PENDLETON — Heppner outscored Kappa 12-4 in the second overtime as the Mustangs held on to beat Knappa 58-50 on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.

“They wanted to give the fans something interesting to watch, that’s for sure,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was a back-and-forth game. Nobody really got more than a seven or eight-point lead. In the fourth, they hit some shots and we struggled at the free-throw line. Luckily we were still able to pull it out.”

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

