HEPPNER — Jake Lentz went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help Heppner/Ione open its season with a 12-2 victory on Monday, March 14 over the La Grande JV.

The Mustangs put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth, added two more in the fifth, and hung seven on the board in the sixth.

They belted out 18 hits and had no errors.

Tucker Ashbeck, Toby Nation and Karver Wilkins also had three hits each, while Zander Fisher drove in three runs.

Ashbeck got the start on the mound, going three innings and striking out seven.

In the second game against La Grande JV2, the Mustangs fell behind early before suffering a 12-6 loss.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead after two innings, and even though the Mustangs chipped away at the lead, they could not catch up.

Starter Ryan Lindsay took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits.

