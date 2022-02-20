PENDLETON — If you want to hang with the Heppner Mustangs on the basketball court, you’d better eat your Wheaties and be ready to run.
The Mustangs used a 22-6 scoring run in the second quarter to break open a close game en route to a 72-37 victory over Stanfield on Saturday, Feb. 19 in the championship game of the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We knew what we were coming into,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “Stanfield played well yesterday. We knew they would come in confident. They are a good team and well coached.”
The Mustangs won the district title for the first time since 2019.
The first round of the 2A state tournament will have Heppner hosting Bandon on Feb. 25, while Stanfield will play at Western Christian.
The Tigers had beaten the Mustangs during the regular season, but coach Devin Bailey knew this game would be different.
“Heppner was ready,” he said. “They were well rested. We weren’t getting in front of guys — we just didn’t have an answer for them today.”
After playing to a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs (20-3) went to work in the second.
Holding an 18-15 lead early in the second, Heppner scored the next 12 points for a 30-15 lead, and Joe Sherman closed the quarter to give the Mustangs a 34-18 lead.
Heppner held Stanfield scoreless for a span of 2:53 in the middle of the quarter.
“That is one of the better defensive games we have played,” Rosenbalm said. “They have shooters all over the floor. We tried to limit their 3s and dribble penetration. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort. Both teams deserved to be in this game.”
Stanfield outscored Heppner 9-7 in the third as Pablo Arellano hit a pair of 3s for the Tigers, and Hobs Hurty added a basket.
Early in the fourth, the Tigers pulled within 43-33 with 7:05 left in the game, but they would not score again until there was 1:03 left on the clock.
During that span, the Mustangs scored 24 points, getting eight from Cimmiyotti and seven from Brock Hisler.
“In the third, they cut it to 10, but props to us, we responded,” Rosenbalm said.
The Mustangs outscored the Tigers 31-10 in the fourth.
“I told the boys we are one of the top 16 teams in the state,” Bailey said. “Only 16 teams are practicing next week, and we were one of them.”
In addition to his 27 points, Cimmiyotti added seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Cimmiyotti said the 27 points might be a season high for him, but he doesn’t get too wrapped up in his stats.
‘I don’t keep track of points,” he said. “I enjoy high school sports. I’m going to miss it when I’m gone. The brotherhood we have built since the second grade helps make us a good team.”
Hisler added 10 points and four rebounds for the Mustangs, while Joe Sherman had 13 rebounds and eight points, and Landon Mitchell had nine points and five steals.
Pablo Arellano led the Tigers with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Hurty added eight points and four steals.
For the first time this season Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich was held scoreless.
“They were keying on him,” Bailey said. “He had shots, they just didn’t fall.”
Rosenbalm said he knew they had to keep Goodrich in check.
“Gator makes things go for them,” he said. “He’s a great kid and a great basketball player. We knew we had to limit him.”
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 53, HEPPNER 33 — Maggie Sharp had 12 points, and the Tigers used a big first quarter to set the tone for the game in beating the Mustangs in the third-place game of the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Stanfield will travel to play Vernonia in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Feb. 26.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-9 lead in the first quarter, and led 26-12 at the half. It was a more even game in the second half, but Heppner could not erase the first-half deficit.
Alexis Shelby added eight points for the Tigers.
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs with 16 points, nine of which came in the third quarter.
ECHO 58, IONE/ARLINGTON 24 — The Cougars won the Big Sky League district title with a big win over the Cardinals at Umatilla High School.
Both teams advanced to the 1A state tournament. Ione/Arlington (15-5) will host North Clackamas Christian on Feb. 23, while Echo (17-4) will have a bye until the second round.
The Cougars jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the half, then went on a 17-9 run in the third to make it 40-21.
Faith McCarty led Echo with 15 points, while Neveah Thew added 14 points and Sydney Bracher 13.
Bella Mastriona had five points to lead the Cardinals.
