EUGENE — With his older brother cheering him on from the sidelines, and his teammate breathing down his neck, Heppner’s Trevor Nichols broke free with about 100 meters remaining to win the 2A/1A state cross-country title in a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds at Lane Community College.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “I have been dreaming about it for a long time.”
Nichols is the first Heppner boy to win an individual state title. Teammate Grady Greenwood was second with a time of 16:12.9, and the Mustangs finished third in the team standings with 90 points.
Knappa won the team title with 53 points, with Union second (55) and Stanfield/Echo fourth (100).
Knappa’s Isaiah Rodriguez led the race from the start, with Nichols and Greenwood right behind.
“I pulled ahead with about three-quarters of a mile to go, and Grady came with,” Nichols said. “Once I got to the track, I increased my cadence. I got comfortable with like 100 meters left.”
Hunter Nichols, who now runs at Eastern Oregon University, is his little brother’s biggest fan.
“He was cheering for Grady, Alex and me,” Trevor Nichols said. “He was cheering for all of us the whole way. He was really happy when I won.”
Rodriguez finished third, while Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre was fourth with a time of 16:19.40.
Also scoring for Heppner were Jacob Finch (21st, 18:03), Carson Greenwood (37th, 18:50.60) and Cooper Wight (52nd, 19:28.60).
Stanfield/Echo’s Hobs Hurty (17:46.10) and Jagjot Singh (17:51.40) finished 15th and 16th. Rounding out the Tigers’ scoring were Pablo Galindo (26th, 18:17.30), Jack Sperr (34th, 18:40) and Isaiah Lemmon (39th, 19:03).
In the girls 3A/2A/1A race, Heppner freshman Lily Nichols finished 10th with a time of 19:53.70.
Daisy Lalonde of East Linn Christian won the race, clocking an 18:43.70.
Enterprise won the title with 63 points. Heppner was ninth with 200.
Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Riley Archer (42nd, 21:32.90), Saige Jensen (66th, 22:59.8), Irelynn Kollman (67th, 22:59.8) and Arianna Worden (68th, 23:06.50).
Pendleton freshman Jack Reynolds finished 29th in the boys 4A race with a time of 17:55.10.
Alexander Garcia-Silver won the race with a time of 15:22.20, while The Dalles won the team title with 57 points — three more than second-place Philomath.
In the girls 4A race, Pendleton sophomore Melissa Tune turned in a time of 22:15.20 to place 44th.
Kyla Potratz of Phoenix won the title with a time of 18:47.50. La Grande, which placed three runners in the top four, won the team title with 62 points.
WIAA 3A state championships
Hermiston sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez finished 59th at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco with a time of 17:14.90.
Rodriguez, who was 19th at the one-mile split and just 11 seconds behind the leader, fell to 40th after two miles.
Cruise Corvin of Lakes won the title with a time of 15:30, with Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley second at 15:39.80.
There were 176 runners in the field.
Seattle Prep won the team title with 75 points, with Bishop Blanchet a close second with 81 points.
In the girls 3A race, Hermiston’s Jackie Garcia placed 56th with a time of 20:32.60. She was 34 after one mile, and 46th after two.
Reese Morkert of Gig Harbor won the individual title with a time of 18:24, edging Central Kitsap’s Clare Herring by one-tenth of a second.
Central Kitsap ran away with the team title with 70 points. Gig Harbor was second with 89.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 2, CATLIN GABEL 1 (SO) — The Pioneers connected four times in the shootout, and Mac-Hi goalie Danny Gonzalez limited host Catlin Gabel to two as the Pioneers moved into the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals.
“Romario (Garcia) got the winning shot,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “I got so nervous, but he put it in there. I was proud of him. He had an amazing game.”
The Pioneers (15-2-0) move on to play third-ranked Riverdale on Tuesday at Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
“They have speed,” Garcia said of the Mavericks. “They shoot from far away, and we will have to watch No. 10 (freshman Sarp Erdem). He has good foot skills.”
Against defending state champion Catlin Gabel, the Pioneers trailed 1-0 in the first half as the Eagles scored first. Giovanni Sandoval evened the score before halftime for Mac-Hi.
Neither team scored in the second half.
“Our defense played an amazing game,” Garcia said. “Hopefully we can do a little better in the midfield on Tuesday.
Tied 1-1 after overtime, the game went to a shootout. Angel Castillo, Sandoval, Diego Corona and Romario Garcia made their shots for Mac-Hi.
“After Romario made it, that was it,” Garcia said. “They couldn’t come back.”
Garcia, who has coached the Pioneers for 31 years, will be taking his team to the semifinals for the first time since 2017 (4A).
OREGON EPISCOPAL 5, RIVERSIDE 2 — The top-ranked Aardvarks reached the semifinals for the fourth year in a row with a home win over the Pirates (11-4-1).
OES will play St. Mary’s, Medford on Tuesday. Time and location have not been set.
2A state volleyball
STANFIELD FOURTH AT STATE — The Tigers had never won a state match until this season, and now they are bringing home a fourth-place trophy from the 2A state tournament.
Zuri Reeser had 18 kills, 13 digs and 10 assists as Stanfield topped Oakland 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 to finish fourth at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
“That was great,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We started to slip a little bit in the third set. I told them we need to have a fifth-set mentality or we will be in a fifth set again. It’s nice to play as strong as we did in the last match and get it done in three.”
Mazie Reeser added 10 kills and 12 digs, while Mykael Graham handed out 20 assists, Lauren Putnam had four kills and two blocks, and Kylee Jackson had 12 digs and three kills.
The Tigers, who lost their quarterfinal match to Gaston in five sets on Friday, rallied to beat Oakridge 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 15-13 on Saturday morning to advance to the fourth/sixth match.
“It was the first match in the tournament and we had to figure out everything and get our bearings going,” Ganvoa said of the loss to Gaston. It was just a little too late. A good opening act. Today was a different beast.”
Down two sets to Oakridge, Ganvoa said his team wasn’t ready for an early exit.
Zuri Reeser, who chipped a tooth hustling after a ball, came back after getting checked out and rallied the troops.
“We were dealing with adversity there,” Gave said. “She’s a competitor. She showed leadership by example and fired up the team. Things started clicking. It’s hard to describe. They left it all out on the floor.”
Zuri Reeser had 23 kills, 25 assists and 15 digs for the Tigers. Mazie Reeser added 26 kills and 27 digs, while Graham added 23 assists, Jackson 23 digs and four blocks, Putnam nine kills, nine blocks and eight digs, and Zoe Ramos 14 digs.
After a celebratory dinner, the Tigers headed back to the gym for the championship match between Monroe and Salem Academy.
“It’s our first time here,” Ganvoa said. “We are going to enjoy the rest of the experience.”
