STANFIELD — Trailing 9-8 heading in the bottom of the seventh inning, Stanfield/Echo got the hit it needed to eke out a 10-9 win over Heppner/Ione in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader on Saturday, April 22.
The Mustangs (12-4 overall, 7-2 SD7) rebounded with a 7-5 win in the second game to salvage the split.
In the opener, Alex Flores hit a single to center field to send Michael Odell and Connor Logan across the plate in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Heppner opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning, only to see the Tigers come back with four runs in the fourth inning. Stanfield (9-6, 5-4) led 8-4 heading into the seventh inning, but the Mustangs weren’t going down without a fight.
Tucker Ashbeck hit a two-run single to bring Heppner within 8-6, and a Mason Orem single sent Ashbeck across the plate to pull the Mustangs within a run.
Heppner scored twice more on a sacrifice fly and a ground out to take a 9-8 lead.
Flores went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Tigers, while Logan was 3-for-5.
Ashbeck went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Carson Eynetich and Ryan Haugen hit doubles.
In the second game, the Mustangs took an early 7-2 lead after two innings and held on for the win.
Ashbeck went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cameron Proudfoot also drove in two runs.
Noah Morton went 3-for-4 for the Tigers, while Blaine McClure was 2-for-4.
GRANT UNION 19-10, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 3-0 — The Prospectors scored 29 runs on 22 hits to sweep the Rockets on the road in Special District 7 play.
In the opener, Pilot Rock scored three runs in the second inning to trail 4-3, but that would be all Grant Union would give up. Krister Litfin had two of the Rockets’ six hits.
In the second game, GU’s Talon Van Cleave pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the Prospectors to victory.
Chase Corwin had both of the Rockets’ hits.
BURNS 17-5, UMATILLA 7-4 — Kevin Peashy hit a single to left field to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the host Hilanders slipped past the Vikings in the second game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader to complete the sweep.
The Vikings (2-11 overall, 2-4 EOL) led 4-3 after four innings, only to see Burns come back with one run in the sixth to tie the score, and the winning run in the seventh.
RJ Estrada pitched 5 2/3 innings for Umatilla, striking out 11. Justus Zamudio drove in two runs, while Emilio Jaimez and Davis Raymond each had an RBI.
In the opener, Umatilla scored five runs in the first inning, and the teams were tied at 6-6 after two.
The Hilanders broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning, and four more in the fifth.
Javier Jaime went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Vikings, while Zamudio was 3-for-4.
Garrett Johnson went 4-for-5 with two triples and two RBIs for Burns, while Orion Houck and Dean McMullen each drove in three runs.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 4, KAMIAKIN 0 — Renee Medrano scored two goals and goalkeeper Gabriel Lara had a shutout as the Bulldogs beat the Braves in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Kennison Field.
Max Hernandez opened the scoring for Hermison, followed by Medrano’s first goal. Abel Alatoree made it 3-0, and Medrano finished off the scoring.
“This marks a great team performance, one that I know we have been capable of all season,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “This was a complete team win and I am very proud of these boys and the work they are putting in.”
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 7, PENDLETON 1 — The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches, and won three of four singles matches, to beat the Bucks on the road.
Mallory Caplinger got things going with a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Taybree Walker at No. 1 singles. Dulce Valencia won at No. 3 singles, while Braylon Meacham won the No. 4 match.
Pendleton won its lone match at No. 2 singles as Abby Foust defeated Reagan Stanek 6-2, 6-4.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Hermiston’s Elizabeth Doherty and Lydia Vanderstelt topped Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg, but not not without a fight. The Bulldogs won the first set 6-2, The Bucks took the second set 6-1, then Hermiston won the tiebreaker 12-10.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, IONE 2 — The TigerScots swept the singles matches, and won the No. 2 doubles match to beat the host Cardinals on Friday.
Jacqlyn Albert improved to 10-0 on the season with an 8-0 win over Vicky da la Torre at No. 1 singles, while Lirian Holden won the No. 2 match 8-0 over Sunem Calvillo.
Ione’s Kelly Doherty and Jolene Serrano won the No. 1 doubles match with an 8-1 victory over Halle Parker and Yulissa Camargo, while Gift Cross and Zamira Dotson beat Jolene Wolf and Dena Loiland 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Track and field
Heppner’s Lily Nichols won the 800 and 1,500 at the Cove 1A/2A/3A Regional Invitational at Eastern Oregon University, leading the Mustangs to second place in the team standings.
Nichols ran in the 800 in a personal best 2:31.31, just edging teammate Irelynn Kollman, who ran a PR of 2:31.39.
In the 1,500, Nichols clocked a personal best 5:14.13, beating teammates Arianna Worden, who had a PR of 5:18.55, and Riley Archer who had a 5:28.49. Nichols also was fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.40).
Archer (11:50.09) and Kollman (12:03.64) also finished second and third in the 3,000, while Archer was sixth in the 400 (1:10.35).
In the sprints, Hallee Hisler finished third in the 200 (28.01) and fourth in the 100 with a PR of 13.43.
Crane won the girls team title with 94 points, with Heppner right behind with 82 points. Stanfield/Echo was sixth with 44 points.
Kyella Picard led Nixyaawii with a victory in the javelin, throwing a personal best 129-4. She also was fourth in the shot put at 29-9. Teammate Ella Stewart was sixth in the javelin at 105-3.
Stanfield/Echo’s Emily Hancock won the long jump with a leap of 15-10, while Emirsyn Marcum was second in the triple jump (30-4), and Cheyenne Skillman was third in the high jump at 4-10, and fourth in the 400 (1:07.34). Sukhprit Kaur ran to a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 (5:45.91), and was sixth in the 3,000 (12:31.85).
Griswold sophomore Ellery Flerchinger finished third in the discus with a mark of 100-3 1/2 to earn all of the Grizzlies’ points.
Pilot Rock’s Aiva Ellis placed sixth in the 100 (13.90), while McKenna Bray was second in the high jump with a height of 5 feet.
In the boys’ meet, Trevor Nichols was a double winner for Heppner, which finished fourth in the team standings with 55 points.
Nichols ran a personal best 9:18.15 in the 3,000, and turned in a time of 4:10.81 in the 1,500.
Nichols was joined in the winner’s circle by teammate Hayden McMahon, who won the 100 with a PR of 11.85. McMahon also was third in the 200 (24.43).
The Mustangs’ 4x400 relay team of Jacob Finch, Owen Cunningham, McMahon and Nichols finished fourth with a time of 3:45.94.
Vale won the boys team title with 75 points, followed by Enterprise (58) and Burns (57.5). Stanfield/Echo was ninth with 38 points.
Hobs Hurty led Stanfield/Echo with a third-place finish in the 800 (2:06.68). He also was fifth in the 1,500 (4:24.34). In the hurdles, Sam Wyse was fourth in the 110s (19.34) and fifth in the 300s (46.16).
Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd won the javelin with a toss of 171-9, and was fourth in the high jump at 5-6.
Griswold’s Robby Garrett placed third in the long jump at 18-10, while Ethan Reeder was fifth at 18-8 3/4.
Ione’s Bryce Rollins finished second in the shot put (38-8 1/2) and discus (122-8), while Henry Giefing was fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 (24.96).
College baseball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 10-5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-8 — The Timberwolves used a six-run fourth inning to take the lead, then held on for a victory in the second game of their NWAC East doubleheader to salvage a split with the Knights in Wenatchee.
Davis Mauzy hit a three-run double in the fourth inning for BMCC, while Hunter Hollifield hit an RBI single.
In the opener, BMCC had eight hits, but left 11 men stranded as the Knights took an early lead and sailed to victory.
Mauzy and Chase Terry each had two hits for the Timberwolves.
