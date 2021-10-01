ATHENA — It was the game of the week in the Blue Mountain Conference. Hepper vs. Weston-McEwen. Two undefeated teams in front of a packed house on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Mustangs (5-0 overall, 2-0 BMC) returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns in the first half en route to a 39-0 win over the TigerScots.
“Heppner is No. 1 in the state for a reason,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They are a good football team. They are well coached, well disciplined and they executed well. They brought some new things on defense. The game didn’t go the way we wanted, but it was an exciting atmosphere.”
Heppner, which has won 23 games in a row, held the TigerScots (3-1, 2-1) to just 51 yards of offense, while churning up 312 on its side of the ball.
“I thought we played really hard, and played really well defensively,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Offensively I may have thrown too much at them. Part of my craziness is having them do more than we are ready for. We clear that up we can be pretty good. The effort, the intensity, the attitude, I’m very pleased.”
The Mustangs opened the scoring in the first quarter as Kason Cimmyotti picked up a fumble by Peyton Sincleir and returned the ball 22 yards for a touchdown.
Caden George carried the ball in from 24 yards out to give Heppner a 14-0 lead at the end of the first.
George scored again in the second quarter, this time picking off W-M quarterback Blane Peal and taking the ball 47 for a touchdown.
Brock Hisler, who ran for 101 yards on the night, capped off the first half with a 20-yard touchdown run of a 26-0 lead at the half.
Hisler added a 2-yard touchdown run in the third, and Jace Coe finished the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“We did some things that were uncharacteristic,” Hansell said. “We are looking to get back on the field Monday and get better. Our defense played absolutely outstanding. They fought hard. It’s a testament to all the kids who got out there and competed.”
Coe and George each ran for 66 yards, while Landon Mitchell threw for 63 yards.
“I thought Landon did a really nice job,” Grant said. “We just didn’t protect him really well.”
Defensively, Hisler and Conor Brosnan each had six tackles, while Ty Boor, Blaine Mahoney and Cade Cunningham each had five.
W-M’s Brian Day injured his neck in the second quarter, and Hansell said he was being evaluated.
“He’s hurt, and he’s calling me to check on how the team is doing,” Hansell said. “This program means a lot to all of them. He was more concerned about the team than himself. That shows his character.”
WALLA WALLA 56, HERMISTON 14 — The host Blue Devils rolled up 431 yards of offense, and Logan Ashbeck ran for 154 yards and four touchdowns in a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs (0-5).
Hermiston trailed just 14-7 in the first quarter after Chase Elliott ran for a 65-yard touchdown to cut into the lead.
From there, Wa-Hi (1-4) ran wild, taking a 49-7 lead before Elliott scored once again, this time on a 1-yard quarterback keeper in the third quarter.
Elliott threw for 52 yards, with Caden Hottman hauling in two catches for 25 yards. Elliott also had 78 yards rushing, while Hottman had 15 and Ben Larson 10.
For Wa-Hi, Jake Humphrey ran for 135 yards on 16 carries, while Ashbeck also threw for 81 yards.
Hermiston will host Southridge on Oct. 8.
ENTERPRISE 51, IONE/ARLINGTON 6 — The Outlaws proved to be too much to handle for the visiting Cardinals in their Special District 2-West game.
“We came out on the first drive, drove all the way down to the 18-yard line, threw a little pass and it was intercepted,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “You could see the steam come out of them.”
The Outlaws led 31-0 at the half, then out together a nice second half, scoring 20 points.
“In the second half, they had 39 offensive plays to our six. We just sat back and waited. There was a lack of emotion.”
The Cardinals’ Cedrick Dayandante had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Taylor Rollins led the defense with 14 tackles.
Enterprise’s Gideon Gray ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
I/A/ (2-2) will host Sherman on Oct. 8.
LYLE/WISHRAM 56, PILOT ROCK 28 — Jace Otteson threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another, but the Rockets fell short on the road to the Cougars in a Special District 2-West game.
“We don’t have enough weapons,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “Lyle’s line is big and No. 20 (Aaron Smith) is a fast little guy. Our team just keeps getting smaller and smaller. We are down to 11 or 12 kids.”
The Rockets (1-2) had receiver Wesley Stillman get hurt during the game.
“He made a high catch, came down and a kid stomped on his shin,” Baleztena said.
Efren Castro rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Ford had 136 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Rockets.
Pilot Rock will host Dufur on Oct. 7.
UMATILLA 38, IRRIGON 0 — The host Vikings improved to 3-1 overall with a Blue Mountain Conference win over the Knights (1-3).
“We held them to eight points most of the first half,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “They scored late in the second quarter to make it 16-0 at the half. Our defense played lights out, but we didn’t move the ball well on offense. I’m proud of our kids and happy with the improvement on defense.”
Irrigon will host Weston-McEwen on Oct. 8, while Umatilla will play a nonleague game at Gaston on Oct. 8.
GRANT UNION 56, RIVERSIDE 6 — The Prospectors improved to 2-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a road win over the Pirates (0-3 BMC).
No other details were available.
MITCHELL/SPRAY/WHEELER 56, ECHO 25 — Dax Davis caught two touchdown passes, and recovered a fumble for another, but it wasn't enough as the host Cougars (3-2) lost a Special District 4 game to the undefeated Loggers (5-0).
Davis also threw a touchdown pass to Sam Wyse.
Echo will host South Wasco County on Oct. 8.
Prep volleyball
ECHO 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY 0 — The Cougars improved to 5-0 in Big Sky League play with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-8 victory over the visiting Loggers.
Faith McCarty had nine kills for Echo, while Lily Wallace, Charlei Harwood and Halee Holman each had three.
Nevaeh Thew handed out 12 assists and had six service aces. Holman had five service aces as the Cougars (12-3 overall) finished the match with 21.
