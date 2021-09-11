HEPPNER — Not many football teams get out of Heppner with a win. Warrenton found that out Saturday, Sept. 11.
Landon Mitchell threw for two touchdowns, and the Mustangs converted their PATs to hand 3A Warrenton a 15-12 loss.
“It really was that close,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said of converting the PATs. “We dodged a lot of bullets. We would move the ball and struggle. My kids are resilient and they never give up.”
Heppner, ranked No. 1 in the 2A polls, trailed 12-7 in the fourth quarter, but Mitchell connected with Kason Cimmyotti on a 14-yard touchdown pass on third down to take the lead. Brock Hisler added the 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 15-12 with 1:52 left in the game.
The Warriors, ranked No. 7 in the 3A polls, looked to make one last push, but Cimmyotti intercepted a pass by Warrenton quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden to seal the win.
“I thought Kason coming back was really big for us,” Grant said. “Brock, Conor (Brosnan), Jace (Coe) and the rest of the group — there are 11 seniors — are pretty close. They knew they had to get to work. It wasn’t perfect, but we got it done.”
The Mustangs opened the scoring in the first quarter as Mitchell hit Zander Fisher with a 33-yard touchdown pass. Brosnan’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
Bodden Bodden answered with a 3-yard touchdown run, but the PAT failed.
The Warriors took a 12-7 lead in the fourth quarter on a Bodden Bodden 6-yard run. Once again the PAT failed, giving Warrenton a 12-7 lead.
Bodden Bodden threw for 186 yards and ran for 79 to lead the Warriors.
“Their quarterback is legitimately an athlete and ran around and made some good plays,” Grant said. “We created some turnovers and that was good. We wanted to make them earn it.”
On the night, Mitchell threw for 79 yards, while Hisler ran for 84 yards and Coe for 55.
Defensively, Hisler had 13 tackles, Brosnan added 10, Cimmyotti had seven tackles and an interception, Derrick Smith had two fumble recoveries, and Cody Fletcher had another.
Heppner (2-0) will host Stanfield on Sept. 17.
Boys soccer
DAYTON 8, UMATILLA 0 — The Vikings opened their season with a nonleague loss to the host Pirates.
Sophomore goalkeeper Pedro Morfin had two saves for Umatilla, which will play at Irrigon on Sept. 16.
Prep volleyball
KENNEWICK 3, HERMISTON 0 — The host Lions made quick work of the Bulldogs with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 Mid-Columbia Conference victory.
Hermiston will host Chiawana on Sept. 14.
College men’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Braden Bennett scored the go-head goal for the host Cardinals early in the second half as NIC escaped with an NWAC East victory.
Bennett also had NIC’s first goal just 10:50 into the game.
BMCC’s Sergio Varela scored in the 35th minute to tie the score in the first half.
Levi Pedaggi finished with three saves for the Timberwolves.
College women’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The host Cardinals scored the only goal they needed in the 22nd minute of the game, but they added two more for good measure in an NWAC East win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC goalkeeper Aeryn Elder finished with 10 saves.
