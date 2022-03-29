PILOT ROCK — Heppner pounded out 18 hits, and Tucker Ashbeck struck out seven as the Mustangs opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 15-3 victory on Tuesday, March 29 over Pilot Rock.
Heppner opened the game with three runs in the first inning, only to see the Rockets score two of their own in the bottom half.
The Mustangs added one run in the fourth, then opened the floodgates with five runs in the third inning.
Cameron Proudfoot started things off with a double that sent Toby Nation across the plate. Proudfoot scored on a single by Jake Lentz, who in turn scored on one of Pilot Rock’s four errors for a 7-2 lead.
Mason Orem and Ryan Lindsay both stole home later in the inning for a 9-2 advantage.
Heppner would score two more in the fourth before the Rockets managed a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Mustangs sealed the win with four runs in the sixth.
Nation hit two doubles and a triple for Heppner, and scored three runs. Proudfoot added a double, a triple, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Ashbeck pitched the first four innings allowing four hits. Nation pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
Easton Powers hit a double for the Rockets, while Krister Litfin hit three singles, and Chase Corwin drove in two runs.
HERMISTON 14, PASCO 7 — Hermiston trailed 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but roared back with 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings for a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over Pasco.
Halen Kammerzell drove in two runs in the fifth with a double, while Tanner McKoy drove in one run with a single to right field to give Hermiston a 7-6 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hermiston scored seven runs, including two scored on errors, one on a wild pitch, and two came across on a two-run single to center by Nathan Picard.
Kammerzell hit two doubles on the day, while JR Starr and McKoy each had one.
MADRAS 22, UMATILLA 2 — Ayden Holcomb hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs to help the White Buffaloes to a nonleague road win over the Vikings.
Umatilla led 1-0 after the first inning as Kaden Salamanca walked and later scored on an error with two outs.
Madras struck back in the second to the tune of 11 runs. The White Buffaloes sent 15 men to the plate.
Conner Flu plated three runs with a double to right field, and Madras scored three runs on passed balls.
Madras would add 11 more runs over the next three innings to invoke the mercy rule.
Kaden Jacobs and RJ Estrada accounted for the Vikings’ other two hits.
STANFIELD/ECHO 10, IRRIGON 4 — The Tigers took an early 7-1 lead after four innings and held off the Knights for a nonleague home win.
Javon Curiel drove in two runs for the Tigers, who took advantage of nine Irrigon errors.
Boyd Davis and Frank Chapa combined for eight strikeouts for the Knights.
MCLOUGHLIN 10, RIVERSIDE 6 — Cooper Waltermire, Owen Bishop and Cooper Yensen each had a double and two RBIs for the Pioneers in their non league road win over the Pirates.
Mac-Hi scored four runs in the first inning, and led 6-2 before the Pirates scored four in the fifth to tie the score.
The Pioneers added three runs in the sixth and one on the seventh to secure the win.
Darek Casteneda, Tyler Thomas and Lucas Szasz all hit doubles for the Pirates.
Softball
PENDLETON 1, COLLEGE PLACE 0 — Sauren Garton threw a no-hitter, striking out 17, to lead the Bucks to a nonleague road win over the Hawks.
Pendleton (5-0) scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning. Chloe Taber laid down a successful bunt, and College Place catcher Ireland Stubblefield overthrew first base. Taber was able to round the bases and scored on the play.
The Hawks got a strong effort from Zoe Hardy in the circle, limiting the Bucks to two hits, while striking out 10.
HERMISTON 7, SOUTHRIDGE 1 — Hailey South hit two home runs and drove in four runs to help the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns.
Hermiston jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning, then added one in the second and two in the third for a 6-1 lead.
South hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get the Bulldogs rolling. She added a solo homer in the top of the fifth.
McKenna Christensen hit a solo home run in the third, and added a double, while Jocie Elwood and Kaylee Elliott each hit doubles.
Christensen also pitched the final four innings of the game, striking out seven.
MCLOUGHLIN 14, WESTON-MCEWEN 6 — The Pioneers combined eight hits with 10 TigerScot errors to pick up a nonleague road win in Athena.
Aisling Giguiere went 2-for-5 for Mac-Hi, driving in three runs and scoring three runs. The Pioneers scored seven runs on errors.
“Our play on both offense and defense was plagued by errors, which we will need to clean up if we hope to compete this season,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Fortunately, we are youthful and will hopefully be quick learners.”
Madi Shell hit a triple and a double for the TigerScots, while Hailey Stallings hit a triple, and Bailey Moore and Ava Sams had triples.
Stalling took the loss for W-M, allowing eight hits over seven innings, while striking out 11.
Giguiere got the win for Mac-Hi.
ECHO/STANFIELD 15, RIVERSIDE 0 (3) — Freshman Mazie Reeser pitched a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Reeser was just an error away from a perfect game.
Zuri Reeser hit a triple, a double, drove in four runs and scored three times for the Cougars, who improved to 6-0.
Alexis Shelby went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Rheanna Rivera was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Echo/Stanfield will open Special District 6 play Friday at top-ranked Grant Union.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 2, KAMIAKIN 1 — The Bulldogs scored two second-half goals to rally for a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Braves.
Tinga Bolis scored in the 20th minute as the Braves took a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Hermiston’s Jaime Ramirez tied the score early in the second half, followed by Isaiah Jimenez a couple of minutes later off an assist by Faber Ortiz.
Gabriel Lara finished with three saves for the Bulldogs (2-3 MCC), who will host Chiawana on Friday.
Prep tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN BOYS 5, IONE 1 — Wyatt Smith won his No. 2 singles match, and teamed with Seth Lynde to win the No. 3 doubles match for the TigerScots in Athena.
Ione’s Gary Walls won the Cardinals’ lone match, beating Mason Langford 8-3 at No. 1 singles.
Langford teamed with Dylan Newbold to win the No. 2 doubles match 6-1 over Michael McElligott and Kyle McGill.
WESTON-MCEWEN GIRLS 4, IONE 4 — Sunem Calvillo led the Cardinals with a 6-1 No. 4 singles win over Lyla Rogers, then paired with Vicky de la Torre for a 6-0 victory over Halle Parker and Addison Carey in the No. 4 doubles match.
W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert beat Cecilia McElligott 8-0 in the No. 1 singles match. She then teamed with Lirian Holden to beat Ione’s Grace Ogden and Haylie Peterson 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Holden won her No. 2 singles match 8-3 over Faviola Juarez.
The Cardinals also won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches.
MCLOUGHLIN GIRLS 5, STANFIELD 1 — Avery Lewis, Jocelyne Arroyo and Laura Gomez won singles matches for the Pioneers in a road win over the Tigers.
Stanfield’s lone win came in the No. 3 doubles match, where Flor Rojas and Yaneily Montes beat Marta Domino and Coral Quist 8-6.
STANFIELD BOYS 2, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The host Tigers got wins from Creed Russell at No. 1 singles, and from Alexis Carillo and Jesus Arellano at No. 1 doubles.
Jose Gomez and Connor Batchelor won singles matches for the Pioneers.
