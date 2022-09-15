HEPPNER — Hayden McMahon ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Heppner opened Blue Mountain Conference play Thursday, Sept. 15 with a 46-8 victory over Irrigon.

“That was nice,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We made some improvements, but we still have room to grow. I like the kids’ attitude and how they approached the week. Next week will be another tough test against Lost River. They are a solid team that brings everyone back from last year. We look forward to stepping up and getting after it.”

