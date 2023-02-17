PENDLETON — Tucker Ashbeck is not a flashy player, but Heppner’s 6-foot-2 forward will give you everything you need and more.
Ashbeck had 17 points and 15 rebounds on Friday, Feb. 17, to lead the Mustangs to a 78-47 victory over Grant Union in the semifinals of the Blue Mountain Conference tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner (19-4) will face Stanfield in the district championship game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
“We knew what was at stake,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “They have been working for this opportunity since football got over. It’s not every year you get to play for a district championship. We left no doubt we wanted to be there.”
The Mustangs got off to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, getting six points from Trevor Nichols and four from David Cribbs.
Heppner got contributions from throughout the lineup in the second quarter, with Ashbeck scoring six points off offensive rebounds, as the Mustangs took a 38-21 lead.
The Mustangs led 30-11 with 4:38 to play, then took a 36-13 lead on back-to-back baskets by Ashbeck with 2:38 left in the first half.
The Prospectors went on an 8-2 run to close out the second quarter.
“Tucker is a bruiser down low, and does a good job battling,” Rosenbalm said. “He’s not the tallest, but he’s physical and our guard play is good.”
That much was evident in the third as Nichols, Caden George and Cameron Proudfoot combined for 12 points, and Ashbeck added nine points, capped by a 3-pointer from the right baseline that gave the Mustangs a 52-25 lead with 4:31 left in the quarter.
“I don’t think he’s made one of those before,” Rosenbalm said of Ashbeck’s 3-pointer.
Heppner outscored the Prospectors 17-12 in the fourth quarter, and all but three players scored as Rosenbalm went to his bench early in the quarter.
“They don’t care who scores,” Rosenbalm said of his team. “They want to play team basketball. The lucky thing about Heppner kids is you are going to get 100% from whoever is on the floor.”
Nichols added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for Heppner, while George had 12 points, Landon Mitchell 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Cribbs 10 points and five rebounds.
Ryland Beil had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Grant Union (10-14), while Sheldon Lenz added 13 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 70, ENTERPRISE 29 — The TigerScots secured a place in the third-place game at the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament with a dominating win over the Outlaws at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Weston-McEwen will play Grant Union at 2:45 p.m.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots (13-10) with 25 points, with 13 coming in W-M’s 22-point third quarter.
Reich also had six steals and four assists, while Mazon Langford hauled down 12 rebounds. Caleb Sprenger added eight rebounds and three steals, while Kyren Miller and Anthony Nix each scored eight points.
UMATILLA 52, MCLOUGHLIN 47 — Micheal Montez scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Vikings to a win over the Pioneers at the Eastern Oregon League district tournament at Eastern Oregon University.
Umatilla will play Nyssa on Saturday for the No. 3 seed to the state playoffs.
The Vikings (11-15) got off to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, and led 27-14 at the half.
Each team scored 15 points in the third quarter, then the Pioneers (6-17) went on an 18-10 scoring spree in the fourth to make things interesting.
Emilio Jaimez added eight points and three steals, while Kaden Salamanca chipped in eight points, three assists and three steals.
Alejandro Sandoval led the Pioneers with 13 points, while Almikar Garcia added eight points.
NIXYAAWII 83, IMBLER 56 — Dylan Abrahamson had a game-high 23 points, nine steals and five assists to launch the Golden Eagles into the Old Oregon League district championship game with a win over the Panthers at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (24-2) will play Cove for the district title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Golden Eagles raced out to a 23-12 lead after the first quarter, but a 23-19 run in the second by the Panthers (15-8) cut the deficit to 42-37 at the half.
Symon Picard scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter as Nixyaawii cruised to a 65-50 lead.
Baron Moses then scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden Eagles pulled away for good.
Moses haunted down 10 rebounds for Nixyaawii, while Picard had five steals, Rylen Bronson nine steals and five assists, and Aaron Barkley 12 points and five rebounds.
Jake Bingaman led the Panthers with 22 points, with Wyatt Burns adding 12.
Girls basketball
ENTERPRISE 57, WESTON-MCEWEN 41 — The Outlaws got off to a hot start and never let up in beating the TigerScots in the semifinals of the Blue Mountain Conference tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Enterprise (15-9) advances to play Stanfield for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We shot the ball really well from the start,” Enterprise coach Dan Butterfield said. “We have been prepping for this game for two weeks. I’m really super proud of securing the No. 2 spot. I’m glad we get to play in the championship game. It is a great experience no matter what happens. Stanfield is an amazing team.”
Weston-McEwen (12-12) will play Heppner in the third-place game at 1 p.m.
“We got our open looks, they just weren’t falling and theirs were,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We gave a great effort.”
Maci Marr scored eight points, and Nevaeh James added six, in the first quarter as the Outlaws rolled to a 21-4 lead.
Enterprise extended its lead to 33-13 at the half as the TigerScots missed easy shots around the basket and shot 3 of 8 from the free-throw line in the second quarter. They were 3 of 14 for the game.
“Free throws are something we have done really well in the past couple of weeks,” Wolf said. “They weren’t falling today.”
W-M outscored the Outlaws 15-13 in the third quarter to pull within 46-28. Jayden Sparks scored five of her team-high 11 points in the third.
The TigerScots scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but with Alex Rowley scoring nine of her game-high 19 points in the quarter for the Outlaws, W-M couldn’t make a dent in Enterprise’s lead.
“Alex did a great job for us,” Butterfield said.”She’s strong and passionate.”
Genna Robinson, the TigerScots’ 6-1 post player, had three fouls at the half, then picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth. She fouled out with 2:31 to play in the game. She finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“Genna getting in foul trouble was tough for us,” Wolf said. “She is a force for us.”
Kelsey Graham added seven points, nine rebounds and five steals for W-M, while Delaynee Angell hauled down eight rebounds, and Taylor Quaempts had five steals.
Rowley also had 13 rebounds, while James had 12 points, and Marr 10 points and seven rebounds.
HEPPNER 39, IRRIGON 32 — Hallee Hisler had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Mustangs past the Knights in a Blue Mountain Conference district tournament loser-out game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner (8-15) will play Weston-McEwen at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game. Irrigon finished its season with a 13-10 record.
The Mustangs raced out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter, and held a 23-16 lead at the half. The Knights pulled within 28-26 at the end of the third quarter, but Heppner went on an 11-6 run in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
Hailey Wenberg added eight points and nine rebounds for Heppner, while Zandra Masterson had five points, six rebounds and four steals.
Lizett Sanchez had nine points to lead the Knights, while Kaydence Emery added seven points and seven rebounds, and Jolyne Harrison hauled down 11 rebounds.
RIVERSIDE 33, UMATILLA 26 — Aleydis Torres had 13 points and seven steals to lead the Pirates to an Eastern Oregon League district playoff victory over the Vikings at Eastern Oregon University.
Riverside (9-16) will play Burns at 11 a.m. Saturday for the No. 3 seed to state.
The Pirates got off to a 17-12 lead at the half, then outscored the Vikings 16-15 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Leslie Lopez added five points for the Pirates, while Justien Tido and Crystal Sanchez each chipped in four.
Linsey Mendoza led the Vikings (2-24) with 16 points, while Mischa Hill added five.
NIXYAAWII 56, UNION 17 — The Golden Eagles punched their ticket to the Old Oregon League district title game with a big win over the Bobcats at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (20-4) will play Echo in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday. The teams split their games during the regular season.
The Golden Eagles took control from the start, leading 13-1 after the first quarter, and 29-5 at the half.
A 22-2 run in the third quarter by Nixyaawii turned into a 51-7 lead, prompting coach Aaron Noisey to sit his starters in the fourth quarter.
Ella Stewart led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Sophie Bronson added 13, and Mersayus Hart 12.
Josie Patton and Delaney Klebaum each had four points to lead the Bobcats (18-10).
ECHO 51, POWDER VALLEY 34 — Cid Estes scored a game-high 18 points to help the Cougars to the Old Oregon League district championship game with a victory over the Badgers at Baker High School.
Echo (16-8) will play Nixyaawii in the championship game at 3 p.m.
The Cougars cruised to a 30-18 lead at the half, then outscored the Badgers 21-16 in the second half to secure the win.
Ally Brown added eight points for Echo, while Mayela De La Fuente chipped in seven.
Kelly Dixon led Powder Valley (17-7) with nine points, while Ayla Bingham had eight.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston has five wrestlers in the semifinals, and the Bulldogs are sitting second in the team standings after the first day of the 3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Mead leads the team standings with 129 points, while Hermiston is second at 118.5, and Stanwood is third with 114.
The first man to reach the semifinals for the Bulldogs was sophomore Carlos Cervantes at 106 pounds. He registered two pins, and will wrestle Tanner Crosby of Mt. Spokane in the semifinals. Cervantes beat Crosby 7-3 in the quarterfinals at regionals.
At 113, freshman Jacoby Rodriguez pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals. He will wrestle Logan Heath of Spanaway in the semifinals.
Senior Aiden Favorite made quick work of his first two opponents at 120 pounds. He pinned his first opponent in 47 seconds, then pinned Austin Merwin of Ferndale in 38 seconds. He will take on Adonai Garza of Kent Meridian in the semifinals.
At 170 pounds, Ben Larson cruised to the semis for Bulldogs with a technical fall (17-0) in his first match, and a 7-3 decision in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Ezekiel McEwen of Capital in the semifinals.
Defending state champion Jaxson Gribskov moved into the 182-pound semifinals with a second-round pin and a 7-4 decision in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle William Caretto of Yelm in the semis.
The Bulldogs took 12 men to state, and seven are still alive.
Jayden Rodriguez (132) lost in the quarterfinals, but rebounded in the consolation round with a 10-3 decision over Aiden Finsrud of Ferndale. He will wrestle Kayle Bearson of Thomas Jefferson first thing Saturday as he looks for a spot in the third-place match.
At 138, Daniel Garza lost a 3-1 match to Tre Haines of Arlington in the quarterfinals. He came back with an 8-2 decision over Charles Parker of North Thurston in the consolation round to stay alive.
Girls wrestling
Hermiston took seven wrestlers to state, but only two survived to reach the second day of the 4A/3A state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Moses Lake leads the team standing with 88 points, with Yelm second at 69. The Bulldogs are 12th with 47 points.
Tuta Sepeni pinned her first two opponents to reach the semifinals at 235 pounds. She will take on Mia Cienega of Everett in the semifinals.
At 190 pounds, Hadley White pinned her first opponent, then lost in the quarterfinals as Shecid Garcia-Quiroz of Mount Vernon pinned her in 1:12. White pinned her first opponent in the consolation bracket and could place as high as third.
