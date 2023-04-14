BOARDMAN — Heppner’s Trevor Nichols turned in a personal best time of 1 minute, 59.11 seconds to win the 800 meters on Friday, April 14, at the Columbia River Invitational.
It’s the first time Nichols has run the distance in under 2 minutes, and it’s the top 800 time for a 2A runner this spring.
Nichols also finished second in the 3,000 with a time of 9:24.62, just a half step behind Condon’s Grady Greenwood (9:24.60).
Heppner’s Jacob Finch (4th, 2:12.55) and Gage Hart (5th, 2:12.96) also placed in the 800. Hart also was third in the 1,500 (4:32.11).
Stanfield’s Hobs Hurty finished second in the 800 behind Nichols in a time of 2:08.94, with teammate Bodie Braithwaite third (2:10.29). Hurry also was third in the 3,000 (10:04.18).
Nichols and Finch also ran on the 4x400 relay team with Saul Lopez and Hayden McMahon that finished third in a time of 3:45.72
Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd won the javelin with a personal best throw of 177-2, placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 40-5 1/2, and finished third in the high jump with a height of 5-10. Teammate Pedro Chavez won the 200 (23.59), and ran to a second-place finish in the 400 (52.05).
Roberto Ochoa led Umatilla with a win in the high jump at 6-0, and placed fifth in the pole vault (9-6). Luis Campos was second in the discus (122-9 1/2), and Elias Gomez was fifth in the discus (115-7 1/2) and sixth in the shot put (40-4 1/4).
Weston-McEwen’s Caleb Sprenger had a toss of 160-2 to finish second in the javelin, a throw of 41-6 1/2 to finish third in the shot put, and cleared 5-8 to finish fourth in the high jump.
Also for the TigerScots, Cameron Reich placed third in the long jump with a leap of 18-3 1/2, and finished fifth in the 100 (12.07).
Anthony Nix won the triple jump with a mark of 42-10 1/2, and was third in the 110 hurdles (17.07). Sebastian Roggiero was second in the 110 hurdles with a personal best time of 16.79. Roggiero (43.13) and Nix (43.14) also went 2-3 in the 300 hurdles.
Reece Ball had a leap of 18-4 1/2 to place second in the long jump
Irrigon’s Jozen Byers won the pole vault with a height of 11-0, while teammate Jaton Black won the 100 meters in a time of 11.88.
Weston-McEwen won the boys team title with 111 points, followed by Vale (99.64) and Nyssa (93.64).
In the girls meet, Heppner was right in the thick of things with the larger schools.
The Mustangs finished second in the team standings with 88.5 points. Nyssa won the team title with 129.5 points, while Weston-McEwen was third (80).
Heppner freshman Lily Nichols won the 800 in a time of 2:32.88, then won the 3,000 with a time 11:29.15 — 36 seconds in front of the second-place runner and teammate Arianna Worden (12:06.07). Irelynn Kollman was third (12:07.97)
Worden won the 1,500 (5:23.12), with teammates Riley Archer second (5:23.28) and Kollman fifth (5:33.68). Archer also was fourth in the 800 (2:43.16).
In the sprints, Hallee Hisler was second in the 400 (1:03.46) and third in the 200 (27.61). She also placed fifth in the long jump (14-2).
Worden, Kollman, Nichols and Hisler combined forces to place second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:32.03 — the second-best 2A time in the state this season.
For Weston-McEwen, Lily Lindsey won the 200 (27.51), was second in the high jump (5-0), and teamed with Brooklyn Parker, Kelsey Graham and Rose White to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 53.77.
McLoughlin got a win from Madi Perkins in the javelin with a mark of 112-1 1/2. Perkins also was sixth in the long jump (13-11 1/2), while Star Badillo was fourth in the discus (89-8 1/2).
Sophomore Ellery Flerchinger earned all of Griswold’s points with a third-place finish in the discus (90-0 1/2).
Emily Hancock led Stanfield/Echo with a third-place finish in the long jump (15-6). Emirsyn Marcum finished third in the triple jump (30-2), while McKenzie Rose (12:27.08), Cheyenne Skillman (12:28.60) and Sukhprit Kaur (12:38.09) finished 4-5-6 in the 3,000.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 3, HANFORD 2 — Renee Medrano scored in the 80th minute to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead, then Hermiston held off the Falcons in extra time to pick up a Mid-Columbia Conference win at Kennison Field.
“It’s exactly what we needed,” said Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger, who is stepping down at the end of the season after 16 years. “We have the two toughest opponents out of the way. We have an opportunity here and this is the first step.”
Hanford jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Faber Ortiz put the ball in the net to tie the score in the 35th minute.
Just 18 minutes into the second half, the Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead with a goal by Medrano.
The Falcons tied the game 2-2 at the 25-minute mark of the second half, only to see Medrano seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Prep baseball
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 16, ADRIAN 4 (6) — Brock Stelk hit a home run and drove in six runs as the Rockets opened Special District 7 play with a victory over the Antelopes in La Grande.
Stelk hit a two-run home run in Pilot Rock’s 4-run second inning as the Rockets took a 7-3 lead.
James Lunzmann pitched all six innings for the Rockets, allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. He also went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs.
Chase Corwin, Efren Castro and Krister Litfin hit doubles for the Rockets (5-5 overall, 1-0 SD7).
PENDLETON 12-11, BAKER 1-0 — Jack Lieuallen threw a two-hitter and struck out 10 as the Bucks steamrolled the host Bulldogs in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
“We stack our early season with tougher competition,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “Now we are into league stuff and it’s a little different caliber of play.”
The Bucks (11-6 overall, 4-0 GOL) opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, then added six in the second and four in the third to help end the game in five innings.
Payton Lambert went 3-for-4 with two triples, while Andrew Demianew went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Dylan Gomez hit a two-run double in the third inning.
Lambert has nine triples on the season, breaking the Bucks' single-season record of six set by Blaine Goodwin in 2006.
“Payton is on fire right now,” Haguewood said. “He has worked hard at it. He has been a good leadoff hitter for us all year.”
In the second game, Lambert and Gavin Clark combined on a no-hitter as the Bucks completed the sweep. Lambert pitched the first four innings and struck out 10.
“I think we have had four-plus games with 10 strikeouts from our starters,” Haguewood said. “We are throwing strikes and working ahead of hitters. When you do that, you give yourself a chance to win.”
Andrew Demianew hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning that gave the Bucks an 11-0 lead. Keefer Breshears drove in two runs, while Hayden Dodge hit a double.
With the two losses, Baker fell to 2-14 overall and 0-4 in GOL play.
CHIAWANA 10-8, HERMISTON 0-7 — Braxton Feldmann went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs as the Riverhawks shut out the host Bulldogs in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Casen Roan threw a complete game for Chiawana, striking out seven and walking two.
JR Starr, Halen Kammerzell, Sonny Pourier and Camden Venoy all hit singles for the Bulldogs.
Hermiston took an early 1-0 lead in the second game, only to see Chiawana come back with three runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
Hermiston rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 4-4, but the Riverhawks came back with four runs in the sixth for an 8-3 lead.
Freshman Tayten Cissne hit a two-run double for a 6-4 lead, another run scored off a sacrifice fly by Elijah Gill, and the final one came across on an error.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bulldogs got a run off a wild pitch, an RBI single by Starr, and Isaac Luevanos stole home, but they would fall short in the end.
Tyler West went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Hermiston.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 19-18, BAKER 0-7 — The Bucks improved to 4-0 in Great Oregon League play with a sweep of the Bulldogs on the road.
In the opener, Kendall Murphy threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts as Pendleton ended the game in three innings.
Avery Krigbaum hit a three-run home run in the second inning as the Bucks built their lead to 10-0.
Pendleton (12-3 overall, 4-0 GOL) added nine more runs in the third, scoring four runs on wild pitches, one on an error and one off a bases-loaded walk.
Reese Furstenberg had two hits and three RBIs for the Bucks, while Josie Jenness had two hits, and Melanie Boatman had a double.
In the second game, Baker hung seven runs on the board in the third inning to take a 7-2 lead, but the Bucks answered back with 10 runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Murphy hit a three-run double in the fourth inning to pull Pendleton within 7-6, while a double by Melanie Boatman even the score at 7-7.
Avery Quaempts drove in two runs with a single to give Pendleton the lead for good, and a three-run triple by Jenness put the Bucks on top 12-7.
The hitting parade continued in the fifth for the Bucks, while the Bulldogs failed to generate any offense the last two innings.
Jenness went 4-for-4 with six RBIs, while Murphy was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Ashlyn Dalton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Baker (2-6, 0-4), while Makayla Rabourne hit a double and Kaycee Cuzick drove in two runs.
WESTON-MCEWEN 10-20, IRRIGON 0-0 — The TigerScots improved to 5-1 in Special District 6 play with a sweep of the host Knights.
Brielle Ward pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener, striking out 10 and walking two.
Luna Dennett went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, while Janie Helfrecht went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Genna Robinson was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Bailey Moore had three stolen bases.
In the second game, Ward and Hailey Stallings combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to end the game in five innings.
The TigerScots scored six runs in the top of the first, and had a 12-0 lead when they hung eight runs on the board in the fifth.
Lily Langford led W-M, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ava Sams added three hits and four RBIs, while Kylie Thornton and Dalana Pickard hit doubles. Ward and Paige Feels each drove in three runs.
KENNEWICK 11-13, HERMISTON 0-3 — Peighton Fuhriman threw a one-hit shutout as the host Lions won the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the Bulldogs.
Fuhriman also hit a home run and had two RBIs, while Rylee Bendewald also hit a home run and had two RBIs.
Karsyn Botefuhr had the lone hit for Hermiston, a single in the second inning.
In the second game, the Bulldogs and Lions were tied at 2-2 after three innings, but a seven-run fourth inning by Kennewick broke the game open.
Botefuhr went 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs with a double.
Addison Fielder and Mayce Davis each hit two doubles for the Lions, while Fielder drove in four runs.
ECHO/STANFIELD 14-22, ADRIAN 1-4 — The Tigers improved to 4-2 in Special District 6 play with a sweep of the Antelopes on the road.
In the first game, Mazie Reeser struck out 10, allowed one hit in the sixth inning and walked none.
“Mazie threw really well and controlled the game,” Cougars coach Saul Castro said. “She had a perfect game until the error in the sixth inning, and then she gave up a hit. The tough part of the error was that it was hers.”
The Cougars managed just six hits as the Antelopes walked 10 batters and hit four.
Reeser went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Zoe Ramos scored twice.
In the second game, Nevaeh Thew hit a grand slam in the first inning and added a double and five RBIs as the Cougars took control of the game early.
The Cougars scored 10 runs in the first, five in the second and seven in the third to end the game in three innings.
The Antelopes managed three runs in the first and one in the third, but couldn’t get anything going against Ramos, who struck out five and walked just two.
Once again, the Cougars took advantage of 10 walks and six hit batters.
Giselle Ramos went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kylie Jackson was 1-for-1 with a double.
HEPPNER/IONE 12-7, UNION/COVE 13-9 — The Mustangs saw their early lead melt away as the host Bobcats escaped with a one-run victory in the first game of their Special District 6 doubleheader.
Heppner led 4-1 after the first inning and 6-2 after two. Union tied the score with four runs in the third, then outscored the Mustangs 7-6 over the next three innings.
Hadlee Nation took the loss in the circle, giving up eight hits and seven walks.
Nation also was 2-for-4 at the plate, while Ava Gerry was 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. Madison Orem went 2-for-5, Katie Spivey was 3-for-4 with a double, and Keeley Nairns was 3-for-4.
For Union, Megan Winterton went 3-for-3, and Amanda Lawyer 2-for-2.
In the second game, Union took the lead early and held on to complete the sweep.
The Mustangs (7-4 overall, 4-2 SD6) held a 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth, but the Bobcats came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead for good.
Gerry and Spivey each went 3-for-4 at the plate, while Nation was 2-for-4 and Morgan Cutsforth 2-for-3.
For Union, Josie Patton went 2-for-3, while Lawyer was 2-for-4.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 2-9, ELGIN/IMBLER 0-6 — Aiva Ellis picked up the win in the opener, and freshman Coley Gibbs won the second game as the Rockets swept the host Huskies in Special District 6 action.
The Rockets (11-3 overall, 5-1 SD6) got two doubles from Ali Smith, and a double and a single from Briannah Matamoros in the second game.
Girls tennis
CONDON 2, UMATILLA 0 — Theresa Campbell won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches for the visiting Blue Devils.
Campbell beat Vanessa Mendoza 8-1 in the top match, then followed with an 8-0 victory over Stephanie Rivera.
In the one match with Arlington, Umatilla’s Leslie Rivera Castro beat Hailey Ames 8-4.
PENDLETON 6, IRRIGON 1 — The Bucks swept the doubles matches and won three of four singles matches to beat the visiting Knights on Thursday afternoon.
Taybree Walker won the No. 1 singles match with a 8-0 victory over Leah Mueller, while Abby Foust won the No. 2 match with a 6-1 win over Catalina Valencia. Lilly Noble won the No. 4 match, beating Guadalupe Trujillo 6-1.
Daniela Navarrete won the lone match for Irrigon, beating Adelaide Tesch 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg took the No. 1 match 8-4 over Judit Gomora and Melissa Leon.
Josie Nelson and Rachel Walker took the No. 2 match 6-1 over Lesly Martinez and Jazmin Mesa, and Claire Stratton and Sara Airoldi won 6-2 at No. 3m beating Caral Navarrete and Andrea Saucedo.
PENDLETON 8, LA GRANDE 0 — The Bucks gave up just two games in sweeping the singles matches against the visiting Tigers on Thursday afternoon.
Taybree Walker shut out Shanti Ward 8-0 at No. 1 singles, while Abby Foust beat Addison Berry 6-0 at No. 2.
Berry played again at No. 3 singles, losing 6-1 to Adelaide Tesch 6-1. Lilly Noble finished off the Tigers with a 6-1 win over Luisa Melo.
The Bucks also swept the doubles matches, with Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg winning 8-3 in the No. 1 match.
Boys tennis
UMATILLA 1, ARLINGTON 1 — The Vikings and visiting Honkers split the singles matches Friday as Arlington’s Dylan Shandy beat Liam Early 8-2 in the No. 1 match, and Umatilla’s Joshua Mendoza Lemus topped Gale Foster 8-3 in the No. 2 match.
CONDON 4, UMATILLA 0 — The visiting Blue Devils swept the doubles matches, with Jackson Helms and Blake Carnine leading off the day with an 8-4 victory over Joel Arellano and Julian Martinez.
Helms and Kade Wilkins topped Pedro Figueroa Mendoza and Martinez 8-3 in the No. 2 match, while Carnine and Killian Takagi beat Aaron Vargas and Alberto Tejeda 8-4 at No. 3.
Wilkins and Takagi finished the match with an 8-2 victory over Chance and Chase Goodheart.
