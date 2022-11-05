EUGENE — With his older brother cheering him on from the sidelines, and his teammate breathing down his neck, Heppner’s Trevor Nichols broke free with about 100 meters remaining to win the 2A/1A state cross-country title in a time of 16 minutes, 10 seconds at Lane Community College.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” he said. “I have been dreaming about it for a long time.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.