubbard all scoring four points each.
MOSCOW 76, PENDLETON 54 — Dylan Rehder poured in 27 points to lead the Bears past the Bucks in the fourth-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
Moscow led from start to finish, taking a 22-12 lead after the first quarter, and 38-24 at the half. After an even third quarter, the Bears went on a 23-14 run in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Evan Lehnert led the Bucks (5-8) with 14 points, while Max Chapman added nine and Carter Cary and Jaydon Hoffert eight points each. Chapman was named to the all-tournament team.
“Max had great energy today and was a big lift for us,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “Evan shot the ball well. It was nice to see the balanced scoring. I told the guys that we need to keep working toward our goals.”
UMATILLA 58, GERVAIS 36 — The Vikings advanced to the consolation championship game at the Crusader Classic with a victory over the Cougars at Salem Academy High School.
Umatilla will play Blanchet Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday.
Against Gervais, Umatilla had a 19-16 lead at the half, then erupted for a 40-18 run in the second half to pull away for good.
The Vikings (5-6) got 21 points, six rebounds and four steals from Kaden Salamanca, while Micheal Montez added 13 points and four assists, and Emilio Jaimez 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Gotti Ramon had 14 points for Gervais (0-7), while Jesse Guido added nine.
POWDER VALLEY 44, ECHO 43 — The Badgers staged a 16-12 run in the fourth quarter to hand the Cougars a loss at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Echo (3-5) led 9-8after the first quarter, 22-21 at the half, and had a 31-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“They boys played a solid game, but were unable to close it out at the end,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said.
Mason Murdock led Echo with 11 points, while Dax Davis and Kohlvin Wyse each had seven.
Cole Martin had 16 points to lead the Badgers (5-5), while Tucker Martin added 11.
NIXYAAWII 53, COVE 46 — The Golden Eagles ran their win streak to seven games with a win over the Leopards at the Baker Holiday Crossover.
Cove (6-4) opened the game with a 16-1 lead after the first quarter, but a 16-8 run by the Golden Eagles in the fourth quarter sealed the win.
Dylan Abrahamson led Nixyaawii with 17 points, while Baron Moses added 13 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots, and Aaron Barkley eight points, five steals and three rebounds. John John Withers had seven rebounds.
Nixyaawii (8-1) had 21 steals on the night, led by Abrahamson with seven.
Patrick Frisch led the Leopards with 17 pints, while Terrell Davis added 10.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 52, KELLOGG 49 — Avery Krigbaum exploded for 18 points to help the Bucks to a seventh-place finish at the Avista Holiday Tournament with a win over the Wildcats at Clarkston High School.
“The girls did a great job today,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Our plan was to be the more aggressive team, and we did that from start to finish. We kept pressure on them the whole game, on both ends of the floor.”
The Wildcats took a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, and had a slim 28-27 lead at the half. The Bucks (4-8) went on a 16-9 run in the third quarter for a 43-37 lead.
Kellogg tried to take control of the game in the fourth with a 15-9 run, but fell short.
Alison Spratling added nine points for the Bucks, while Melanie Boatman and Hailey Schmidt each had seven.
Macy Jerome led Kellogg with 16 points, while Emily Coe added 12.
“Avery stepped up and had a big game for us,” Foster said. “We needed all 18 of her points, and she was really active defensively. Ali Spratling was huge for us, as well. She attacked the rim a bunch and helped lead our charge in the second and third quarters. It was great to finish the tournament with a win before we get into league play next week.”
HEPPNER 42, KNAPPA 41 — After a sluggish first quarter, the Mustangs turned up the heat and held off the Loggers for a win at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“They had a chance at the end of the game to win it,” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “They took a 3 and missed. It was back and forth in the fourth, but we did a good job of holding onto the lead when we had it.”
Mylie Lampea, who had hit three 3-pointers during the game, was called upon to take the final shot for the Loggers.
“We knew they would try and run it through her,” Wilson said. “Morgan (Cutsforth) played good defense on her and forced her into a tough shot.”
Knappa jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Mustangs turned things around in the second with a 16-6 run for a 21-20 lead at the half. Heppner led 31-29 after three quarters.
“In the first quarter, we didn’t come ready to play,” Wilson said. “We finally got composed for the rest of the game and played our style.”
Hallee Hisler led Heppner (4-7) with 11 points, while Hailey Wenberg added seven, and Lily Nichols and Cutsforth each chipped in six.
Lempea had a game-high 14 points for the Loggers (2-7), who have lost six games in a row. Arianna Miller added 11 points.
Heppner will play Vernonia at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We have played a tough preseason schedule,” Wilson said. “The preseason has been crucial for our development. It was nice over the break to get some practices without games.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 29, VERNONIA 22 — Trailing 15-14 at the half, the TigerScots went on a 15-7 run in the second half to beat the Loggers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Kelsey Graham scored five of her eight points in the second half for the W-M.
Jayden Sparks led the TigerScots (5-5) with 10 points, while Kortnie Adams led Vernonia (2-6) with six points, all coming in the first half.
STANFIELD 68, TOLEDO 21 — The Tigers took control of the game from the start en route to a big win over the Boomers at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Stanfield, which has won six games in a row, led 18-5 after the first quarter, and 37-12 at the half. A 21-5 run by the Tigers in the third quarter put the game out of reach.
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (10-1) with 19 points, while Maggie Sharp had 17 and Destiny O’Neill 11.
Avery Tyler led the Boomers (4-4) with nine points.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN 46, UMATILLA 25 — The Vikings fell to 0-10 on the year with a loss to the Challengers at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School.
Cascade Christian jumped out to a 16-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Evelyne Avita led Umatilla with 12 points, while Braelyn Cragun added 10.
Jordynn Jones led the Challengers (4-4) with 18 points.
