HEPPNER — Lily Nichols does not like to lose. The Heppner freshman finished second at the Mustang Invite on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Thompson Ranch with a time of 20:34.7, just 6 seconds behind winner Emma Gis of Chiawana.
“She’s highly competitive,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said. “Maybe more so than the rest of them (siblings Hunter, Madelyn and Trevor).”
Enterprise, which had its five runners among the top 11, won the team title with 38 points, while The Dalles (69) was second, Heppner (72) third and Chiawana (73) fourth.
Also figuring in the scoring for the Mustangs were Riley Archer (8th, 21:55.10), Irelynn Kollman (19th, 23:59.40), Arianna Worden (23rd, 27:07.90) and Sierra Greenup (35th, 25:48.10).
Stanfield/Echo placed two runners in the top 20 — Cheyenne Skillman (15th, 23:26.70) and Sukhprit Kaur (18th, 23:50.30).
Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen was 20th in a time of 24:01.90, while Umatilla’s Dacceli Gonzalez was 31st (25:13.20), Pilot Rock’s Paige Moffit was 41st (26:49.10), and Nixyaawii’s Diamond Greene was 51st (29:54.60).
In the boys’ race, Juan Diego Contreras of The Dalles won the race in a time of 15:49.10, while Grady Greenwood of Heppner was second (16:24.40) and teammate Trevor Nichols was fourth (16:40.70).
“Trevor’s been sick and he just can’t shake it,” coach Nichols said. “He’s starting to get better, he just has trouble breathing.”
Pasco won the team title with 47 points, followed by The Dalles (58), Heppner (79) and Enterprise (81).
Rounding out Heppner’s top five were Jacob Finch (11th, 17:43.40), Carson Greenwood (33rd, 19:43.20) and Cooper Wright (37th, 19:51.20).
Stanfield’s Hobs Hurty was 10th (17:37), while teammate Jagjot Singh was 16th (18:01.10).
Umatilla’s Tanner Prindle finished 27th (19:25.70), while Baron Moses of Nixyaawii was 44th (20:21.50), McLoughlin’s Derek Antonson was 45th (20:23.70), Pilot Rock’s Carter Ford was 51st (20:39.80), and Riverside’s Ethan Beaty was 67th (21:41.80).
Prep volleyball
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Mustangs raised more than $2,000 for local charities during their Pink Night, but the win on the court wasn’t part of the good vibes as the TigerScots left town with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 Blue Mountain Conference win.
“Weston showed up and played well tonight,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We struggled all the way around and just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to. It’s been a long homecoming week for the girls, so with the weekend off we will take advantage and regroup on Monday.”
W-M broke a three-match losing streak with the win.
“We played our best volleyball of the to date,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We got contributions out of everybody, and our team play was outstanding tonight.”
Genna Robinson led the TigerScots with 10 kills and four blocks, while Addie had 13 assists and five blocks, Lirian Holden had 13 digs, Lily Lindsey 11 digs and five aces, and Luna Dennett seven kills and three blocks.
Morgan Cutsforth led the Mustangs (3-3 BMC) with 11 digs and two aces, while Hailey Wenberg had 15 digs, Dara Teeman nine assists and five digs, Ava Gerry four kills, Katie Wilson six digs and two kills, and Hallee Hisler two kills and two blocks.
STANFIELD 3, GRANT UNION 1 — Zuri Reeser had 13 kills, 12 digs and 10 assists as the Tigers kept their perch at the top of the Blue Mountain Conference with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21 home victory over the Prospectors.
“Today just seemed like we figured some things out and everything started clicking,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “It was a highly competitive match as expected, and I must admit it feels pretty good to come out on top. I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies.”
Mykael Graham added 12 assists, eight digs and three aces, while Mazie Reeser had 21 digs, eight kills and four aces, Kylee Jackson 24 digs and four blocks, and Lauren Putnam seven blocks and four aces.
IRRIGON 3, ENTERPRISE 2 — The Knights continued their tear in the Blue Mountain Conference, rallying to beat the visiting Outlaws 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 27-25, 15-2.
“If we could just get it together it would be nice, instead of going to five sets,” said Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez, whose team has won three of its past four matches.
In the fifth set, Leah Mueller served the first 13 points, including three aces, to get the Knights (3-3 BMC) rolling.
“We have a tough league,” Gutierrez said. “You don’t know who will take a set. It just depends on who shows up. We had a slow start, then the girls kicked it into gear.”
Mueller finished with nine aces, and 29 assists, while Nia Seastone had 13 kills, four blocks and four aces, Esmeralda De Loera nine kills and four aces, Melissa Leon eight kills, and Kaydence Emery five aces.
PENDLETON 3, ONTARIO 0 — Avery Krigbaum had nine kills to help the Bucks to a 25-8, 25-22, 25-19 Greater Oregon League road win over the Tigers.
“It was good to get a win on the road,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “We struggled a bit in set two and three, but I’m proud of the girls for remaining composed and being resilient.”
Lexie Williams added eight kills for the Bucks, while Josie Jenness had 25 assists and five aces, and Sammie Wills seven digs.
KAMIAKIN 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Braves (8-1) remained at the top of the Mid-Columbia Conference standings with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 home win over the Bulldogs (1-8).
Camryn Hagel led the Bulldogs with 15 digs, while Izzy Simmons had 10 and Desany Ortega had eight. Kaylee Elliott had three block assists, while Simmons had two.
ECHO 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Cougars remained perfect in Old Oregon League play with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 road win over the Golden Eagles.
Nevaeh Thew led Echo (7-0 OOL) with 15 kills, eight assists and three aces. Lily Wallis added 16 assists, 13 digs, seven kills and three aces, while Halee Holman had 13 digs and three aces.
Prep girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 2, ECHO/STANFIELD 2 — The Pioneers and host Cougars played to a draw, but Mac-Hi remains atop the Special District 5 standings with a 6-1-1 record.
“Today was one of those games where nothing was going our way,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “My defense did not play well today. They would try and clear the ball and it would slice and bobble.”
Addi Banks scored the first goal of the game for Mac-Hi off an assist by Johana Martinez, and the Cougars tied things up with 9 seconds left in the first half with a goal by Emily Rose.
Kiki Nasario gave Echo/Stanfield the lead in the second half, but Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins evened the score with 15 minutes left in the game, with an assist from Caitlin Barnhart.
“We had 25 shots on goal, but it was wide or right at the goalie. I have never seen this team play like this. Their goalie (Maggie Sharp) played great.”
Sharp, in her third year in net, drew praise from her coach, Eddy Ramos.
“She saved us a couple of times,” Ramos said. “They should have had more goals, but she was solid back there.”
PENDLETON 1, LA GRANDE 0 — Ashtyn Larsen scored the only goal the Bucks would need to beat the visiting Tigers (2-1) in Greater Oregon League play.
Larsen scored her goal with just 4 minutes left in the game.
“It was a very even, very competitive and physical game,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “Pendleton kept their cool and took advantage of La Grande’s frustration of not being able to break through our defense and goalkeeper Miranda (Medrano).”
Pendleton, which improved to 2-1 in GOL play, will pay at Hood River on Monday.
