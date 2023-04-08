IRRIGON — Heppner’s Tucker Ashbeck was a one-man wrecking crew in the first game Saturday, April 8, against Irrigon.
Ashbeck threw a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 11 as the Mustangs posted a 5-2 victory in Special District 7 action. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
“He’s having a good year,” Heppner coach Tim Wilkins said of Ashbeck. “He has had to step it up. My other pitcher (Karver Wilkins) broke his hand against St. Paul. Tucker has had to carry us since then. He is throwing the ball really well. Boyd (Davis) threw well too. When they throw, the games go by quickly. Before you know it, it’s the sixth inning.”
Davis threw six innings, giving up four runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Heppner opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning, only to see Irrigon take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third with runs coming off a passed ball and an error.
The Mustangs (7-3 overall, 2-1 SD7) scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Ashbeck hit a double that scored Carson Eynetich, and Ashbeck scored on a sacrifice bunt by Jaime Cavan.
In the top of the seventh, the Mustangs scored on a wild pitch and an error.
Ashbeck kept the Knights’ bat quiet in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three and letting his defense work for him.
The Knights (5-5, 1-2) won the second game 6-4 to salvage the split.
Braden Atkins and Spencer Stewart combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Knights, while Stewart went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, and the Mustangs went out front 4-2 in the second inning as Caden George hit a sacrifice fly and Ashbeck drove in Shad Greenup with a single to right field.
Irrigon countered with two runs in the third — one off a Stewart single, and the other off a bases-loaded walk.
The Knights took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth, both coming off an error.
“The second game, we hit the ball hard, we just couldn’t string anything together,” Wilkins said. “Both were really good games.”
STANFIELD/ECHO 12-12, LYLE KLICKITAT/WISHRAM 2-1 — The Tigers improved to 3-0 in Special District 7 play with a sweep of the visiting Cougars.
In the second game, Caleb Henning threw a no-hitter and struck out five.
Stanfield jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning, then made it 9-0 after two and 12-0 after three. Lyle scored its run in the fourth inning.
Alex Flores, Michael Odell and Blaine McClure led the Tigers with two hits each, while Flores had three RBIs.
McClure threw a one-hitter in the opener, striking out six and walking none.
The Tigers led 5-2 after four innings, then added five runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Henning went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while McClure, Connor Logan and Gator Goodrich all hit triples and added an RBI.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3-29, UNION/COVE 4-9 — The TigerScots pounded out 24 hits and took advantage of seven walks into beating the Bobcats in the second game of their Special District 7 doubleheader in Athena.
W-M (5-10 overall, 2-1 SD7) scored 13 runs over the first two innings, and added the dagger with 11 runs in the fifth.
Timothy Taylor went 4-for-4 for W-M with six RBIs and five runs scored, while Kyren Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored. Sean Roggiero was 4-for-five with four RBIs and four runs scored, and was part of the pitching staff that combined on a six-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
In the first game, the Bobcats scored two of their four runs off errors, while Nolan Needham and Nick Baxter combined for a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
W-M scored all three of its runs in the third inning, scoring one on an error, another off a passed ball, and one on a Taylor single.
Roggiero led the TigerScots with two hits, including a double.
WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN 9, UMATILLA 2 — The Vikings fell behind early and could not catch up in dropping a nonleague game to the Eagles at Hillsboro Stadium.
Umatilla (0-7) scored its one run in the first inning, and another in the fourth, but that would be it as Westside Christian pitchers struck out 10 and held the Vikings to three hits.
Javier Jaime hit an RBI double in the first inning for Umatilla, while Alex Valdez and Carter Griggs hit singles in the seventh. The Vikings left 11 men stranded on base throughout the game.
The Eagles had just two hits, but took advantage of six errors, which led to three runs, and a balk that sent a run across the plate in the fourth inning.
Boys soccer
CHIAWANA 3, HERMISTON 1 — The Riverhawks scored three second-half goals to beat the Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Kennison Field.
“We were actually the better team in the first half,’ Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “Chiawana was lucky not to be down 2-0 at the half. We hit the post twice.”
Tied 0-0 at the half, the Bulldogs and Riverhawks combined for three goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half as Chiawana took a 2-1 lead.
Fernando Lopez Vega opened the scoring with Hermiston’s Carlos Cadenas answering one minute later for a 1-1 game.
Adrian Arangure took a pass from Morgan Dodson and scored to give the Riverhawks a 2-1 lead with 25 minutes left in the game, and Humberto Cervantes added an insurance goal with 10 minutes remaining.
“Same thing we saw against Kennewick,” Harshbrger said. “We had a solid 40-45 minutes of the game where we played well and in our system. Chiawana didn’t have an answer. They were chipping at each other. We are our own worst enemy. We need to play a full 80 minutes. It was a good game and that was the message after the match. We’re frustrated that we didn’t get the match, but they put in a good shift today.”
Hermiston goalkeeper Gabriel Lara finished with seven saves.
Girls tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, IONE 2 — The TigerScots swept the singles matches, and won the No. 3 doubles match against the host Cardinals.
Jacqlyn Albert won the No. 1 singles match with an 82 victory over Vicky de la Torre, while Lirian Holden followed with an 8-1 win over Sunem Calvillo.
At No. 3 singles, Yulissa Camargo shut out Leelyn Vandever 6-0, and she did the same to Holly VandenBrink at No. 4.
In doubles, Ione’s Kelly Doherty and Jolene Serrano beat Addison Carey and Lirian Holden 8-3 in the No. 1 match, while Lizzy Doherty and Brionna Serrano handed W-M's Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf a 6-1 loss.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, IONE 0 — Mazon Langford’s 8-2 victory over Calvin Rietmann started a string of four consecutive victories for the visiting TigerScots.
Trysten Burns followed with an 8-1 win over Corey Rice, while Seth Muilenburg beat Liam Heideman 8-0, and Jose Barahona finished things off with a 6-2 win over Kyle McGill.
College baseball
YAKIMA VALLEY 10-7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-1 — The Yaks scored five unanswered runs in the top of the 13th inning to hand the Timberwolves a loss in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
YVC scored two runs on errors, while Caleb Gray hit a two-run single, and Ryan Schmidt an RBI single.
BMCC managed one hit and left two men on base in the bottom of the 13th.
The Timberwolves opened the scoring with a run in the first, then added three more in the fifth to trail 5-4. BMCC tied the score with a run in the seventh off a Chance Oldham single.
Davis Mauzy went 4-for-6 for BMCC with three stolen bases, while Blaine Causey took the loss.
Brandon Faire went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Yaks.
In the second game, the game was scoreless through five innings, but in the sixth, the Yaks hung four runs on the board and built from there.
The Timberwolves got one run in the bottom of the sixth, but failed to generate additional runs as they left two men stranded on base in the seventh, two in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Three Yakima pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, while Brennan Carbonell hit a triple and drove in three runs, and Andrew Graham hit a double.
Brody Rasmussen went 2-for-5 with a double for BCC, while Tommy Whiles was 2-for-2 with a triple.
College softball
WALLA WALLA 9-15, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-0 — The Warriors pounded out 29 hits over 10 innings in sweeping the Timberwolves in NWAC East playin Pendleton.
In the opener, WWCC scored in all but the second inning, and ended the game in five via the mercy rule.
Naomi Butterfield pitched a complete game for WWCC, scattering three hits and facing just 20 batters.
Nikaela Higley, Brooklyn Horrocks and AnaReece Weston all hit singles for BMCC.
Rylie Bennett and Emily Henard each hit two doubles and had three RBIs for the Warriors.
In the second game, WWCC starter Lauren Perryman threw a one-hitter and struck out six. She faced just 18 batters.
Horrocks had the lone hit for BMCC, a single in the first inning.
Makayia Anderson hit two doubles and drove in four runs for WWCC, while Regan McDaniel hit a two-run home run in the Warriors’ seven-run third inning.
