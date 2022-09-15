HEPPNER — Hayden McMahon ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Heppner opened Blue Mountain Conference play Thursday, Sept. 15 with a 46-8 victory over Irrigon.
“That was nice,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We made some improvements, but we still have room to grow. I like the kids’ attitude and how they approached the week. Next week will be another tough test against Lost River. They are a solid team that brings everyone back from last year. We look forward to stepping up and getting after it.”
The Mustangs (2-1 overall,1-0 BMC) led 8-0 after the first quarter, but put their foot on the gas over the next two quarters to secure the win.
McMahon scored his touchdown in the third quarter on a 55-yard run. It was the final touchdown of the game.
Caden George scored twice for the Mustangs — the first on a 36-yards touchdown pass from Landon Mitchell, and the second on a 1-yard run.
Mitchell opened the scoring with a 5-yard run, followed by a Saul Lopez 63-yard touchdown run for a 16-0 lead.
Cameron Proudfoot scored on a 42-yard pass from Mitchell in the third quarter.
The Mustangs ran for 234 of their 388 total yards of offense
Lee Harrison scored the Knights’ lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 57-yard run.
Defensively, Cade Cunningham led the Mustangs with 11 tackles, while Jaime Cavan had eight, and Lopez and Chase Jones each had six. Ty Boor had an interception.
“We are still trying to find out who plays where,” Grant said. “Those kids have been working hard and did some nice things. It gives us more depth. Cade has been working really hard. He is a workhorse.”
The Knights (0-3, 0-1) rolled up 202 yards of offense, but fumbled the ball away twice, and Mason Harrison threw an interception. Harrison ran for 94 yards on 15 carries for Irrigon, while Antonio Lemus had 35 yards on nine carries. Defensively, Braden Atkins had an interception.
Prep volleyball
HEPPNER 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — The Pirates won the first set, but the Mustangs rallied back for a 19-25, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 nonleague win in Ione.
“We started off slow tonight and Riverside was able to take advantage of that and take the first set,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We were then able to come back and take control of the rest of the match.”
Hallee Hisler finished with 11 kills, two blocks and five aces for Heppner, while Dara Teeman handed out 21 assists, Ava Gerry had seven kills and eight aces, Hailey Wenberg had 15 digs, and Morgan Cutsforth chipped in seven digs, four kills and two aces.
HEPPNER 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 1 — Ava Gerry had 11 kills as the Mustangs held off the Cardinals for a 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 road win.
“There were many battles back and forth, and we were able to get the win,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “Ione has a couple of really good hitters that we battled with at the net, and their servers made our defense work.”
For Heppner (9-5), Dara Teeman had 26 assists, Katie Wilson had 11 digs, Hall Hisler eight kills, Morgan Cutsforth nine aces and four kills, Hailey Wenberg 25 digs and six aces, and Katie Spivey 11 digs.
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Blue Devils picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win with a 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 victory over the Bulldogs.
UMATILLA 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Vikings picked up their first win of the season with a 9-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 Eastern Oregon League win over the visiting Pioneers.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Knights took the first set, but the host Patriots stormed back for a 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 nonleague victory in Richland.
Girls prep soccer
RICHLAND 4, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers handed the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference road loss.
Richland (4-1 MCC) has won four games in a row by a combined score of 13-0. Hermiston is 1-3 on the season.
