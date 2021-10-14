PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock finally got to play a volleyball match in its own gym on Thursday, Oct. 14, but the Heppner Mustangs spoiled the festivities.
Zabrena Masterson had six kills, three blocks, seven assist and four aces to lead the Mustangs to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-8 Blue Mountain Conference win over the Rockets.
“The girls were so excited,” said Jen Porter, who is finishing the season as Pilot Rock’s coach. “It was a fun night. We had Pink Night. Heppner was very consistent, but the girls never gave up, and they had a good attitude. I’m really proud of them working through the challenges.”
Hallee Hisler added four blocks and three kills for the Mustangs (7-12 overall, 4-7 BMC), while Dara Teeman had five digs and seven assists, Zandra Masterson nine digs and five kills, and Katie Wilson and Hailey Wenberg each had five digs.
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets with four kills, while Jade Atkins had six assists.
“Aiva had a great match offensively and defensively, and did well on serve receive,” Porter said. “Jade did a great job setting. She worked hard and pushed through to the last point. I saw some promising things, we just didn’t finish. The team is applying the fundamentals we are working on in practice to the matches. We are looking to finish the season strong.”
The Rockets (1-15, 0-9) will play at Enterprise on Saturday.
ECHO 3, SHERMAN 0 — The Cougars secured the Big Sky League title with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 road win over the Huskies.
Faith McCarty led the Cougars with 10 kills, 10 assists, 10 digs and eight service aces. Nevaeh Thew chipped in nine kills, 13 assists, 10 digs and five aces, while Morgan Hendrix had four kills.
“Halee Holman had 13 digs and was clutch at serve receive,” Echo coach Des Thew said.
With one league game remaining, no team can catch Echo, which improved to 9-0 and 18-4 overall. The Cougars will finish the regular season Saturday at Mitchell/Spray.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, CONDON 0 — The host Cardinals swept the Blue Devils 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in Big Sky League play, improving to 6-4 in the league standings.
“We have worked really hard this week finessing some coverage, and it showed tonight,” Cardinals coach Dawn Eynetich said. “I’m really proud of the girls. They showed up to play.”
Madison Orem was 17 of 17 from the service line with six aces, and also handed out 10 assists. Calli Troutman added five kills and two blocks.
UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — The TigerScots rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set, but they fell short in the end to the visiting Bobcats 25-17, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 in Blue Mountain Conference action.
“This was a great volleyball match,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Unfortunately, our rally came up just short in the fifth set, but we showed a tremendous amount of heart and effort. I am extremely proud of how we just kept competing and got better and better as the night progressed.”
Genna Robinson had 19 kills and eight blocks for the TigerScots (12-9 overall, 6-5 BMC), while Charli King added 20 assists, 10 digs and eight kills. Lily Lindsey chipped in 27 digs and eight kills, while Addie Perkins had 12 assists, eight digs and was 21 of 21 from the service line.
Lirian Holden finished with 25 digs, and Delaynee Angell added seven digs, six kills and was 22 of 23 from the service line with four aces.
CHIAWANA 3, HERMISTON 0 — Grace Vertrees had 13 kills and Ayden Hagel had 30 assists, but the Bulldogs fell short on the road 25-13, 28-26, 25-23 to the Riverhawks in Mid-Columbia Conference action. Camryn Hagel added 13 digs, Brooke Turner had a passing rate of 2.3, and the team had four block assists.
CROOK COUNTY 3, PENDLETON 0 — A slow start hurt the Bucks as they dropped a 25-10, 25-9, 25-22 Intermountain Conference road match to the Cowboys.
“We started really slow tonight, and struggled to find our groove,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They really showed up in the third set, but unfortunately it wasn't enough.”
Ashtyn Brown led the Bucks with four kills, seven digs and 10 blocks, while Faith Broadfoot had five kills and five blocks. Sauren Garton added four kills and 13 digs, while Josie Jenness had 16 assists, and Nora Yoshioka and Akira Gomez each had 10 digs.
Prep slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 24-26, DAVIS 2-0 — The Bulldogs swept the host Pirates in Mid-Columbia Conference action, needing just three innings in each game to get the job done.
“The girls hit the ball like crazy and ran their best bases yet,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said.
In the opener, Kaylee Billsborough hit an in-the-park home run. She and Eliza Rodriguiz, Alli Serna, Macey Tovar, Kendyl Inners and Breanna Reyes all went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Rylee Richman went 4-for-4 for the Bulldogs, while Myla McAdams went 3-for-3.
In the second game, Inners hit an in-the-park home run, while Rodriguez went 4-for-5, Tovar was 4-for-4 at the plate, and Serna was 3-for-3.
Prep boys soccer
REDMOND 2, PENDLETON 1 — The Bucks fell to 1-5 in Intermountain Conference play with a home loss to the Panthers.
Rene Ortega scored for the Bucks, while Manuel Lopez had three saves in goal.
Prep girls soccer
REDMOND 3, PENDLETON 2 — The Panthers handed the visiting Bucks their first Intermountain Conference loss, but Pendleton remained atop the conference standings at 5-1.
Redmond led 3-0 at the half, but Reilly Lovercheck scored twice in the second half to pull the Bucks back in the game.
Pendleton will play at The Dalles on Oct. 19.
Cross-country
VERNONIA INVITATIONAL — The Heppner boys won the team title, and Trevor Nichols finished second overall with a personal best time of 16 minutes, 13.40 seconds at Anderson Park.
The Mustangs finished with 69 points, with Knappa a close second at 72, and host Vernonia third at 74.
Knappa’s Isaiah Rodriguez won the race in a time of 15:57.50.
Following Nichols across the finish line were Joe Sherman (12th, 18:08.30), Ed Ellsworth (14th, 18:35.50), Jacob Finch (20th, 18:59) and Kamron Drury (26th, 19:28.20).
In the girls division, Vernonia won the team title with 23 points, led by Delaney Draeger, who won the race with a time of 19:22.70.
Heppner, which did not field a complete team, was led by Hannah Finch (8th, 22:20.80), followed by Kylie Boor (15th, 23:23.40), Irelynn Kollman (16th, 23:29.50) and Harley Anderson (49th, 32:35.20).
IMC DISTRICT PREVIEW — Pendleton’s James Thatcher (17:22.60) finished seventh overall, and the Bucks finished fourth in the team standings at the Golf Course at Birch Creek.
Hood River Valley won the team title with 39 points, followed by The Dalles (47), Union (49), Pendleton (99) and Nixyaawii (141).
Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles won the race in a time of 15:43.20.
Also figuring into the scoring for the Bucks were Ethan Harrison (12th, 18:12.40), Cahill Robinson (26th, 20:37.30), Drew Reyburn (28th, 20:48) and Ethan Hughbanks (31st, 21:58.10).
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles, finishing 24th with a time of 20 minutes. Also scoring for Nixyaawii were Saint Schimmel (27th, 20:41.20), Sacas Wildbill (32nd, 22:57.60), Weptas Brockle (35th, 23:53.50) and Symon Picard (37th, 25:15.80).
From Griswold, Wyatt Van Wetchel was 34th, and Jef Case was 36th.
In the girls division, Pendleton finished fourth in the team standings with 95 points. Hood River Valley won the team title with 23 points, led by winner Phoebe Wood in a time of 20:42.60.
Nixyaawii’s Keyen Singer was the first local runner across the finish line, coming in 17th in a time of 24:41.20.
Aubry Harrison led Pendleton, finishing 18th in a time of 24:43.30, Also figuring into the scoring for the Bucks were Delainey Coiner (19th, 24:57.20), Tori Estrada (21st, 26:10), Isabella Estrada (23rd, 27:04.30), and Halona Demary Lewis (24th, 27:27.50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.