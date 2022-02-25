HEPPNER — When the state basketball tournament is in your backyard, it’s always fun to be the local team in the gym.
Tucker Ashbeck had 23 points to help lead Hepper to a 62-49 win over Bandon in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday, Feb. 25 to reach the Elite 8.
“This is fun,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “This is a special group of boys. I was extremely happy for the boys and the community as a whole. When you are able to make it to the final eight, and it’s in your backyard, it’s a great feeling.”
The Mustangs (21-3) will play in the 2A state quarterfinals in Pendleton against Knappa at 8:15 p.m. on March 3 at Pendleton High School.
“There are only eight teams left,” Rosebalm said. “There are a lot of teams that never experience this.”
The Mustangs led 13-12 after the first quarter, and 29-27 at the half. They used a 15-8 run in the third quarter for a little breathing room heading in the fourth quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Rosenbalm said. “We matched up with them earlier at the 2A preview (a 46-41 Heppner win), but that was a long time ago. I was pleased with our effort. It was a great atmosphere in our gym. It was packed. I told the kids, let’s not make sure this is not the last time we are together as a group. We were able to get a little separation in the third quarter. They have a couple of kids who can shoot it and a post player who is really good.”
Bandon’s Cooper Lang scored 18 points for the Tigers, but Ashbeck kept him in check
“Tucker had a great game defensively,” Rosenbalm said. “We had him matched up against their post player. He stepped up to the challenge.
Offensively, we were able to knock down some shots. It was 29-27 at the half, then we came out in the third and hit a few shots.”
Kason Cimmiyotti added 13 points for the Mustangs, while David Cribbs had nine and Joe Sherman seven.
UMATILLA 71, SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 61 — The Vikings went on the road in the first round of the 3A state tournament and knocked off the No. 5-ranked Eagles in Adair Village.
Umatilla advances to the final eight, where it will play No. 4 Cascade Christian (20-5) at 3:15 p.m. on March 3 at North Bend High School.
“We have been here five years in a row in this game and finally punched our ticket to the Elite 8,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said. “Everyone played well. Now we have to see how we handle a 6-11 guy (Cascade Christian’s Austin Mauer). We can’t stack two guys and get 6-11.”
Freshman Michael Montez led the Vikings (16-9) with 19 points and four rebounds, while Lynkin McLeod followed with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Ulises Armenta also had 13 points and eight rebounds.
“It was a good backcourt game for us,” Bow said. “They are a very solid team. They had great guard play and a great post. Our defense has held a lot of teams to some tough shots. Their best shooter had three 3s in the fourth quarter to get it closer. We had to make sure we contested their shots and it went really well.”
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 89, STANFIELD 60 — Gator Goodrich scored a game-high 26 points, along with six rebounds and four assists, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers to combat the sharp-shooting Pioneers in the first round of the 2A state tournament in Salem.
“I could not be more proud of our guys,” Stanfield coach Devin Bailey said. “We lost the second quarter by 19, but other than that, quarters one, three and four were extremely competitive. Western Christian has a phenomenal roster, and Gary Hull is an incredible coach. To compete with such a program with us having such a young squad, speaks to our future.”
Top-ranked WC (27-3) advances to the final eight of the 2A tournament in Pendleton. The Pioneers will play Kennedy at 1:30 p.m. on March 3 at Pendleton High School.
WC led 29-20 after the first quarter, but it was a 27-11 burst in the second quarter that gave the Pioneers a 56-31 lead at the half.
WC outscored the Tigers 33-29 in the second half, leaving the Tigers short in the end.
Stanfield also had no answer for WC’s big men inside.
Chaz Storm, a 6-foot-7 senior, led the Pioneers with 22 points, while 6-5 senior Austin Sladek added 19.
“It will be sad to see our seniors go,” Bailey said. “Sweat was generated, tears were cried, but ultimately our team epitomized what it means to be a Stanfield Tiger basketball player.”
Ryan Elizares added eight points and five rebounds for the Tigers, while Carter Burnette hauled down six rebounds.
Girls basketball
BAKER 51, PENDLETON 32 — The Bucks off to a slow start, and it didn’t get any better from there as the host Bulldogs topped Pendleton in a non league game.
Baker (19-5) led 11-8 after the first quarter, then went on a 17-3 run for a 28-11 lead at the half.
The teams played an even second half, but the Bucks could not erase the first-half deficit.
Muriel Hoisington led Pendleton (8-15) with nine points, while Jaden Samp added eight.
Baker’s Jozie Ramos led all scorers with 18 points.
HIDDEN VALLEY 57, MCLOUGHLIN 32 — Teryn Powers and Skylar Willey each scored 13 points to lead their Mustangs over the Pioneers in a 4A state play-in game in Grants Pass.
HV used a big first half to take control of the game. The Mustangs led 32-19 at the half, and never let up.
The Pioneers (8-11) got nine points from Darby Rhoads — all in the first half. Madi Perkins and Emma Leber each added seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.