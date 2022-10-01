STANFIELD — Cameron Proudfoot ran for two touchdowns, and caught a pass for another, as Heppner got back in the win column with a 34-6 Blue Mountain Conference win over Stanfield on Friday, Sept. 30.
“I was pleased with the kids’ effort,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I thought the offensive line set the tone. The kids have been humbled a couple of times and they responded to it very well. I was happy for them.”
The Mustangs (3-2 overall, 2-0 BMC) led 14-0 at the half, 28-0 after three quarters, and led 34-0 before the Tigers found the end zone late in the game.
Caden George, who ran for 103 yards on the night, opened the scoring for the Mustangs with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Landon Mitchell ran the ball in from the 7-yard line in the second to give Heppner a 14-0 lead at the half.
Proudfoot, who ran for 31 yards, made the most of his seven carries with touchdown runs of 4 and 2 yards, and caught a 27-yard pass from Mitchell.
“Cameron is always in the right place and works hard,” Grant said. “The kids did a good job. It was a balanced effort.”
The Mustangs finished with 317 yards of offense — 255 from the run game.
The Tigers (1-4, 0-3) scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Pablo Galindo to Gator Goodrich. Goodrich ran for 50 yards on seven carries, and caught four passes for 54 yards. Defensively, Rudy Rivera had an interception.
“They have some athletes,” Grant said of the Tigers. “They executed a few things, but overall, I thought the kids stepped up their effort.”
Defensively, Cade Cunningham had nine tackles and a quarterback sack, while George had seven tackles and an interception. Proudfoot added six tackles, Ty Boor had five, and Tucker Ashbeck had four and a quarterback sack.
Heppner will host Weston-McEwen in a big game on Oct. 7.
UMATILLA 36, WESTON-MCEWEN 25 — Kaden Salamanca accounted for four touchdowns as the Vikings knocked off the visiting TigerScots to improve to 3-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“We are excited about it,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “The kids are excited about the win. They are taking a big breath and taking it one week at a time.”
W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said it was a good game.
“The team played really well and I’m extremely proud of our fans for traveling,” he said. “It was 19-14 at the half and I thought we were executing. We had some mistakes that we will work on and continue to get better. Credit to Umatilla, they are big and physical.”
Salamanca threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Justus Zamudio, then ran for scores of 20 and 5 yards before reeling off a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Javier Jaime added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
“We were down 19-14 at the half,” Sipe said. “We made a lot of adjustments at half that seemed to work. Jose Medina had a game-ending sack that was really, really huge. The kids are doing everything we ask of them. They are doing the extra thing and we are excited about how seriously they are taking it.”
The TigerScots got within 28-25 late in the game, but the Viking scored with 1:40 left in the game to seal the win.
Cameron Reich led the TigerScots with 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“Cameron played outstanding,” Hansell said. “I’m extremely proud of all the kids. It was a great game in Eastern Oregon.”
Easton Berry completed 4 of 12 passes for 20 yards and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Sprenger. Berry also ran for 22 yards and a touchdown, while Gunner McBean ran for 19 yards on five carries.
WEST VALLEY 49, HERMISTON 42 — Trailing 35-20, the Rams scored four consecutive touchdowns to rally for a nonleague victory over the Bulldogs at Kennison Field.
Skylar Cassel threw three touchdowns in the rally, while AJ Kelly-Nash returned a blocked punt 20 yards to help tie the score at 35-35 with 9:39 left in the game.
Cassel then threw TD passes to Jackson May and Demetreus Sadeddin to take a 49-35 lead.
Hermiston quarterback Isaac Corey took the ball in from 7 yards out with 4:24 remaining, but it would not be enough.
The teams were tied at 7-7 and 14-14, then Hermiston went out front 28-17 on a 78-yard touchdown pass from Corey to Landon Shilhanek with 1 second remaining before halftime.
The Bulldogs held a 35-27 lead after three quarters, but the Rams went on a 22-7 run in the fourth quarter for the win.
Corey threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 83 yards and touchdowns of 1, 29, 3 and 7 yards. Shilhanek was on the receiving end of five passes for 118 yards.
Cassel threw for 320 yards, with May on the receiving end of six passes for 129 yards.
ECHO 18, HARPER 13 — The Cougars improved to 4-1 in Special District 1 play with a home win over the Hornets.
“They are a decent team,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said. “They were quick to the ball, whether it was run or pass. We didn’t play our best game. We had quite a few penalties and mistakes on our part.”
The score was tied 6-6 at the half, with Mason Murdock scoring Echo’s touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Dom Curiel.
The Cougars scored first in the second half as Mac Nasario hauled in a 35-yard pass from Curiel.
The Hornets scored with 4 minutes remaining in the game to take a 13-12 lead, but the Cougars had the last word.
Keegin Chitty took off for a 30-yard touchdown with 3 minutes left for an 18-13 lead.
Echo’s defense stopped Harper and the Cougars were able to run out the clock.
IRRIGON 46, RIVERSIDE 40 — Brayden Locey connected with Brayden Atkins for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help seal the Blue Mountain Conference win for the visiting Knights.
Locey threw for 150 yards, while Brock Locey had 61 yards receiving, and Atkins 58.
Antonio Lemus, Mason Harrison, Alan Murguia and Lee Harrison combined for 379 yards rushing.
Mason Harrison also had a big interception in the third quarter, and added a quarterback sack.
Lee Harrison led the defense with 11 tackles, while Brock and Brayden Locey each had eight.
“We had a really tough time tackling them,” Irrigon coach Andrew Castillo said. “They spread the ball around well, and they threw the ball exceptionally with quite a few big pass plays down the field. We didn’t stop that very well.”
Prep volleyball
COVE 3, GRISWOLD 2 — After winning the first two sets, the Leopards had to hold off the hard-charging Grizzlies for a 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 15-12 nonleague road win.
Prep girls soccer
NYSSA 5, ECHO/STANFIELD 3 — The host Bulldogs handed the Cougars a Special District 5 loss.
